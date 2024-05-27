ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is one of the largest American apparel retailers and manufacturers. The company owns a diversified set of brands centered around the designer Ralph Lauren.

In this initiation coverage article, I compare the company's recent financials and strategies with the company's stock price.

RL is an example of operational and brand management excellence in the apparel business. Its investments in intangibles are very effective with a relatively small budget. These investments are showing up in growing revenues and margins in a challenging global context. The company has a tenured management and low and cheap financial leverage.

Currently, RL trades at a P/E ratio of 16x compared to its earnings guidance for FY25 (ended April 2025), adjusted for some factors. Given the company's quality characteristics, I believe this valuation is fair to a little pricey. For it to constitute an opportunity, I believe the stock price should be lower. For that reason, I prefer to patiently wait for lower prices and give RL a Hold rating for the time being.

A lifestyle apparel company

Ralph Lauren is the poster child of the lifestyle apparel company. The company has eleven global brands distributed across three price segments, and several product categories. The unifying force across these brands is the aspirational lifestyle represented by the namesake designer, Ralph Lauren, who is still the company's Chairman and largest shareholder.

This strategy provides RL with horizontal (product, demographic) and vertical (price) diversification. In terms of pricing, from an $80 Lauren Ralph Lauren women top to a $10,000 Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo. In terms of product category, from haute-couture dresses to casualwear, but also performance apparel, kids apparel, fragrances, watches, jewelry and furniture. Finally, in terms of geography, appealing to customers in North America (44% of the business), EMEA (30% of the business) and Asia (24% of the business). The brand is more concentrated on men (70% of the business) than on women. These figures come from the latest FY24 report.

Great elevation strategy

Ralph Lauren stepped down from the CEO position in 2015, after which the company struggled for a few years because of clashes between Lauren and the new management. Finally, in 2017 the company brought a new CEO with the objective of revitalizing the brands while maintaining the company's legacy.

AUR growth: In this new strategy, RL has been investing heavily on intangibles, meaning design, merchandising, advertising, fashion shows, and collaborations. The core of the strategy stems from the elevation of the brands most expensive offers, which create an aspirational dream, which is then translated to the company's most accessible products. Whereas very few could afford the $10 thousand tuxedo, many more can afford a $90 polo, and feel part of the same lifestyle. The strategy is paying off, as the company has grown AUR for 28 straight quarters, according to the latest earnings call.

Intangibles efficiency: The company's excellent intangibles management was evident in the comments from the latest quarterly call. For example, the company has 58 million followers across its different brands and social media accounts. The Ralph Lauren Instagram account alone has 15.6 million followers. The company dressed Taylor Swift for her appearance as the Person of the Year of TIME magazine, and the artist was photographed several times with a RL hat, something the company did not pay her to do. The company's intangibles also point to other demographics, for example by sponsoring the Korean team that won the League of Legends World Championship.

What is more important, RL is able to generate this level of brand heat with $460 million in marketing and advertising expenses, as of FY24. This is about half of what PVH (PVH) spends, with similar revenues (according to their 10-K). Is it almost the same as Levi Strauss (LEVI) spends, with much lower brand heat (also according to their 10-K).

Showing up on margins: Since the new CEO arrived in May 2017, RL operating margin grew almost 500 basis points. I prefer to look at operating margin and not sales or gross margins, because RL has also been moving downstream, opening 100 standalone stores since FY17. Increasing the weight of DTC revenues creates a bias for higher revenues and gross margins that might not translate to profitability.

Data by YCharts

TAM and fashion cycle limit growth ahead

At some point, most apparel companies saturate their market. This is true even for a company with several brands and operating globally. In the case of RL, it has not been able to cross the ceiling reached in 2015. This is more evident when considering the retail expansion, which tends to inflate revenues and gross margins, as mentioned below.

Data by YCharts

In a similar vein, apparel brands suffer from fashion cycle risk. In the case of RL, its style could be considered preppy, relatively formal, and neutral. This style has been in vogue recently because of the quiet luxury trend. RL's management mentioned on their last call that they have been adding customers these past few years, 5.3 million in the past year alone. These new customers might not be very sticky if the trend for expensive but quiet apparel diminishes.

Because of these two reasons, I do not believe RL has a lot of whitespace for growth. On the one hand, there is a natural limit before reaching saturation, and on the other, the current revenue level might be inflated by the quiet luxury trend. These two aspects indicate that we should be cautious when forecasting growth.

Valuation

Moving to valuation, RL's management issued guidance for FY25 of about $6.8 billion in revenues and an operating margin of 13.5%. On the revenue front, this guidance is conservative, representing only 2/3% topline growth, stemming mostly from retail expansion. In the operating margin front, the guidance represents an expansion of almost 100 basis points from FY24 levels. This is not impossible but more challenging, specially with relatively flat revenues and an expanding DTC footprint. I prefer to maintain the current level of profitability at 12.5%. Overall, I think this is a neutral reading on the company.

Using this forecast, we arrive to operating income for FY25 of about $850 million, which translates to NOPAT of about $640 million considering an effective tax rate of 25%, also as guided by management. This compares to an EV of $10.2 billion. This results in an EV/NOPAT multiple of 16x. I use EV/NOPAT and not P/E because the market cap does not reflect the company's net cash holdings, and because the company's leverage is manageable and not a big detractor on bottom-line profitability.

Data by YCharts

Generally, I believe that for a company with no specific quality characteristics and relatively stable earnings, a 10x multiple on earnings is fair (10% yield), considering the long-term market average return is 8% (a 12x multiple). For a more quality company, a higher multiple is reasonable.

I believe Ralph Lauren has several quality characteristics. These include a globally, demographically, and price segment diversified revenue base, excellent intangible investments, a long-tenured management team, a history of profitable growth, and a strong shareholder. In addition, the company has a manageable level of leverage, with $1.9 billion in cash against $1.1 billion in debts. These debts are fixed-rate, have low interest, and mature in 2025 ($400 million, 3.75% rate) and 2030 ($700 million, 3% rate).

These quality characteristics have to be counterbalanced against negative factors like the TAM limitation and fashion cycle risk described above. More generally, apparel is a discretionary item (particularly in the upper price segments), which means the company is more exposed to macro risks.

With these aspects in mind, I believe an EV/NOPAT multiple of 16x is fair to high. The problem with an elevated multiple in an apparel brand is that it requires growth to generate a normal return for the shareholder (given that the initial earnings yield is lower compared to a lower multiple). As mentioned, RL has some limits to its growth stemming from an already big scale. In addition, the company faces fashion cycle and macro risks. When a company's profits fall, the multiple tends to contract too. This generates a double whammy on investor returns.

For those reasons, I believe RL is not an opportunity at these prices. I like management's strategy and execution, but believe it is better to patiently wait for better entry opportunities.