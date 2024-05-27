Broadstone Net Lease: Great Risk-To-Reward Ratio Accompanied By Top Business Metrics

Shutter2U

Investment thesis

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) offers an attractive and well-covered dividend, yielding ~7.5% and a low AFFO payout ratio of ~80%.

Considering the coherence between management communication and BNL's investment activity, impressive business metrics, and safe financing structure, the market underestimated the Company's value proposition.

There's a clear path to double-digit total returns through a transparent investment and portfolio reorganization strategy, combined with the dividend, and room for multiple appreciation.

Introduction

BNL is not one of the most popular entities in the REITs sector. It's noticeably smaller than leaders within its peer group and its stock price performed poorly during the last three years.

As a result, BNL is currently trading at ~10.2x P/FFO.

Within this article, I've discussed BNL's key business metrics, its financial stance, and its valuation outlook by providing a commentary on its relatively low P/FFO multiple.

Is this relatively low valuation justified? Let's find out - enjoy the read!

Broadstone Net Lease - Overview

BNL is a diversified REIT operating within five property sectors:

Industrial properties (54.2%),

Restaurants (14.2%),

Healthcare (13.4%),

Retail-oriented properties (11.9%),

Office properties (6.3%).

It has 759 properties located in 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces that are leased to 200 tenants operating across 53 industries. The rentable area amounts to 37.6m sq. ft.

For clarity, I generally prefer specialized over highly diversified REITs; however, that depends on the instance.

I've briefly commented that within my recent analysis on Global Net Lease (GNL):

Specialized REITs often have unique sector expertise, which allows them not only to evaluate acquisition opportunities better but also to keep a clear and coherent investment strategy. I don't intend to paint each diversification attempt with the same brush, however, I prefer REITs to expand their investable market to areas that share some value drivers with their primary, core assets (e.g., VICI Properties (VICI) expansion to non-gaming experiential properties or EPR's ongoing portfolio reorganization process, which I covered in my recent analysis). Otherwise, property-type diversification may lead to a reduction of overall portfolio quality (...).

To determine whether the above risk of a reduction of overall portfolio quality applies to a certain entity, one has to review the coherence of the management communication with investment decisions, as well as key business metrics that reflect the quality of the portfolio.

Key business metrics

Interpreting key business metrics, and thus the condition of a business without a benchmark, is hard and often futile.

Therefore, I've established a reference group consisting of industrial and retail/service-oriented REITs (as these asset classes remain at the core of BNL's portfolio) that are key players within their specific field.

As each investor's capital is limited, it should be allocated to the best risk-to-reward opportunities out there, and thus I usually compare analyzed entities to leading sector representatives. Such an approach allows me to gather a data sample reflecting a healthy and well-performing REIT.

That said, I've included the following entities in the reference group:

Further references to the above entities are supported by their latest Investor Presentations (linked above) and their Q1 2024 SEC filings (linked in the table).

Table 1: The reference group

Entity Reference rationale BNL - WPC Triple net lease REIT with 63% ABR derived from industrial/warehouse properties and 22% from retail-oriented properties. STAG Triple net lease industrial REIT. ADC Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. EPRT Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. NNN Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. Click to enlarge

Naturally, the entities included in the reference group are noticeably more sizeable - we will return to this issue later.

- Occupancy rate

Occupancy rate is one of the most important business metrics that allows an investor to evaluate the quality of the company's portfolio, which translates into its long-term ability to generate cash flows and the effectiveness of its investment approach.

As indicated in BNL's latest Investor Presentation, its occupancy rate amounted to 99.2%.

For reference, this metric stood at:

99.1% for WPC,

99.6% for ADC,

99.9% for EPRT,

99.4% for NNN,

94.8% median for S&P 500 REIT during the 12.31.2000 - 03.31.2024 period.

Considering the above, BNL scores way above the REIT median when it comes to occupancy rate and places itself in the ranks of the most popular, leading entities.

- Lease terms

The capability to secure long average lease terms reflects the negotiating position of the REIT, the strength of its leases, as well as cash flow stability.

In the case of BNL, the weighted average lease term (WALT) amounted to 10.6 years, which can be fragmented into:

11.5 years for its industrial portfolio,

13.6 years for its quick service & casual dining portfolio,

9.1 years for its retail-oriented portfolio.

For reference, this WALT amounted to:

12.2 years for WPC,

4.4 years for STAG,

8.2 years for ADC,

14.1 years for EPRT,

10.0 years for NNN.

Considering the above, BNL's WALT looks pretty solid and remains comparable with the reference group.

- Rent escalations

Triple-net lease REITs generally have rent escalators embedded within their agreements. They can be either fixed or CPI-linked (often subject to certain floors and caps) and they typically amount to 1-2% of annual rent increases.

It may not seem like a lot for some investors, however, these low single-digit rent escalations heavily impact the REIT bottom line given the triple net lease structure and tend to add up over time.

BNL tends to stick to the higher end of the indicated range, as it pointed to a 2.0% weighted average rent escalation in its latest Investor Presentation. Considering its leading segments, it can be further decomposed into:

2.0% for the industrial segment,

1.8% for the restaurant segment,

1.3% for the retail segment.

- Size

Please review the table summarizing key size-related numbers regarding the industrial property segment.

Table 2: Size-related numbers regarding industrial business

BNL STAG WPC Square feet (millions) 29.5 113.0 136.4 Total SG&A to total revenue (Q1 2024) 8.9% 6.9% 7.1% Click to enlarge

Please note that sq. ft. measurements have been provided solely for the industrial properties, while SG&A to revenue has been calculated on an overall basis.

Regarding the retail/service-oriented segment:

Table 3: Size-related numbers regarding retail/service-oriented business

BNL ADC EPRT NNN Number of properties 459 2 161 1 937 3 546 Total SG&A to total revenue (Q1 2024 8.9% 6.4% 9.1% 5.8% Click to enlarge

Please note that the number of properties for BNL presented in the table above includes its restaurant and retail segment, whereas SG&A to revenue has been calculated on an overall basis for each entity.

Without further ado, it is pretty evident that BNL is significantly smaller than the entities included within the reference group.

There can also be observed economy of scale benefits when considering the SG&A to revenue ratio, however, BNL still scored solidly when compared to EPRT or given the scale difference.

While larger size certainly brings some benefits, being relatively small comes with certain advantages as well.

Smaller size allows the REIT to be more selective regarding property acquisitions, as each investment significantly impacts its financial performance and growth. Therefore, BNL doesn't have to acquire as many properties as entities included in the reference group to keep the ball rolling.

Financial stance

AFFO per share - a weak point

Table 4: AFFO per share of BNL in the 2020 - 2023 period with 2024 guidance (on midpoint)

Entity 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E (on midpoint) BNL $ 1.41 $ 1.31 $ 1.40 $ 1.41 1.42 Click to enlarge

Unlike BNL's business metrics, its AFFO per share growth during recent years hasn't been impressive. The current 2024 guidance, updated upward upon the Q1 2024 results announcement, assumes a modest growth of 0.7% year-over-year.

Given BNL's size and the AFFO per share growth delivered by other entities, that is a weak point.

However, the projected year-on-year growth is connected to the management's portfolio reorganization plan.

Healthcare Portfolio Simplification & Investment Strategy

Upon presenting FY 2023 results, Broadstone Net Lease released the healthcare portfolio simplification strategy. The Company intends to focus on the most productive segments of its portfolio - industrial, restaurant, and retail properties.

Therefore, the Enterprise announced its decision to sell its clinically oriented healthcare properties.

It's worth emphasizing that BNL has already closed the disposition of 38 (out of 75 primarily identified) properties. Leases related to them had WALT far below the Company's average, amounting to 4.6 years, while the WALT related to the remaining assets to be sold is equal to 7.6 years.

To quote John Moragne, BNL's CEO during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call:

Clinical, surgical and traditional, medical office building assets do not always fit well within the traditional net lease framework. While they can be high quality in nature, these types of assets generally have shorter lease durations, greater landlord responsibilities, longer potential downtime upon lease maturity, and in some cases, greater potential challenges with tenants. Green Valley being the starkest example. While the characteristics of these assets can make them attractive for a dedicated healthcare property and investor and manager, those same characteristics can make them onerous for a net lease read operator. At one time, our diversified healthcare portfolio may have served as a positive differentiator, but it has since become a negative distraction as a publicly traded net lease REIT and a challenge to our growth and performance. With this important strategic step, I believe we are positioning Broadstone Net Lease for long term value creation and multiple expansion.

Given the Company's CEO's comment on the nature of these assets and some issues related to them, I view this decision positively and believe it will provide value to shareholders as BNL will reduce the distractions and have a better focus on its core industrial and retail/service-oriented properties.

As indicated during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, the Company continues to realize this strategy and has already begun marketing/negotiating processes on another 20% of the identified assets to conclude in 2024. The sale of the remaining part may carry over into 2025.

Liquidity and credit metrics

Please review the selected credit metrics of BNL and the companies included within the reference group in the table below.

Table 5: Selected credit metrics of BNL and the reference group

BNL WPC STAG ADC EPRT NNN Credit rating BBB BBB+ BBB BBB BBB BBB+ Fixed charge coverage ratio 4.6x 4.7x 5.5x 4.9x 5.9x 4.3x Weighted avg. debt maturities (yrs) 4.4 3.7 4.3 7 4.7 11.8 Click to enlarge

BNL has a strong BBB-graded balance sheet, solid fixed charge coverage ratio, and comparable, yet sticking to the lower end of the reference groups' range, weighted average debt maturities.

Moreover, it has plenty of room regarding its covenants.

The Company has negligible debt maturities in 2024 - 2025, which limits its exposure to the high-interest rate environment risk.

As of March 2024, BNL had $221.7m of cash and cash equivalents on hand. Its liquidity is further supported by an undrawn revolving credit facility equal to $926m and proceeds from asset dispositions related to the healthcare portfolio simplification strategy.

Valuation outlook

As an M&A advisor, I rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

Please review the reference group presented in the table below with P/FFO multiples provided.

Table 6: P/FFO multiple of the reference group and BNL

Entity Reference rationale P/FFO (TTM) BNL - 10.2x WPC Triple net lease REIT with 63% ABR derived from industrial/warehouse properties and 22% from retail-oriented properties. 11.8x STAG Triple net lease industrial REIT. 15.1x ADC Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 14.9x EPRT Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 14.9x NNN Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 12.6x Click to enlarge

The investors are obviously concerned with low AFFO per share growth and the ongoing portfolio reorganization, as it comes with a certain degree of uncertainty.

However, the management provided a reasonable explanation of the decision and BNL has already been able to sell 50% of the identified assets. With a renewed acquisition strategy and an increased focus, there is a transparent path to portfolio expansion and AFFO per share growth.

With BNL's relatively small size, each acquisition should heavily move the needle for the Company.

Moreover, BNL has impressive business metrics and a safe financing structure.

That said, I believe the market has underestimated BNL's long-term ability to generate cash flows and the relevance of its investment strategy.

As BNL still has some headwinds to overcome, I don't see much room for multiple appreciation, however, I believe it can easily exceed 11.0x, which will be further supported by the continuous and consistent realization of its strategy, as well as possible shifts in the economic conditions (e.g. FED policy).

Risk factors

Failure to successfully reorganize the portfolio with a clear, positive impact on key business metrics could further decrease the market sentiment.

Moreover, I highly value the coherence between the management communication and investment activity of the company. Therefore, major shifts in the strategic outlook could shift my bullish view on BNL - depending on the instance.

Potential problems with tenants heavily impacting BNL's metrics or liquidity stance would also lead me to evaluate my current perspective. That's the risk one always has to consider when analyzing REITs.

Lastly, prolonging the high-interest rate environment, lasting at least until 2026 when some noticeable debt maturities occur, could hurt BNL's financial stance by forcing it to refinance at more costly terms.

Key takeaways

Considering the coherence between management communication and BNL's investment activity, impressive business metrics, and safe financing structure, the market underestimated the Company's value proposition.

BNL currently offers a clear path to double-digit total returns resulting from:

attractive and growing dividend,

high lease escalations,

multiple appreciation.

I will closely monitor the Company's efforts to reorganize its portfolio and revert market sentiment.