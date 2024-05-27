gorodenkoff

Higher interest rates have significantly reduced investor interest in utilities (XLU) and real estate (VNQ), with these two sectors currently representing only 2.3% and 2.2% of the S&P 500 index (SPY) respectively. This is one of the lowest weightings real estate has had in the index, while technology companies (XLK) are close to a record high. During the dot-com era, tech stocks reached over 35% of the S&P 500's value, while information technology is currently listed with a 29.2% weighting. Still, it is difficult to tell if we are not at a record, as some technology companies were reclassified into Communication Services, such as Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). In any case, if we compare the ratio of the total return price of the popular S&P 500 ETF trust to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, it is clear real estate has rarely been this unpopular compared to the rest of the market. If Warren Buffett is right that we should be "greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy", this is probably a great time to look for opportunities in real estate.

Data by YCharts

This is not to say there are no legitimate reasons to be concerned about the real estate sector, with some in particular facing strong headwinds. We are particularly concerned with offices, given the enormous pressure that work-from-home has put on this asset class. It is estimated that available office space was roughly 25% of existing supply at the end of 2023. This has made this sub-sector almost uninvestable, but we believe there is one important exception. That would be Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), which we have argued is a one-of-a-kind company with a strong competitive moat. It has been over a year since our last article, and given that the company recently reported first quarter results and shares are trading at a lower share price, we thought this is a good time to revisit the investment thesis.

Strong Competitive Moat

While many office REITs have struggled, and seen their funds from operations per share and occupancy levels drop, Alexandria has continued to deliver impressive growth. We believe this is proof that the company has a strong competitive moat.

Its moat is the result of owning some of the most desirable life sciences mega campuses, with the best locations near universities and research centers, and strong relationships with the most important companies in its industry. The cost of space for most of its customers is a small percentage of their costs, but has a significant impact on the productivity of their employees. As a result, they are willing to pay significantly higher rents to be located in the highly-desirable mega-campuses owned by Alexandria.

The company also has valuable know-how and accumulated learnings in how to develop the best life sciences buildings. Perhaps this was best summarized during the most recent earnings call by Executive Chairman & Founder Joel Marcus, when he said, "no one's going to get fired, for picking an Alexandria building."

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Life Sciences Fundamentals

Something that Alexandria has been insisting is that the fundamentals for its industry are different compared to what drives office space demand in general. More specifically, demand for the type of real estate it offers correlates strongly with biopharma R&D spending. Fortunately for the company, this R&D spending has been rapidly growing.

During the call, management equated their lab space to be more similar to a data center, where expensive equipment is housed and where space needs are driven by this physical equipment and not necessarily by the number of workers.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

First Quarter Financial Results

After reviewing the company's first quarter of financial year 2024 results, we still find little evidence that work-from-home is affecting the company in any significant way. Alexandria reported 7.6% year-over-year NOI growth, and very solid leasing spreads. It also reported strong occupancy despite some recently acquired vacancy. GAAP and cash rental rate increases were 33% and 19% respectively.

The company has maintained a strong balance sheet, with a weighted average debt maturity of more than 13 years, and a weighted average interest rate of only 3.86%.

Growth

Alexandria has secured growth for the next few years, with expectations to deliver roughly $480 million of stabilized NOI just from its current pipeline. Just what was placed into service in Q1 should add $26 million. There is also room to continue increasing rents, as the mark-to-market for cash rental rates of its portfolio stands at approximately 14%.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Its growth is also less dependent on macroeconomic conditions, as Joel Marcus explained to an analyst asking whether the timing of interest rate cuts would impact its tenants' ability to raise capital and, as a result, their decision to lease space, below we include the response he gave

No. And you can just look at what's happened as Hallie outlined in the first quarter, Michael, again event driven, it's not a direct correlation to economic environment or interest rates that just how this sector in industry kind of walks the walk. And it's not totally shielded by that, because if there was to be some, I mean imagine if China decided to invade Taiwan, the market seized and rates spiked in some crazy fashion or something obviously that would have an immediate impact on everybody. But I think no not the deferral isn't going to change if somebody hits a great milestone they're going to be able to finance. Now maybe there might be a higher concession on the underwriting or the overnight or whatever method they choose. But that's a rather infinitesimal cost to capital issue for companies.

Valuation

The simplest way to think about Alexandria's current valuation is that if the multiples remain roughly unchanged, long-term investors should generate returns that approximate funds from operations growth plus the dividend yield. Over the past decade, Alexandria has grown funds from operations per share by about 7% annually, and the current dividend yield is about 4.3%. This adds up to 11.3%, which we believe is an attractive potential rate of return. Alexandria is guiding for FFO per share of $9.47 at the midpoint, which implies 5.6% year-over-year growth, and puts the Price/FFO multiple at ~12.5x. Similarly, the company is trading at a significant discount to its ten-year average price to cash flow from operations.

Data by YCharts

Risks

There are important risks to consider, nonetheless, including very high office vacancy rates in most of their key markets. So far, Alexandria has been able to maintain high occupancy and deliver positive leasing spreads. We believe this is the result of a strong competitive moat and having privileged locations. Still, at some point, office conversions into life sciences buildings could start reducing the company's pricing power, even if the competing product is in less desirable locations and lower quality. These risks are mitigated by the company's strong balance sheet, long duration debt, and strong fundamentals in the life sciences industry.

Conclusion

After reviewing the most recent financial results, we continue to believe that Alexandria has a strong competitive moat and that it has different fundamentals compared to most other office REITs. It has significant growth secured, which should generate significant additional NOI over the next few years. The company is trading at a very attractive valuation compared to its historical average, and we believe it is priced to deliver attractive returns to long-term investors. Its performance is less correlated to economic conditions, and more to R&D spending in the life sciences industry, which has been growing rapidly.