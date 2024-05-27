hoozone/iStock via Getty Images

The Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), headquartered in Omaha, NE, is the nation's 2nd largest railroad business. It consists of over 30,000 miles of track mostly Class I rated. Beginning in 1862, part of President Lincoln's Pacific Railway Act of 1862, it is often referred to as the 1st transcontinental railroad, a mis-label in its own, and later, the Overland Route. Over the past century and a half, the railroad survived while ever expanding. It's past consists of profound reactions to changing markets, creating different approaches, sometimes much different. Coming tailwinds involving both and cost of energy and rail friendly business models, offer unique opportunities for rail to once again grow, enticing back once monopolies held by other forms. Our focus in this article targets management's vision and its reflection on coming tailwinds. Recently, investors demanded a major direction change costing the Chief Executive Officer his job. Each business or each chief manager tells a story, often a changing story. What new story might be told from the enticing teller? What story could be told? Come join with us!

The History

In 1862, President Lincoln signed the Pacific Railway Act with hopes of providing a more stable and connected union. Three private railroads built the purposed route along the 32nd parallel using heavy Federal Land subsidies and government sponsored bonds. Pacific built west from Council Bluff, IA. reaching Promontory Point, UT in April of 1969. The first coast-to-coast passengers reached San Francisco in September of the same year. A construction scandal riddled the company for some decades following which involved bribes and payoffs to Congressmen. Although mostly successful during its long history, the railroad once declared bankruptcy in the Panic of 1893.

The railroad seems always to be creative in its marketing. One example was its key role in developing national parks by building spur lines such as to Cedar City, Utah, thus providing access for passengers to see some of the world's most unique scenery. It also built lodges and other structures in the parks. It opened access to Yellowstone in the 1920s. During the 30s, Union built the 1st chair lift ski resort in the U.S. at Anthony Lakes, Oregon trying to entice passengers west.

In the years following completion of the Overland Route, the company set out expanding building trackage from Los Angeles, CA to Ogden, UT and from Odgen north and west to Portland, OR. Expansion continued into the 1990s mostly through mergers buying up multiple railroads including: Missouri Pacific, Western Pacific Railroad, MKT, Rock Island, C&NW, Southern Pacific, Cotton Belt, DR&W and others. The company still operates the world's largest classification yard, Bailey, at North Plate.

Duplicate trackage, competition or duplicate routes forced the company into abandonments or major resizing, or what some would call it, downsizing once crowded paths particularly in the period between the late 70s and early 90s. Changes in markets, massive losses coal loadings for example, forced even more changes.

Precision Railroading

Perhaps, the most controversial change arrived with management's acceptance of a precision railroad business model. This approach uses fewer longer trains driven by more point-to-point strategies while abandoning a more traditional model of multiple beginnings to multiple endings which required major uses of classification yards. The company faces an interesting lawsuit from Amtrak, which claims a breach of law in Union's dispatching practices along the old Sunset Route. A negative ruling by the STB would or could drastically alter short-term precision-driven practices.

Future Business Drivers

We understand business and markets change forcing companies to evolve. Over the years, Pacific's mergers decidedly changed routing patterns leaving many routes less used and being still less used. An example includes once heavily directed Southern Cal traffic heading north before heading east at Ogden. The traffic today was rerouted to more direct former Southern Pacific trackage. While at the same time, it seems its western competitors filled out infrastructure, i.e., an example former Great Northern's high-line and the Northern Pacific's slightly south routes are both now heavily used. A valid question from investors must be, why? What other business might the Pacific approach to fill capacity? What new business might have past approaches left behind?

The New Union Pacific Or Is It?

While Norfolk Southern (NSC) continues to set future targets with among others, its real and successful attacks on prior truck only markets, i.e., container freight business as short as 500 miles in length, we haven't seen yet a Union Pacific vision. The new CEO, Jim Vena, a former COO at the railroad, seems more reserved, focusing on operational excellence. Reviewing the first conference call and the last investors' conference, his theme might be summarized with this statement:

"We think we have the capability to be the best operating ratio, best margin railroad in North America, and that's what we're driving towards. And we're not there right now. Now do I think it's going to be easy?"

In general, operating ratio includes operating revenue divided by operating expenses. Operating margin equals operating income divided by revenue.

And from APNews,

"Vena said he’s not changing from the lean operating principles he honed during four decades at Canadian National railroad, so more cuts are likely coming. But he said they won’t be as drastic as in his first tenure…. "

Continuing,

“I promise you this: we’re going to be the best,” Vena said. “We’re going to have the best margins. We’re going to have the best service, and we’re going to have the best safety record. And if we do that, customers will want to come with us.”

Trying to add detail from that investment conference, the CEO remarked that the railroad will:

Continue investment in employees including tools. Creating effective teamwork.

Foster improved track inspection technology.

Improve service, i.e., delivery how and what we promised. On-time performance particularity with its parcel business equaling high percentages at or above 90. Operating ratio improvement, it is about revenue improvements.

Target a level of growth: Phoenix Intermodal for its current traditional truck dominated business. (This market may have significant growth.) Mexico business north to south.



A few headwinds have been discussed. Like all long-haul railroads, coal unit train business remains challenged, and management also noted a significant loss several times of a major container contact to a competitor thought to be Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Within the capital plan for 2024 of $3.4B, slightly lower than 2023, management broke out spending, the bulk focused of track maintenance and improving power reliability. Not a single word was mentioned concerning expansion or resolving siding issues stemming from longer trains induced with precision practices. Losing the Amtrak lawsuit might reroute capital strategies forcing the use of additional resources or adapting different operational strategies in particular with the very critical Sunset Route.

A Summary & Conclusion

We could continue with the discussion adding more evidence of our findings, but enough is enough. The big investors, with their demand of change, hired a COO, who plans to continue being a COO. We found only a few references relating to taking advantage of coming tailwinds. In particular, the tailwinds of most importance for us, is likely significantly higher energy prices and the change from just-in-time to just-in-case. Both of these winds might significantly bolster advantages with container and other truck-oriented freight. In fairness, from the 4th quarter call, "We can go from LA to Texas, a close to 2,000-mile journey and we do that in 48 hours. So that's truck like." This is a hint that container revenue can grow with it drawing from trucks. Discussions surfacing on the Mexico corridor abounded with management extolling it pristine presence. A caution on this issue involves the political climate. Increased traffic, with a significant change in Washington likely at the next election, shunts growth particularly with autos. One leading candidate plan includes eliminating or shunting growth with the Mexican auto trade in favor of American workers.

The going forward strategy might be best summarized in these words,

"But when we look at the rest of our markets, we see some great growth opportunities. And it really does go back to what Jim talked to is service and meeting those customer needs, showing them the recoverability of the railroad. And so, I think we're well positioned as we continue through February and into March to move the demand that our customers have."

We ask, where is the strategy for new business beyond fixing what is already there?

The Last Quarter Numbers

We are including results of the last quarter helping investors understand relative financial performance.

For the quarter, the railroad produced $1.6 billion or $2.67 per share in earnings virtually unchanged year over year. The operating ratio, the key marker in precision railroad business models equaled 60.7%. A slide from the presentation is included below.

Union Pacific

The price of the stock discussed further below ranges in the mid-$200s. P/E equals approximately 20+.

Clearly, management views Union Pacific's status as in significant need of upgraded operational excellence. The planned response for tailwind growth remains elusive or we could ask is there one. From our perspective, our best rating equals a hold, although we cannot in any means recommend this as a long-term opportunity. Too much of any long-term vision seems to be held close to the vest.

One Investment Opportunity for Income Seekers

In our view, Union isn't attractive at all for long-termers, five years plus. But for investors who seek income, the stock pays approximately $5 in dividends which can be richly spiked with lucrative covered calls.

The chart from TradeStation Securities is weekly bars.

TradeStation Securities

From the chart, the price has cycled around $240 with relative consistency.

Next, a chart, showing options from TradeStation, allows investors to access premiums at different strike prices.

TradeStation Securities

From the chart, an investor willing to sell covered calls at $6.50 for two months could generate $36 in covered call payments plus $5 in ordinary dividends earning north of 15%, or at $250 $24 plus $5 in ordinary dividends. This approach with patience and some level of chart following might be a great way to generate income.

Risks

For freight rail, business slowdowns with weaker economy always exist. The company noted weak traffic in January for example. And risk from catastrophic accidents such as with Norfolk Southern (NSC) continues always. But for us, the main risk remains with its ability to innovate. We found little concerning expansion minus Phoenix. We found nothing about capacity expansion, yet we know major issues still exist on the Sunset. What about other capacity needs? At one-point plans adding back Donner capacity was rumored, then went quiet. Why? Or what about other western trackage. One author, Josh Funk, opined,

"Vena said he’s not changing from the lean operating principles he honed during four decades at Canadian National railroad, so more cuts are likely coming. But he said they won’t be as drastic as in his first tenure because Union Pacific already made most of the big moves when it first adopted the “precision scheduled railroading” model and slashed thousands of jobs and shut down a number of railyards across its 23-state network in the West."

We believe that this change offered satisfaction for short-term thinking investors. By the way, we have no problem with the CEO returning to his role as COO but do as CEO.

The story is not what we expected. We hoped for a return to traditional innovative thinking portrayed in the following 70s ad campaign with its set of cleaver marketing ads. A catchy tune included what we had hoped were prophetic of tomorrow, we're a great big rolling railroad, . . . we're the Union Pacific and our story's just begun. The luster can still return; it is about vision and adherence. We couldn't find it, thus again a neutral rating coupled with smartly set covered calls for short-term investors remains our rank plus a strong pass for long-term thinkers. The story, unfortunately, hasn't evolved. Maybe story time would have been better spent as naptime.