I first wrote about Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) in October 2022, rating it a buy, at the time, I thought the psychedelic drug discovery industry offered enormous potential to revolutionize care for people with a wide variety of mental health issues.

In a series of articles on the Psychedelic drug space, I also wrote about COMPASS Pathways (CMPS), Cybin (CYBN) and MindMed (MNMD). CMPS appeared to be the front-runner and I rated it a strong buy as it moved toward a phase III trial of its proprietary drug COMP-360.

Within a year, the price of COMPASS and Atai shares were down 50%, and I re-evaluated my positions in both deciding to exist, I did manage to avoid the 90% collapse in share of MindMed when I rated it a sell.

Recently, shares in COMPASS and MindMed have recovered significantly as their potential drugs work through the testing regime. Atai shares are lagging, as you can see from this chart, my Father used to say "A rising tide lifts all boats" and ATAI might play catch up in the coming weeks.

Price Changing News Approaching

Major news items are on the near-term horizon for this industry. The era of psychedelic drugs requesting FDA approval finally arrived on May 7th Lykos Therapeutics announced that the FDA advisory committee was reviewing its two late-stage trials of its MDMA-Assisted therapy for the treatment of PTSD. It would be the first approval for this condition in a quarter of a century and represent a breakthrough moment for the whole psychedelic industry.

Following the Lykos news, COMPASS Pathways is expected to release pivotal phase III top-line data for its psilocybin-based compound COMP-360 later this year. These two events are potentially market-moving and may define the future of the psychedelic space for years to come.

In my second article on COMPASS Pathways, I expressed my concern regarding the prospects for FDA approval of psychedelic drugs. In particular, I was worried about how a double-blind test could be carried out. If you give a patient a drug that gives them an hours-long psychedelic experience, they know they have had the real drug and not the placebo. If the FDA accepts the Lykos application, my concern will no longer exist.

The changing share prices and impending news items make this a good time to reassess this market segment.

Wall Street Price Targets

Wall street analysts are forecasting a quite astonishing +600% share price increase for ATAI in the next 12 months. Equally surprising is the range in price targets, despite all six analysts rating Atai as a buy or a strong buy, the price target ranges from $6 to $21 with a current price of $1.61.

Analysts suggest a price target between 271% and 1,204% higher than today.

The average price target for each company on my list is shown in this table, the data is from the Seeking Alpha rating page for each company.

Company 1 year Price target Increase Forecast ATAI 632% CMPS 451% MNMD 190% CYBN 1,155% Click to enlarge

ATAI The Business Model

ATAI is different from the other companies on the list, it is an investment platform. First formed to invest in COMPASS Pathways, its managers choose companies with exciting drug compounds and provide help and assistance both financially and by leveraging their other businesses to help develop drug candidates.

When I first wrote about ATAI, it had eight drug candidates in addition to its 24% shareholding in COMPASS Pathways. Allowing it to add Comp-360 to its pipeline, COMPASS Pathways shareholders have suffered 50% dilution in the last year and, as a result, ATAI owns less than 14% today. ATAI shareholders have not suffered any meaningful dilution this year.

The progress of drug candidates is the key value driver of all new drug development companies. If they can get a drug approved, then these companies are significantly undervalued. If not, they are probably worthless. It is a binary outcome, huge wins or huge losses. We must choose very carefully.

Why Choose ATAI over COMPASS Pathways

This question was brought up numerous times in the comments section after my Article on ATAI and CMPS, it is a reasonable question; if much of the value of ATAI is its holding in COMPASS, then why not just invest directly in COMPASS and get full exposure to its success. The dilution suffered by CMPS shareholders is one reason, as it had less effect on ATAI shareholders. But there are several other good reasons.

ATAI cost control

ATAI is progressing numerous drug candidates simultaneously but appears to have managed its operations better.

Earnings (Author Database)

Earnings for ATAI appear to have been improving since mid-2022, whereas those of CMPS appear to be continuing lower.

ATAI also benefits from diversification, CMPS has a single product; if that product, COMP-360 is a hit, then CMPS will be a huge multi-bagger. If not, then it will likely collapse. The upcoming phase III trial results will be pivotal, if the drug does not hit its primary endpoints, the share price will tumble. ATAI share prices and the rest of the industry will also fall, but ATAI has several other drug candidates it will continue to work with.

The second important area of diversification is the two non-Psychedelic compounds in the Atai pipeline. There remains the possibility that Psychedelic drugs, even when approved, will have difficulty negotiating the legal hurdles that will follow.

ATAI as a Platform

ATAI provides equity to companies with promising drug candidates and has proven its ability to manage this effectively. ATAI’s management has been able to make difficult decisions, culling less promising ideas and selling off subsidiaries, closing programs that it no longer believes will deliver value in a reasonable time frame and investing in programs and companies it feels are more promising.

This is a quote from the ATAI FY 2023 report page 96

In November 2022, we finalized and entered into agreements through which we disposed of our equity interests in (and residual Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement funding obligations to) Neuronasal, Inc. In late 2023, we finalized and entered into agreements through which we disposed of our equity interests in Psyber, Inc. and TryptageniX Inc. We are evaluating potential divestiture of our equity interests in certain other programs and also exploring other opportunities, including but not limited to seeking strategic partnership options, for example, with Recognify Life Sciences, Inc., Perception Neuroscience Holdings, Inc., and Kures, Inc. In addition, in February 2023 we conducted a reduction in force of approximately 30%

ATAI continues to make strategic investments in new ventures as it withdraws from others. In April, Atai invested in Beckley Psytech a private company investigating short-duration psychedelics. Beckley has two Phase 2 trials taking place for its lead drug candidate with readouts due this year in treatment-resistant depression, the drug is called BPL-0033. The investment caused a rating upgrade for Atai.

ATAI Drug Pipeline

In the most recent quarterly report, May 2024, ATAI provided the following graphic showing the current state of its pipeline.

Atai Pipeline (Q1 2024 10-Q)

The FY2023 provided information about the spending on each program, the data gives further insights into the Atai view of each drug candidate.

RLS-01, KUR-101, EMP-01 and PCN-101 and the Ibogaine derived products appear to have had their budgets significantly cut back. VLS-01, RL-007 and the two receptor agonists EGX-A and B with undisclosed condition targets appear to have become a priority.

Pipeline Spending (Author Database)

One drug missing from the list is ELE-101, a novel intravenous formulation of psilocin, the active metabolite of psilocybin currently in phase 1 and phase 2a testing at Beckley Psytech.

Of the eight drug candidates I covered in my first article, it would appear that KUR-101 and PCN-101 have been curtailed. Both candidates reported disappointing phase data. KUR-101 was shown to be less effective than the standard-of-care drug in December 2022 and PCN-101 failed to meet its primary endpoints. The two companies involved, Kures Inc. and Perception Neuroscience, were those mentioned in the FY 2023 report as seeking strategic partnership options. Atai management appears ruthless, if the drug has a bad report, it gets cut. I like this attitude, too many companies and managers get emotionally attached to a product, ignoring the reality of the situation.

It would seem safe to assume that ATAI now has four potential drugs it focuses on. Only three of them were in the eight I covered in the first article. I guess that sums up the difficulty of this drug work, only three left of the original eight after two years.

ATAI: Non-Psychedelic Drugs

ATAI has advanced programs on two non-psychedelic drugs, RL-007 and GRX-917. These two programs offer immense diversification advantages for potential investors. There is still a possibility that Psychedelic drugs will never become a significant revenue generating product line. They face immense regulatory hurdles, legal problems as they are controlled substances, and the task/cost of setting up clinics. After approval, they will be immensely expensive therapies needing clinic visits of several hours and will tie up large amounts of clinician time.

The two non-psychedelic drugs of ATAI will not face these risk, yet they are targeting the same conditions and the same receptors in the brain. Both programs so far look as promising in early testing as do the psychedelics.

The ATAI subsidiary GABA Therapeutics has developed GRX-917, a deuterated etifoxine. Etifoxine is already approved in many countries, GRX-917 is a rapid-onset drug with similar efficacy to benzodiazepines like Xanax and Ativan. In Phase I testing, the deuterated etifoxine (hydrogen atom removed) proved to be safe at all doses and had a sedative effect similar to the placebo, in stark contrast to the current range of benzodiazepines. GRX-917 is not addictive and has minimal side effects and initial results show target engagement with GABA receptor activation, suggesting it will be a useful and effective drug.

RL-007 saw a more than 150% increase in investment from Atai last year as it moved to phase II testing, the results of that proof of concept trial are due this year. If effective, the compound will treat Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (OTC:CIAS). It is worth noting that CIAS currently has no approved drug as a standard of care despite CIAS being a significant public health issue. One dug is in phase III trials “Iclepertin” from Boehringer Ingelheim.

These two drugs offer significant promise and are both outside of the Psychedelic sphere, suggesting they may face a slightly easier path to commercialization if not approval.

ATAI Finances

ATAI slimmed down its drug discovery program in August 2022, settling on the eight I reviewed and disclosed a $175 million loan facility with Hercules capital. Atai expects the loan and its remaining capital to give it a runway to cover all of 2025 and perhaps some of 2026.

Since its IPO in 2021, Atai has been spending money developing its drug pipeline. As a result, its cash balance is shrinking, and it is beginning to take on debt. At current spending levels, it will run out of cash next year, but the loan facility will extend its cash runway into 2026. The prospect of having significant revenue generation capability by then is almost zero, and as a result, significant amounts of money will have to be raised.

Cash v Debt (Author Database)

Cash generation for ATAI will depend firstly on dividends from CMPS and secondly from sales of its own drugs when approved. In all likelihood this will happen in the next decade, so Atai probably needs another 6-10 years of cash or somewhere between $240 and $400 million based on the 2023 Net Earnings of -$40 million.

Conclusion

The ATAI business model of investing in companies with interesting drug candidates for mental health conditions, an underserved market with vast potential, has enabled it to build up a promising drug pipeline and a significant stake in COMPASS Pathways.

Atai has dropped several drug candidates over the last two years. It is pivoting out of certain companies and moving into other, more promising ones.

Atai is developing both psychedelic and non-psychedelic candidates that all appear to have potential, showing promising early-stage test results.

CMPS, of which Atai owns 14%, is due to release phase III results for its psilocybin-based COMP-360 later this year and if those are positive, it will lift Atai’s share price, which has lagged some of its competitors of late.

Atai has acquired a stake in Beckley, a company with promising short-duration psychedelic candidates that caused a rating upgrade from Wall Street.

GABA Therapeutics, an ATAI subsidiary, continues to work with GRX-917, a non-psychedelic compound based on Etoxifen that shows real promise. A potential non-addictive, non-sedative, low side effect drug with similar efficacy to the blockbusting benzodiazepines like Xanax.

It is all very promising, but Atai is many years from revenue generation, any one of its candidates could be a huge blockbuster with almost off the charts profit potential. The spread of its investments makes it slightly less risky than the “all for one” CMPS, but it is still high risk. It has the cash to reach 2026, but that will not get it to profitability, and it will have to raise more funds. If positive news continues to arrive, then no doubt it can continue to do this with non-dilutive debt instruments, but if the share price recovers significantly, as I believe it will, then dilution is a real and present danger.

The Wall Street price target for the stocks in this industry are unprecedented,

I am already long CYBN and have decided not to add ATAI to my portfolio yet. The risks are too large for me to increase my exposure to this area without some real data to work with. I will re-assess this position on an ongoing basis, especially when we get the COMP-360 data, which will have a material impact on the value of ATAI as well as CMPS.