Shares of RNA interference concern Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are off more than 70% from their June 2021 high as the market worries about its near- to intermediate-term outlook. Its lead therapy and likely first-ever approved asset plozasiran is behind Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS) olezarsen for its two hypertriglyceridemia indications. With collaboration milestones potentially worth $2.8 billion and data due from plozasiran in 3Q24 likely to set the tone for the balance of the year, Arrowhead merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Pasadena, California based clinical-stage biopharma concern focused on the development of therapies for hard-to-treat genetic diseases by silencing the offending gene. The company and its partners are currently advancing 13 clinical RNA interference [RNAI] programs, including three late-stage candidates. Arrowhead was formed as an incubator focused on nanoparticle technology in 2003 and went public via a reverse merger into failed multimedia and security concern InterActive Group on the OTC Bulletin Board in 2004, later listing on the NASDAQ that same year. It transitioned to its current raison d'etre when it purchased Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) RNAi business in 2011. After achieving an all-time high of $93.66 in June 2021, shares of ARWR trade around $25.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $3.1 billion.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending September 30th. Owing to the pre-commercial nature of Arrowhead, unless stated otherwise, references in this report will be to the calendar year.

Late-Stage Candidates

Plozasiran (formerly ARO-APOC3). The company's lead wholly owned asset and first ever to enter a Phase 3 trial is plozasiran, a subcutaneously injected RNAi therapy designed to reduce the production of apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III), which is secreted by the liver and small intestines to regulate triglyceride [TG] metabolism. By inhibiting the hepatic production of apoC-III, Arrowhead hopes to reduce the synthesis of very low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) and enhance their clearance (as well as that of TG-rich, ultra-low density lipoprotein chylomicron) to regulate severe hypertriglyceridemia [sHTG] and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

There are no FDA-approved remedies for sHTG or FCS. Omega-3 fatty acids safely lower fasting TG levels by 25%-30%, which is an excellent start. But in sHTG patients who have fasting TG levels of 880 mg/dl (normal is ~150 mg/dl), further assistance is necessary. Drug combinations of statins and fibrates are often prescribed but have safety and efficacy issues, leaving an unmet need and opportunity for Arrowhead's plozasiran.

It is currently undergoing investigation in one Phase 3 and two Phase 2b studies. The Phase 3 study (PALISADE) is evaluating the therapy in the treatment of FCS, an ultra-rare (approximately two in a million) genetic condition in which patients have extraordinarily high TG levels (like sHTG), leading to recurrent bouts of pancreatitis, which can be fatal. In addition to the genetic FCS population, there are ~70,000 to ~100,000 individuals with TG levels > 880mg/dl and a history of pancreatitis (clinical FCS). Although there are no FDA-approved therapies for FCS, Ionis Pharmaceutical's antisense oligonucleotide Waylivra (volanesorsen), which targets the same apoC-III protein, was conditionally approved in the EU in 2019 but was rejected by the FDA due to safety concerns in 2018. The two-cohort, 72-patient, placebo-controlled PALISADE trial's primary endpoint is change from baseline in TG between each plozasiran dose (every three months) and pooled placebo at month 10. The study is expected to complete in 2Q24, with a readout in early 3Q24. To date, across several studies encompassing hundreds of patients, plozasiran has consistently demonstrated mean maximum apoC-III reductions of ~90% and has been well-tolerated. In a four-patient Phase 1/ 2 FCS trial, it lowered TGs by an average of 91%.

Data from PALISADE will be compared to Ionis' olezarsen, an RNA-targeted investigational ligand-conjugated antisense medicine that just completed a successful 66-patient Phase 3 study (Balance) in which the 80mg dose (subcutaneously self-administered once monthly) demonstrated 73.7% (p=0.0009) and 81.3% reductions in apoC-III levels at six months and twelve months, respectively. These reductions led to respective LG level drops of 43.5% (p<0.001) and 59.4%. Although not a primary endpoint, pancreatitis events were reported 11 times in the placebo group (n=23) versus only two times across both olezarsen cohorts (n=43). Ionis expects to file an NDA for the FCS indication in 2Q24 and, assuming priority review and approval, plans to launch before YE24.

Returning to plozasiran, although its Phase 1/2 FCS trial featured an extremely small sample size, the decreases observed were similar to 26 patients in an earlier sHTG study where patients had similar TG levels but did not carry the genetic mutation consistent with FCS. That study led to plozasiran being investigated in two placebo-controlled Phase 2b trials, involving the treatment of 229 patients with sHTG (SHASTA-2) and 353 patients with mixed dyslipidemia (MUIR). sHTG is a much more common multifactorial disease, with three to four million Americans registering TG levels > 500mg/dl and one million above 880mg/dl. The malady is the result of genetic TG-raising variant accumulation further bolstered by secondary factors, such as obesity. Mixed dyslipidemia is a lipoprotein metabolism disorder resulting in a buildup of LDLs and a reduction in 'good' high-density lipoproteins (HDLs). It is a risk factor for atherosclerotic coronary vascular disease (ASCVD) and cardiac events.

Results from SHASTA-2 were promising, with 229 patients randomized to receive either one of three dosages of plozasiran or placebo, administered twice - the second round at week 12. At 24 weeks, the average reduction in TG levels was 74% for plozasiran versus 17% for placebo (p<0.0001). At 48 weeks, the average reduction was 58% versus 7% for placebo (p<0.0001). ApoC-III levels were also significantly reduced: 78% and 48% by plozasiran versus 1% and 4% for placebo at weeks 24 and 48, respectively. Two Phase 3 studies totaling ~700 sHTG patients with a primary endpoint of TG level reduction at one year should initiate in 1H24. A third Phase 3 trial encompassing patients at higher risk for stomach pain and pancreatitis is on the drawing board.

As with the FCS indication, Arrowhead is behind Ionis in the clinic for sHTG, with the latter having olezarsen in two Phase 3 studies (CORE and CORE2) that should read out in 2025 with a potential launch in 2026. Assuming results are similar, the advantage accrues to plozasiran with its less frequent administration. The question becomes, is it enough to overcome olezarsen's likely head start?

Zodasiran. As for plozasiran's MUIR trial, results were published in 2023, but data from its other wholly owned cardio metabolic candidate zodasiran pushed management into conducting a Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial with the latter. It is expected to initiate in mid-2024. Zodasiran is an RNAi therapy designed to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3), a liver synthesized inhibitor of lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase. In prior studies, ANGPTL3 inhibition has demonstrated reductions in LDL and liver TG levels. Additionally, after positive results from a Phase 2 study (GATEWAY), Arrowhead anticipates entering zodasiran into a Phase 3 trial for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), an ultra-rare hereditary disease (1 in 300,000) characterized by extremely high LDL-C levels (> 400mg/dl) and cholesterol deposits throughout the body that can lead to ASCVD.

Arrowhead believes that both zodasiran and plozasiran have blockbuster potential.

Olpasiran. The company's other cardiometabolic asset is olpasiran, an RNAi treatment designed to reduce apolipoprotein A production, which has been linked to increased cardiovascular disease risk, independent of cholesterol and LDL levels. It was out-licensed to Amgen (AMGN) in 2016 for a total upfront consideration of $56.5 million. Currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial in participants with ASCVD and elevated apolipoprotein(a), Arrowhead surrendered the royalty rights to Royalty Pharma (RPRX) in exchange for $250 million upfront and other potential milestone considerations in 2022. Between Amgen and Royalty Pharma, Arrowhead could generate another $535 million in milestones from olpasiran.

It should also be noted that after acquiring Horizon Therapeutics, Amgen elected to terminate the former's deal with Arrowhead for Phase 1 gout asset HNZ-457. The company also elected to discontinue it, as well as its ALS program in moves that should reduce annual cash burn by ~$100 million.

Other Collaborations

Olpasiran is not the only partnered program in Arrowhead's portfolio. It also includes a global licensing deal (ex-Greater China) with GSK (GSK) for NASH asset GSK-4532990 (formerly ARO-HSD) inked in 2021. In return, the company received $120 million upfront, $30 million at the start of a Phase 2b trial (currently ongoing), and is eligible to receive $880 million in additional milestones, as well as mid-teens to twenty percent royalties. GSK also assumed a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) partnership with Arrowhead for a Hepatitis B asset, paying $1 billion in 4Q23. Arrowhead is still eligible to receive milestones of $825 million and royalties up to mid-teens.

Another collaboration involves Takeda (TAK), which is a co-development arrangement for fazirsiran, an RNAi therapy for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) that is being investigated in a Phase 3 trial (REDWOOD). There are currently no approved therapies for this indication. Under the terms of their agreement, Arrowhead received $300 million upfront, a $40 million payment at the commencement of REDWOOD, is eligible to receive an additional $527.5 million in additional milestones, and is entitled to a 50/50 profit share in the U.S., as well as 20%-25% royalties ex-U.S.

Pulmonary Franchise

ARO-RAGE. In addition to its cardio metabolic candidates, the company is beginning to build out a pulmonary franchise, the lead candidate of which is ARO-RAGE, which is designed to reduce the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) to treat various inflammatory pulmonary diseases. Data from a Phase 1/2a asthma study has been encouraging, with the 184mg dosage achieving a mean target gene knockdown of 89% after a two inhaled administrations. Phase 2 is expected to initiate in 2024. It is currently one of three pulmonary assets undergoing Phase 1/2a evaluation.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Due to the onboarding of upfront from its partnership and royalty deals, Arrowhead hadn't meaningfully tapped the capital markets since December 2019. That changed when it raised net proceeds of $429.0 million at $28.50 per share in January 2024. According to the 10-Q filed for its most recent quarter, Arrowhead ended the quarter with just over $520 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. It also owed approximately $280 million via future royalties. In early May, Arrowhead received a $50 million milestone payout against future royalties from Royalty Pharma.

Analyst opinion on Arrowhead is currently mixed. Since the company's latest quarterly results came out on May 2nd, five analyst firms including RBC Capital and Piper Sandler have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price target proffered range from $50 to $90 a share. Leerink Partners, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have maintained Hold ratings with price targets all in the high $20s.

Verdict

With management's stated goal of 20 therapies either commercialized or in the clinic by 2025, it's the definition of throwing a lot against the wall and hoping some of it sticks. From the standpoint of Arrowhead burning through ~$100 million a quarter, its lead asset behind Ionis' for both indications, a maximum lifetime benefit from olpasiran of $535 million, and zodasiran not yet in a pivotal trial, its $3 billion market cap appears rich. That assessment leaves out fazirsiran, which has a solid likelihood of success in REDWOOD but an unknown market opportunity with severe AADT deficiency, about 1 in 5,000. It also has a budding pulmonary franchise, but that is many years from producing commercial returns (save a collaboration). Either way, there is considerable pressure on plozasiran to produce stellar results vis a vis olezarsen in its PALISADE trial to overcome the latter's first-mover advantage. Although it is down over 70% from its all-time high over nearly three years, the recommendation is to stay on the sidelines for now.