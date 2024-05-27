Douglas Rissing

Introduction

S&P 500 Index and SPY (the ETF of S&P 500), representing the U.S. and global Economy reliably in several years, have flown sky high last several weeks, their surges were dominated 12 times out of 18 days, gaining 5.34% in May, but in the last week, ending May 24 [F], it was barely in the positive column, printing 0.03%, as read Table 1.

This lonely journey of the U.S. Economy has been firmly recorded since Oct. 31 last year, amid the aftermath of the various headwinds such as the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic and the enormously expansionary fiscal policy, the Federal Reserve's [Fed] rate-hiking campaign, the sticky inflation, the prolonging geopolitical conflicts, the sharp inversion of the Treasury Yield Curve [TYC] in the past 2 years.

The Structure of The U.S. Treasury

The U.S. Treasury has: 1) Five Tenors, 4, 8, 13, 26, and 52 weeks as maturity in Treasury Bills, 2) Five Tenors, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10 years in Treasury Notes, and 3) a few Tenors in 20 to 30 years in Treasury Bonds.

The 10Y Note is the benchmark, in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S. the correlation between 10Y and the mortgage rates is very high, and globally the central banks and investors keep watching the 10Y-yield change to decide their investment in the U.S. treasuries in different maturities.

A word to distinguish between "Maturity" and "Duration" is in order: The former indicates the length of time until a tenor is repaid for 12+ Treasuries (5 bills, 5 notes, and 2+ bonds), while the latter is:

A measure of the bond’s sensitivity to interest rate changes. Duration may also be thought of as a measurement of interest-rate risk. It's common for new bond investors to confuse the financial term “duration” with the former.

The Most Important 4 Yields

Four yields of the short end, 2Y, 10Y, and the right end are important:

The 4W(1M)-bill yield changes credit rates for consumers via prime rate, following 1M-yield.

The 2Y-note yield is very sensitive to the Fed's rate changes, and it is a proxy of the cost of banks' loans.

The 10Y-note yield is a global benchmark yield, which is a proxy of banks' earnings.

The 30Y-bond yield is closely related to the 30-year mortgage rate and rates of other long-term loans.

A Brief Historical Review of TYC

On Nov. 8, 2016 (election day),1M and 30Y were +28BPs (Basis Points) (0.28%) and +263BPs (2.63%), respectively, so TYC was normal, printing that YCS was 235 BPs (2.35%) (=+263BPs - (+28BPs)).

Four years later, on the same election day (Nov. 3, 2020), 1M and 30Y were +9BPs (0.09%) and +166BPs (1.66%), respectively, so TYC was logged that YCS was 157 BPs (1.57%) (=+166BPs - (+9BPs)).

This time the pandemic already erupted so the fiscal and monetary expansion started, reflecting a reduction of YCS, 78 BPs (=235 – 157), to 157BPs (1.57%) from 235BPs (2.35%). In the consequence of the pandemic disturbance and ensuing unleashed fiscal stimulus, this kind of a drastic adjustment was inevitable.

On July 6, 2022, 2Y vs. 10Y was inverted first time. On the same day, nonetheless, YCS was 231BPs (2.31%), a hair shy of 235 BPs (2.35%) on Nov. 8, 2016. As of May 24, 2024, 22 months later, +309 BPs (+3.09%) (231 - 309) was sunk to -78BPs (-0.78%) from +231BPs (+2.31%)

Table 1. May (24), 2024: M & T 4/30/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 04/30/24 5,035.69 * * * * 05/01/24 5,018.39 -0.34% m -0.34% * 05/02/24 5,064.26 0.91% P 0.57% * 05/03/24 5,127.79 1.25% P 1.83% * 05/06/24 5,180.74 1.03% P 2.88% * 05/07/24 5,187.70 0.13% P 3.02% * 05/08/24 5,187.67 0.00% m 3.02% * 05/09/24 5,214.08 0.51% P 3.54% * 05/10/24 5,222.68 0.16% P 3.71% * 05/13/24 5,221.42 -0.02% m 3.69% * 05/14/24 5,246.68 0.48% P 4.19% * 05/15/24 5,308.15 1.17% P 5.41% * 05/16/24 5,297.10 -0.21% m 5.19% * 05/17/24 5,303.27 0.12% P 5.31% * 05/20/24 5,308.13 0.09% P 5.41% 0.09% 05/21/24 5,321.41 0.25% P 5.67% 0.34% 05/22/24 5,307.01 -0.27% m 5.39% 0.07% 05/23/24 5,267.84 -0.74% m 4.61% -0.67% 05/24/24 5,304.72 0.70% P 5.34% 0.03% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance Click to enlarge

Table 2. S&P 500 AND YCS (4/19 - 5/24, 20240) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% 1M 537 * 537 1 536 1 30Y 471 * 478 -6 466 11 YCS -66 * -59 -7 -70 11 5/10/2024 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,223 1.85% $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% 1M 535 -1 536 -1 536 -1 30Y 464 -2 456 8 458 -1 YCS -71 1 -79 8 -78 0 NOTE . 1. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 2. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 3. YCS: Yield Curve Stiffness. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3. S&P 500 AND BLM (4/19 - 5/24, 20240) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% 2Y 500 * 500 0 482 18 10Y 463 * 467 -4 450 17 BLM -37 * -34 -3 -34 0 5/10/2024 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,223 1.85% $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% 2Y 487 -5 484 3 496 -12 10Y 450 0 443 7 447 -4 BLM -37 3 -41 4 -49 8 NOTE . 1. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 2. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 3. BLM: Bank Lending Margin. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The YCS in Table 2 vs. The BLM in Table 3

The TYC has encountered, most importantly, the significant deterioration of the stiffener of it in recent weeks, as shown in Table 2 for the Yield Curve Stiffness (YCS) and Table 3 for the Bank Lending Margin (BLM).

The difference between the 1M-bill yield and the 30Y-bond yield, YCS, and the difference between 2Y-note yield and 10Y-note yield, BLM, are two key factors: As of Apr. 19, 2024, YCS and BLM were -0.66%, and -0.37%, respectively, as printing in Table 2 and Table 3.

The comparison between Table 2 and Table 3 for the past 5 weeks (Apr. 26 through May 24) reveals a significant divergence: 1) On Apr. 26 both were coupled and S&P 500 rallied. This is the only ideal case. 2) On May 17, both were decoupled, but S&P 500 still rose with a reduced rate. 3) On May 3 YCS was highly decoupled and BLM was neutral, and S&P 500 was up a bit. 4) On May 10 BLM was coupled and YCS was neutral, S&P 500 was up pretty high. 5) BLM was highly decoupled and YCS was neutral, S&P 500 remained the same.

Regarding BLM, the European Central Bank [ECB] has its own BLM to help banks’ loans to companies and consumers. All developing and underdeveloped countries do not need our BLM based on TYC. The Fed and the Treasury may put a priority to improve YCS, so it was neutral on May 24 [F].

If the Open Market Desk (OMD) of the New York Fed and the Treasury will succeed to improve the degree of inversion year after year, primarily increasing the stiffener of TYC with or without the short end such as 4W- or 1M-bill which most investors (or bears) make a rollover every month.

In my prediction, it would take a decade or so to come back to a normal TYC, sloping higher to the right, although some partial inversion such as 4W vs. 8W or 8W vs.13W or 2Y vs. 5Y of 5Y vs 7Y which would be some buffers.

The current TYC has been abnormal because both YCS and BMS have been negative, with the prolonged inversion of yields for a few years. We can eventually recover the similar TYC as 2020 or 2016 in the future.

How to Decoupled the Economy and TYC to Save The Current Rally

In general, TYC has a tendency to be inverted, assuming other variables being equal: 1) All tenors of Treasuries become one week younger every week, in other words, 2W tenor issued last week is 1W tenor this week. In the same token, a 10Y note was auctioned 8 years ago, it is 2Y note today. As a result, the shorter bonds, the heavier their volumes. If the Treasury does a rollover of the current maturity, TYC tends to be inverted.

Secondly, if the Treasury is pressured with overloaded payments, it prefers a shorter end rather than a longer one to save costs. Since July 6, 2022 when the 2Y–10Y line was inverted, the sophisticated Fed Forecasting Model [FDM] has kept optimizing TYC. In my research, it is given, and all I do is to set up the best instant (a few seconds and sessions) trading and a long-term investing (currently 46% of total capital in Savings in Goldman Sachs Bank, earning 4.4%).

Although the relationship between S&P 500 and YCS is tricky, but no doubt it’s a part of the optimization of all data. My checks on the pulse of the current rally (a bear-market rally as bears still believe or the bull plateau as I think) is not too few (less than 40%) or too many (more than 75%), the current rally will continue until 2027, Otherwise, the life-cycles of the rally will shorten.

Some well-known bears recently joined the bull camp. The implication is dangerous in my view: The hiding bears have waited for their bear-market rally to end for a long time, and they decided to come out, pushing up the market tremendously to reach a market top. This seems to be a double-rocket-launching tactic.

The ratchet shifts, anchored by the vaulted securities which are near 52-week highs, are not regular market swings which bears assume on. As a consequence, the bears' plan cannot work out, as expected.

The FDM, on the other hand, surely defying this kind of bears’ plots, also has maintained the market in a safe zone, so my indicators such as the SDI, the TDI, and the Uptrend successfully monitored the level of safety in terms of pulses of the bull plateau.

Bulls want to make many reasonable gains more often for a longer time, not just taking a few huge profits in a few times, as bears want.

The Market Perspective

Wednesday (May22) released the Federal Open Market Committees' [FOMC] April 30 - May 1 meeting minutes dampened the investors' enthusiasm after last week's cooler-than-expected consumer price index [CPI], confirming the disinflation progress.

Data Thursday (May 23) includes initial jobless claims printed below expectations, and the S&P Global U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index [PMI} jumped to 54.8 from 51.3. The New Home Sales Report for April was weaker than expected.

The Commerce Department reported Friday (May 24) new order for durable goods surged to a much better than expected 0.7% in April from March.

Also, the final May University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 69.1 from the previous reading of 67.4, and above the consensus estimate of 67.6. meanwhile, the report's one-year Inflations Expectations data revised down to 3.3% from 3.5%.

Stocks marched broadly higher in morning trading after Friday’s stronger-than-expected economic data, then trading activity seemed to slow in afternoon action ahead of the long weekend.

The market will be cautiously optimistic this election year, and no matter who will be elected, still relatively bullish as most long-term investors expect until 2027, as opposed to many bears who sit on the heavy pile of cash to wait for a big market crash.

A soft-landing scenario is not completely ruled out this year yet.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 4. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion May-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 05/01/24 P P m P P m m m P P P 7 64% 05/02/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 05/03/24 P P P P P m P P P m m 8 73% 05/06/24 m P P P P P P m P P P 9 82% 05/07/24 P P P m P m P P m P P 8 73% 05/08/24 m P m m m P m m P m m 3 27% 05/09/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 05/10/24 m P m m P m P P P P P 7 64% 05/13/24 P P m P m m m m P m m 4 36% 05/14/24 P m P m P P m m P P P 7 64% 05/15/24 P P m P P P P P P m P 9 82% 05/16/24 m m m m P m m P m m m 2 18% 05/17/24 P P P P P P P m m P P 9 82% 05/20/24 m m P m m m P m P P m 4 36% 05/21/24 P m m P P m m P P m P 6 55% 05/22/24 m m P m m m P m P m m 3 27% 05/23/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 05/24/24 P P P P P P P P P P m 10 91% AVERAGE 60% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The First Checker, The SDI logged 47% in Apr, and 60% on May, 24 [F] in Table 4, which are upbeat optimal.

If any reader is interested in any sector among 11, for example, XLF (Financial), you can check its daily dynamic fluctuations, recorded 13"P", including 5 days, 4 days, and 2 days in a row, and 2 Ps, and just 3”m”, including 2 days in a row, and 1”m” out of 18 days in May, which was an interesting information.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 5 Trifecta Data: May (1 - 24) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 04/30/24 500.83 378.04 422.56 * * * * 05/01/24 501.65 379.89 423.23 P P P Tp 05/02/24 506.81 384.78 429.60 P P P Tp 05/03/24 511.92 387.13 435.98 P P P Tp 05/06/24 516.47 388.46 440.08 P P P Tp 05/07/24 517.59 338.72 440.48 P m P D 05/08/24 516.86 390.32 439.43 m P m S 05/09/24 520.17 394.00 441.02 P P P Tp 05/10/24 528.65 395.04 441.86 P P P Tp 05/13/24 520.73 394.48 442.91 m m P S 05/14/24 523.23 395.61 446.00 P P P Tp 05/15/24 529.21 399.01 452.64 P P P Tp 05/16/24 528.31 399.01 451.70 m P m S 05/17/24 529.45 399.92 451.66 P P m D 05/20/24 530.05 398.04 454.51 P m P D 05/21/24 531.20 398.66 455.86 P P P Tp 05/22/24 530.08 396.11 456.36 m m P S 05/23/24 526.01 390.67 453.56 m m m Tm 05/24/24 529.50 390.61 457.86 P m P D 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 6. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Apr (1 - 26), May (1 - 17), 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Apr 0 0 0 2 1 5 May 0 1 0 2 1 9 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Mar 0 3 1 7 Apr 0 0 1 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, the TDI was 64% (= 100 * 14 / (14 + 8)), registering that Bulls vs. Bears was 14 (= 5 (Apr) + 9 (May)) vs. 8 (= 7 (Apr) + 1 (May)) in Table 6.

The TDI was 64% which was upbeat optimal.

If you are a trifecta trader, you must be interested in summary Table of Table 6. and "TP/Tm" column in Table 5.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 7: M & T Apr, May (24), 2024 Apr Bull 8 points May Bull 8 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Apr 0 0 0 1 1 4 9 May 0 0 1 1 2 1 12 Apr Bear 12 points May Bear 2 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Apr 1 0 0 0 1 5 13 May 0 0 0 0 1 4 6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 8: The m/P on Friday Mar, Apr, May (10) 2024 Month Date Mar 1 8 15 22 * P/m P m m m * Apr 5 12 19 26 * P/m P m m m * May 3 10 17 24 31 P/m P P P P * The Friday Vote P vs. m was 6 vs. 6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The third checker, uptrend, was 53% (21/(21+19)), logging that Bulls vs. Bears was 21 (= 9 (Apr) + 12 (May)) vs. 19 (= 13 (Apr) + 6 (May)) in Table 7.

The pulse in the uptrend, 51% in Table 7, was optimal.

The second criterion, the Friday votes was bulls vs. bears was 6 vs. 6, in a tie in Table 8.

The pulse of the bull plateau was optimal as 60% in SDI, 64% in TDI, and 53% in Uptrend. Hence, the Rally is expected to continue for 3 years more.

The Concluding Thoughts

The bond market is much bigger than the equity market, so bonds should lead the possible direction of the equity market to stabilize the whole market.

The stiffener is the main vehicle to accomplish the challenging task, even though the rates in short end remain the same for some reason, raising long end such as 30Y, 20Y or 10Y, by the joint operations of the Treasury (through Treasury auctions or rolls on/off) and the OMD (by Treasury purchases or sales in different maturities online 7/24/365).

During an accumulation period, dividends and capital gains are reinvested piecemeal, compounded frequently. The whole and patient productive process in 5 years or longer is the backbone of long-term investing, even though it’s unnoticeable by most investors. For your long-term investment for retirement, consider the “5YIP”, recommended here.