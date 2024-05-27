Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a growing company with a portfolio of diverse brands in the sports and outdoor market that have a strong following with its customers. The company has historically delivered strong growth in revenues and EBITDA, growing 21.3% and 19.6%, respectively. However, I have concerns about the company's outlook going forward, particularly with respect to the company's large interest expense that eats away at cash flow. While the Arc'teryx brand has been going strong, the brand has largely carried results historically, which leaves me concerned about what happens when growth slows down. And with inventory buildup on the balance sheet and weaker performance in the wholesale channel and the Ball & Racquet segment, I see more reasons to be cautious than optimistic. In this article, I'll dissect the latest Q1 2024 results and explain why I'm not buying shares.

Background

Amer Sports owns a wide range of sports and outdoor brands that includes Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Peak Performance, Armada, and EvoShield which are sold around the world. The company is pretty geographically diversified with about 40% of revenues generated from the Americas, 33% from EMEA, 19% from China, and 8% from Asia Pacific. Amer Sports is also diversified by channel, as its wholesale channel represents 64% of sales, with retail and e-commerce making up 19% and 16%, respectively.

It's helpful to breakdown Amer Sports into the three segments it operates under to classify results. These include its Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet segments.

In the Technical Apparel segment, the main driver of sales comes from the Arc'teryx banner (but also Peak Performance), which sells higher end products that are used for trail, snow, and climbing. Consumer perception is that these are generally higher quality and higher end products. With Arc'teryx specifically, the company competes with the likes of Patagonia and others in the mountaineering and Alpine sports space. The Technical Apparel segment makes up 36% of company sales.

In Outdoor Performance, Amer Sports' Salomon, Atomic, and Armada brands are the company's outdoor brands and make up the largest segment. The largest brand in the segment is Salomon, which is a clothing and footwear brand designed around outdoor sport and adventure. The company used to own a company called ENVE in the segment which was sold in May 2024. The Outdoor Performance segment makes up 38% of company sales.

Finally, in Ball & Racquet, this includes sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. It consists of the company's Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield and ATEC brands, all of which we refer to as the Wilson Sporting Goods portfolio. The Ball & Racquet segment makes up the remaining 26% of company sales.

Amer Sports is a growing company in the sports and outdoor brands market. As shown from the chart below, the company has consistently put up strong growth in sales and EBITDA, with margins projected to expand nearly 600bps over the next three years. From 2020-2023, the company has put up a 21.3% CAGR with respect to sales and a 19.6% CAGR in EBITDA.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Recent Results

When looking at the recent Q1 2024 results of Amer Sports, at first glance, results appeared to be pretty strong. Revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, up about 13% year over year, driven in large part by the company's Technical Apparel segment to $510 million. The adjusted gross margin increased by 1.1% on a year-over-year basis to 54.3% for Q1 2024 and adjusted operating margin came in above guidance at 11%, or down 2%.

Within the Technical Apparel segment, Arc'teryx continues to be what I would consider to be its 'crown jewel', given its strong growth, sticky customer base, and brand resonance with consumers. Arc'teryx put up another double-digit growth rate in new store growth while also maintaining its strong omni-channel growth on a year-over-year basis. DTC and wholesale for the Technical Apparel segment were up 46% and 40%, respectively.

In the Outdoor Performance segment, revenue clocked in at $400 million, up 6% year over year, driven by strong growth in Salomon soft goods, particularly in Asia. With warm weather and higher inventory levels, the Winter Sports equipment side of the segment offset some of this growth. Channel wise, DTC was up 42% with wholesale down 3%.

Finally, the Ball & Racquet Sports segment was where we saw some weakness. Revenue for the segment was down 14% on a year-over-year basis to $273 as almost all categories suffered while the Wilson Sportswear brand helped to mitigate some of the fall. Due to the timing of customer orders, the wholesale channel in particular was weak down 16.6% compared to last year.

Investor Presentation

Outlook and Valuation

Overall, this was a decent quarter for Amer Sports. In my view, Technical Apparel continues to be pretty strong, putting up strong growth, even in the face of tough comps versus last year. The Arc'teryx brand has thus far carried the company's sales and EBITDA growth.

That said, the company's wholesale business and Ball & Racquet segment are the weak areas that require attention. As the company's largest channel, wholesale is an important part of the business as Amer Sports sells to various partners in order to move product. In both Outdoor Performance and Ball & Racquet wholesale was down, in large part due to higher inventory levels which slowed purchases from the company's partners.

Revenue Segmentation (MD&A)

While DTC is still strong (and some of this could be in part to customers moving from wholesale to DTC), I think the weakness in wholesale is a cause for concern if partners aren't able to move product. When we look at inventory as a percentage of working capital, it's increased from 26% in 2021 to 51% today. The average days of inventory outstanding has also increased from 135 days to 176 days, so inventory is sitting on the balance sheet longer.

In my view, this is all the more surprising as DTC has grown faster than wholesale. One thing I attribute this to (and has now become a bigger risk) is the Arc'teryx brand slowing down. While Arc’teryx’s footprint is growing, this could impact the exclusivity associated with this name and lead to a decline in brand value. It's hard for any apparel brand to put up 30%+ growth annually so there is a material risk that the multiple on the stock could come down substantially if growth decelerates. We haven't seen that happen in a major way just yet, but it's something to watch for.

Going forward, management has revised full year 2024 guidance to reflect mid-teens growth in revenue, a gross margin of 54.0%, operating margin of 10.5-11.0%. If we assume about a 11% increase in cash from operations in 2023 ($199 million) and subtract the company's $160 million of capital expenditures, Amer Sports' free cash flow is barely positive (source: S&P Capital IQ). With minimal free cash flow, even with less debt on the books, it's hard to make the case for buying the stock after heavy dilution.

Another factor to consider is the company's debt. Since the IPO, the company's market capitalization has remained unchanged, as growth in enterprise value has come from reducing debt on the balance sheet. Overall, I'm not too concerned about the company's debt as management has de-levered considerably. Long-term debt has reduced from $6.53 billion to $2.02 billion at present (proceeds from IPO were used to pay down $1.4bn debt).

Balance Sheet (Company Filings)

Amer Sports had debt outstanding of $2.02 billion at the end of the quarter. As this was down materially from the previous quarter of $5.94 billion, the balance sheet is now positioned a bit better. With a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and cash on hand of $337 million, the implied enterprise value is $9.2 billion for a Debt/Enterprise value of 22%, so the company appears to modestly leveraged in its capital structure. The company's notes outstanding are rating BB/B1 by S&P and Moody's with a stable outlook (source: Bloomberg).

Amer Sports is not a cheap stock, which is partially why I'll be avoiding the stock for now. On an EV/EBITDA basis, using $417 million of EBITDA in the last twelve months and the $9.2 billion enterprise value calculated earlier, Amer Sports trades at a lofty 22.1x EBITDA multiple.

Even if we use consensus estimates for next year's EBITDA of $743 million, the multiple is still expensive at 12.4x. I haven't bothered to calculate a P/E ratio since EPS is negative. Below, I've compared Amer Sports to some of its peers to illustrate its expensive multiple relative to the group.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Conclusion

Amer Sports is a well-diversified company of sports and outdoor brands. The company's strong performance in recent years, illustrated by its double-digit growth across sales and EBITDA is impressive, along with its competitive position through recognizable brands and market resonance with consumers.

However, when analyzing the latest Q1 2024 results, I see a more mixed picture, especially when looking out a few years. Right now, the company is experiencing strong demand propelled by the Arc'teryx brand, but this is being contrasted by weaker performance in wholesale channels and the Ball & Racquet segment.

While management's revised guidance for 2024 still shows a path to continued growth in 2024, I have concerns about inventory levels, potential brand dilution risks, and the company's negligible free cash flow generation. While Amer Sports has made good efforts to de-lever the balance sheet with debt reduction efforts, the valuation from an equity perspective still remains steep.

With challenges ahead and challenges today at Amer Sports, I'm leaning towards sitting on the sidelines for now. So while I may love the brands, I'll be staying away from the stock for now. Once debt comes down such that free cash flow is positive, I'd be willing to revisit the story.