JPMorgan: The Bank You Want To Own For The Next 6 Months And Maybe Forever

Summary

  • "Sell in May and Go Away" does not hold true for the S&P 500 in the last 10 years.
  • In the years immediately preceding the Credit Crunch, returns in the first half of the year exceeded the second half's.
  • Since the Fed started stress testing banks, second half returns have exceeded first half returns - JP Morgan has benefitted more than most.
  • Over the past 10 years, 9 out of 10 Julys have been positive months for both SPX and JPM. JPM subsequently produced positive returns (on average) of 14.75% versus 6.6% for SPX.
  • These facts, a fortress Balance Sheet, and recent weakness mean that now is a good time to buy JPM.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Headquarters sign, Park Ave, NYC

Recently, I was trying to determine if the saying, "Sell in May and Go Away" had any basis in fact. Looking at the last 10 years of data for SPY, it appears that if it ever did, it

Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

