ATAI: Enormous Potential Upside But No Clarity Yet

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • Shares in key competitors COMPASS Pathways and MindMed have shown signs of recovery but Atai shares have remained unchanged.
  • Major news items, such as FDA approval for MDMA-Assisted therapy and phase III data for COMP-360, are expected to impact the psychedelic drug industry.
  • ATAI, an investment platform, offers cost control, diversification, and strategic investments, making it an attractive choice over COMPASS Pathways.

Pensive African entrepreneur staring at blank whiteboard in office

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I first wrote about Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) in October 2022, rating it a buy, at the time, I thought the psychedelic drug discovery industry offered enormous potential to revolutionize care for people with a

This article was written by

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
3.33K Followers
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CYBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATAI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News