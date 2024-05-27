Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I presented my bullish view on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in my previous coverage published in January 2024. Booz Allen Hamilton released their Q4 result on May 24th with 15.2% revenue growth and 18.4% operating profit growth in FY24. Their FY25 guidance is quite encouraging, indicating strong growth momentum. Considering the rising geopolitical tensions around the world, I am upgrading to ‘Strong Buy’ rating with a fair value of $185 per share.

Increasing Cyber, 5G and AI Investments Amid Increasing Geopolitical Tensions

Booz Allen Hamilton has achieved around $600 million in annual revenue from AI currently and expects to reach $1 billion in revenue in a couple of years. The strong growth is driven by the acceleration of the federal government’s AI adoptions. As disclosed by the company, they have more than 2,100 data scientists and engineers, as well as AI researchers.

In March 2024, President Biden unveiled his 2025 budget plan with increasing funding to promote and implement AI. The request proposes investing $20 billion in AI technology, an increase of $1.2 billion from the FY2023 level. As such, I remain confident in Booz Allen Hamilton’s growth in AI considering their leading advantages in the public sector.

As discussed in my previous coverages, Booz Allen Hamilton is well poised to capture the structural growth of cybersecurity and 5G related projects in the public sector.

Additionally, the increasing geopolitical tensions around the world has propelled investments in technology upgrades and data analytics, which could potentially benefit Booz Allen Hamilton’s future growth.

In Q4 FY24, Booz Allen Hamilton delivered 13.9% revenue growth and 28.4% adjusted operating profit growth, which is quite remarkable.

Booz Allen Hamilton Quarterly Earnings

My biggest takeaway from their earnings call is their strong backlog growth and the management’s confidence in FY25’s growth rate. They ended the quarter with $33.8 billion in total backlog, an increase of 8.4% year-over-year. Due to the strong pipeline and backlog, their management guides 8%-11% revenue growth in FY25. The revenue acceleration is largely driven by the increasing demand for AI, cybersecurity and 5G in defense and civil end-markets.

Booz Allen Hamilton Investor Presentation

FY25 Outlook

Key factors can be summarized as follows:

Cybersecurity: According to the latest funding budge from the White House, the civilian federal cybersecurity spending is estimated to increase from $11.8 billion in 2024 to $13 billion in 2025, representing almost 10% year-over-year growth. Considering Booz Allen Hamilton’s strength in this market, I forecast their cybersecurity business will grow at a double-digit rate in FY25.

AI: As pointed out earlier, Booz Allen Hamilton generated $600 million revenue in AI, and expects to reach $1 billion in a couple of years. As such, I forecast their AI business will grow by more than 30% year-over-year in the near term.

Booz Allen Hamilton’s total backlog surged by 8.4% in FY24, which paves the baseline for their FY25’s revenue growth.

As such, I assume its current backlog will contribute 8% growth to the topline, and new technology including cyber, AI and 5G will add another 3% growth to the topline. The total revenue growth rate is estimated to be 11% in FY25, as per my calculations.

Valuation Update

There are several moving factors for the margin projection:

Booz Allen Hamilton’s total headcount increased by 7.2% in FY24 due to strong pipeline growth. The increasing overhead costs may create some burdens for their margin expansion in FY25.

Booz Allen Hamilton has been investing talents and resources in AI and cybersecurity, which would increase their near-term operating expenses.

Due to the strong topline growth, I expect Booz Allen Hamilton will generate notable operating leverage, especially from general and administrative expenses.

Overall, I estimate the company’s operating expenses will grow by 8.8% year-over-year, resulting in around 10bps margin expansion annually.

As discussed above, I forecast Booz Allen Hamilton will grow their revenue by 11% in FY25. For the normalized revenue growth rate, I assume the company will achieve a rate of 9%. Deltek predicts that the federal spending on IT product and services will grow from $116.4 billion in FY 2023 to $137.5 billion in FY 2027, indicating a 4.25% CAGR. The growth rate represents the overall market budge growth in the near future. Booz Allen Hamilton is more likely to outgrow the market, given its leading position in fast-growing areas like cyber and AI. I estimate AI will contribute an additional 1.7% to their topline. 5G and cybersecurity business will continue growing at a double-digit rate, contributing an additional of 2.3% to revenue growth. Assuming their base businesses growing by 5%, the normalized revenue growth is forecasted to be 9% in my model.

Booz Allen Hamilton DCF-Author's Calculations

The WACC is calculated to be 9.6% with the following assumptions:

-risk-free rate: 4.7% ((US 10Y Treasury Yield))

-beta: 0.8% ((Seeking Alpha))

-cost of debt 7%; equity risk premium 7%

-market cap: $20.5 billion; debt balance $3.3 billion

-Tax rate: 24%

Discounting all the future free cash flow and adjusting the net debt of $2.86 billion, the fair value is calculated to be $185 per share, as per my estimate.

Key Risks

Retirement of Chairman of Board: During the earnings call, the management disclosed that Dr. Ralph Shrader, Chairman of Board, is going to retire on July 24th 2024. Ralph has been with Booz Allen Hamilton for 50 years and has played an important role in leading Booz Allen Hamilton to become a respected consulting business. Horacio Rozanski, the current CEO, will assume the position of Chairman of the Board. It would be better for corporate governance if the company separates the CEO role from the Chairman of the Board.

Weak Global Commercial Business: I highlighted the weakness in their Global Commercial Business in my previous coverage. In the quarter, its Global Commercial declined by 25% year-over-year. Currently, the business only represents 2% of total revenue, and Booz Allen Hamilton has decided to stop reporting the segment going forward due to the small size.

Conclusion

Amid increasing geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts among countries, I anticipate western nations will expediate their IT investments in cyber, AI and system modernizations. The structural trend could potentially bolster demands for Booz Allen Hamilton’s services. I upgrade to ‘Strong Buy’ rating with a fair value of $185 per share.