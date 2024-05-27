Rally Gets Reality Check

Matteo Colombo

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets snapped a four-week winning streak while benchmark interest rates rebounded as hopes for multiple Fed rate cuts this year were curtailed by the combination of hot U.K. inflation data, hawkish Fed commentary from several swing voters, and surprisingly solid PMI data. Mirroring trends across the pond, hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data in the United Kingdom dashed hopes that the Bank of England could potentially kick-start a wave of major central bank easing next month.

Hoya Capital

Still hovering around all-time highs, the S&P 500 finished fractionally lower this week. Fueled by a rally from chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) on the heels of an impressive "AI-enhanced" earnings report, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 posted gains of 1.4% on the week - the only major benchmark in positive-territory. The Small-Cap 600 declined 1.4% on the week, while the Mid-Cap 400 slipped 1.3%. Halting a four-week rebound and continuing to be swung around by rate movements, real estate equities fell sharply this week as benchmark rates rebounded from one-month lows seen in the prior week. The Equity REIT Index dipped 3.6% on the week, with all 18 property sectors in negative territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index dipped 4.2%. Homebuilders also tumbled more than 4% after sluggish home sales data, and a slight rebound in mortgage rates pared recent optimism that housing markets can restore some long-awaited momentum into the peak season.

Hoya Capital

Bond markets were also under pressure across the curve this week following hot U.K. inflation data and moderately hawkish commentary from several Fed officials. Among the most notable, Cleveland Fed President Mester - viewed as one of the "swing" voters on the committee - remarked that her prior call for three rate cuts this year "is not still appropriate," citing an uptick in inflation risk and economic activity. Providing some reason for optimism on the inflation and rate cut outlook, however, WTI Crude Oil declined another 2% on the week - closing below the closely watched $80/barrel threshold for a fourth-straight week - now down more than 10% from the highs in mid-April. After dipping to one-month lows last week, the 10-Year Treasury Yield rebounded by 8 basis points on the week to 4.47%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield jumped 15 basis points to 4.95%. Swaps markets are now pricing in just a 10% probability that the Fed will cut rates in July and 50% by September - down 15-20 percentage points from last week. Markets now expect 1.3 rate cuts in 2024 - down from 1.7 at the end of last week and barely above the April lows of 1.2 cuts.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

This week, we concluded our earnings recap series with Losers of REIT Earnings Season. There were few major "bombshells" this earnings season, but we did observe a notable shift in leadership from some long-outperforming property sectors towards some more counter-cyclical and rate-sensitive sectors. We discussed that notable losers this earnings season included Industrial and Self-Storage REITs, which indicated softness across both the consumer and business side of the "goods economy," while Hotel REITs indicated moderating leisure demand. On the debt side, results from commercial Mortgage REITs provided few reasons to believe that mounting office loan delinquencies will meaningfully improve anytime soon and showed that - while widespread distress remains isolated to the office - no property sector is necessarily "safe" if rate-driven downward pressure on property values continues. Among tech REITs, Data Center demand and pricing power remained healthy in early 2024, but Cell Tower fundamentals remained soft amid a lull in carrier network investment. Dividend news was generally positive once again this earnings season, with REIT dividend increases outpacing dividend cuts by 4:1 thus far in 2024. This week, net lease REIT Realty Income (O) raised its dividend by 2% to $0.2625/month (5.7% dividend yield), its second dividend increase this year. We've tracked 40 REIT dividend hikes so far this year, while 9 REITs have reduced their payouts.

Hoya Capital

Hotels: Speaking of recent underperformers, Pebblebrook (PEB) dipped 7% this week after it provided operating metrics showing a further moderation in hotel demand in April. PEB noted that comparable Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was down -2% from last year while hotel EBITDA was down -10% year-over-year, marking a third-straight month of sequentially weaker trends following a very strong winter season. PEB noted that this weakness was, in part, attributable to "calendar shifts of Easter and Passover, along with several large conventions moving out of April into other months." As noted in our Earnings report, hotel data provider STR reported this week that industry-wide RevPAR has averaged 13% above 2019-levels in the first four months of 2024, a slight downshift from the 16% comparable increase in the final four months of 2023. TSA Checkpoint data, meanwhile, shows that throughput has moderated from 111% of 2019 levels in January to around 105% of comparable levels in April. Higher average daily rates ("ADR") have remained the pivotal factor in the post-pandemic recovery, helping to offset a relative drag in occupancy rates, which remain 3-5% below 2019-levels. Among the eleven hotel REITs that provide full-year RevPAR guidance, two REITs raised their outlook in the first-quarter, while two REITs lowered their forecast.

Hoya Capital

Healthcare: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW) - which has rebounded 65% from its mid-January lows in the wake of news that its largest tenant was delinquent on its rent and subsequently filed for bankruptcy - was again among the leaders this week after it announced that it closed on a $800M refinancing transaction on a portfolio of U.K.-based assets. The 10-year mortgage debt - underwritten at a 40% loan-to-value - carries a fixed cash pay rate of 6.9%, and MPW will use the proceeds to repay its £105M secured term loan maturing in December 2024, borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a portion of its GBP term loan maturing in early 2025. The deal includes 27 of the 36 facilities MPW leases to Circle Health, MPW's second-largest tenant behind now-bankrupt Steward Healthcare. Including refinancings and asset sales, MPW has now raised $2.4B of liquidity thus far in 2024 - exceeding its initial full-year target of $2B. In a release, MPW remarked that "the terms of this most financing prove our ability to borrow at long-term fixed costs well inside market-implied rates on our outstanding debt and significantly extend the overall duration of our debt maturities.” The loan was extended by a "consortium of global institutional, insurance and pension investors" led by the European REIT Song Capital.

Hoya Capital

Strip Center: SITE Centers (SITC) finished lower by 1% this week after it disclosed in an 8-K filing that it reached a $495M deal to sell its interest in six of its shopping centers. SITC has been among the more aggressive net sellers in recent quarters as part of a shareholder value maximization strategy, having already sold $1B in properties since late 2023, not including its planned spin-off of about 25% of its portfolio into a new net lease REIT - Curbline Properties. The latest deal includes Arrowhead Crossing (Phoenix, Arizona), Easton Market (Columbus, Ohio), The Fountains (Miami, Florida), Kenwood Square (Cincinnati, Ohio), Polaris Towne Center (Columbus, Ohio) and Tanasbourne Town Center (Portland, Oregon). SITC noted in the release that a handful of single-tenant properties within the six aforementioned shopping centers will be retained for inclusion in the Curbline spin-off. Closing of the sale transaction is expected to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2024. As noted in our Earnings Recap, strip center REITs reported solid first-quarter results, but there were some indications of waning upside momentum.

Hoya Capital

Mall: Macerich (MAC) - the second-largest mall owner in the nation - finished lower by 4% this week after it published an investor deck outlining its "Path-Forward" plan which, under its new executive leadership, aims to "simplify the business, improve operational performance and reduce leverage." MAC referenced the plan last week when it announced a pair of deals, including a $37M buyout of its JV-partner's share of two properties, and a $110M sale of an unspecified property. In the new deck, MAC noted that its plan is designed to deleverage the capital structure to a low-to-mid 6x range over the next three to four years with a target of "clean" FFO/share of $1.80, which would be flat with its reported full-year 2023 FFO/share. To achieve this, MAC plans to "enhance" the portfolio through asset sales and give-backs (i.e.: defaults). In April, MAC defaulted on a $300M loan on Santa Monica Place, and noted in its earnings call that it "plans to return 4 to 6 properties back to lenders at loan maturity." As noted in our Earnings Recap, MAC had been under pressure after reporting downbeat results earlier this month - negatively impacted by the bankruptcy of retailer Express - and withdrawing its full-year outlook, citing uncertainty related to its strategic debt reduction plan. MAC reported that its FFO dipped -23% in Q1 compared to the prior year, resulting from a drag from higher interest expense and a hit resulting from the Express bankruptcy.

Hoya Capital

REIT Capital Raising & REIT Preferreds

REITs were once again quite busy on the capital-raising front this week. American Tower (AMT) raised €1 billion via two senior unsecured note offerings - €500M of 3.90% senior unsecured notes due 2030 and €500M of 4.10% senior unsecured notes due 2034. Data center REIT Equinix (EQIX) raised $750M via ten-year senior notes due 2034 at a 3.9% interest rate on an after-swapped basis to EUR. Net lease REIT NNN REIT (NNN) raised $500M via ten-year unsecured notes due 2034 at a 5.50% interest rate. Strip center REIT Brixmor (BRX) raised $400M via 10-year senior notes due 2034 at a 5.75% interest rate. PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) raised $200M in five-year exchange senior notes due 2029 at an 8.50% interest rate. On the credit-rating front, Fitch affirmed the ratings of First Industrial (FR), including its Issuer Default Ratings at “BBB“ and revised its outlook to positive from stable. Fitch also affirmed the credit ratings of Sabra Health Care (SBRA), including its Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at “BBB-“ with a stable outlook. Elsewhere, S&P affirmed the credit ratings of Welltower (WELL), including its “BBB+” issuer credit rating, and revised its outlook to positive from stable.

Hoya Capital

2024 Performance Recap

Through twenty-one weeks of 2024, real estate equities have continued to lag behind the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -6.6%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -4.5%. This compares with the 11.7% gain on the S&P 500, the 7.5% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the 0.7% gain for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 7 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Specialty, Apartment, and Healthcare REITs - while Industrial and Cell Tower REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.47%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 59 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 42 basis points to 4.95%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -1.7% this year, and within the bond sector, credit has significantly outperformed duration. Fueling renewed inflation headwinds, WTI Crude Oil is higher by 13.1% this year, lifting the Commodities complex by 10.0%.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We'll see another busy slate of economic data in the holiday-shortened week ahead. Equity and bond markets will be closed in the U.S. on Monday for Memorial Day. The most closely-watched report of the week comes on Friday with the PCE Price Index. The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, Core PCE is expected to remain steady at 2.8% in April, down from its peak of 5.6% but still above its stated 2% policy objective. Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we'll see home price data via the Case Shiller Home Price Index and the FHFA Home Price Index, which have each shown a moderation in price appreciation from the double-digit increases during the pandemic to levels that roughly match nominal GDP growth, consistent with their long-run correlations. On Thursday, we'll see the revised first-quarter Gross Domestic Product, which significantly missed estimates in the preliminary report earlier this month - cooling to a 1.6% annualized rate in the first quarter, a slowdown from roughly 4% pacing in the back half of 2023. Preliminary GDP data also showed a reacceleration in price pressures in early 2024. We'll also be watching Pending Home Sales and Jobless Claims data on Thursday. Investors will also hear another active week of commentary from Fed officials, as the FOMC's enters their "quiet period" on Friday ahead of their June 12th policy decision.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.