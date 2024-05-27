rgbspace/iStock via Getty Images

Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF) is up 58% over the last twelve months. News about the rescheduling of cannabis has caused rallies in the sector. Along with this synergy, the company has reported improved financial results within its Canadian cannabis segment and is well positioned for US and international cannabis markets.

In September 2023, I rated the company on Seeking Alpha as a Buy, and it increased 32% between that time and March 2024. In March, I covered Village Farms again and rated the company as a Hold. The stock price has fallen 7% since then. The Hold rating was meant to wait for price stabilization over a $1 per share, as well as the hope of better financial results. I think these two benchmarks have been achieved.

The company’s stock price is undervalued, and news over the next twelve months should cause the price to rise. Although the stock price will see more volatility over the summer, it may be the right time to increase one’s position while the price is low. There is a moderate to high risk that the price will drop, and a stop-gap should be in place.

To be clear, cannabis markets in the US and Canada have not improved. Rescheduling of cannabis will only make a slight difference in the US for the short-term. It is likely that US cannabis legislation will undergo significant changes over the next twelve and twenty-four months. In addition, Village Farms is positioned for European and international medical and recreational cannabis markets.

I rate the company as a Buy and recommend a long-term strategy. It comes at a moderate to high risk because of the historical volatility in the cannabis sector. Village Farms is undervalued, well-positioned for growth, and is showing improved financials. The company is navigating the Canadian cannabis markets really well and placing nationally in the top-five position within branded cannabis categories.

Rescheduling of Cannabis

I covered the current situation of rescheduling in my last article on Seeking Alpha. The review process for rescheduling has begun and will end at the close of July. The review process allows for public comments and lawsuits over rescheduling. The forecast still looks promising. Once rescheduled, the US THC cannabis markets will change a little, in that companies will be able to take additional tax deductions and state regulation may see an easing of rules.

For the US cannabis markets to see significant change, the SAFER Banking Act must be passed and federal legalization be moved forward. Village Farms will not see much change to its business strategy or revenue numbers, if rescheduling occurs. The company currently has a medical license application under review in Texas, which, if granted, would require Village Farms to restructure it US assets.

At the same time, because of its position to enter US markets, Village Farms will continue to see its stock price rally over US cannabis news. This trend applies to the other Canadian cannabis LPs (SNDL, CGC, and TLRY). It is important to watch developments concerning cannabis rescheduling and other news from the sector. If cannabis is not rescheduled, then an exit strategy should be considered and one should prepare for a downtrend.

Village Farms Reports Improved Q1-2024 Financial Results

Village Farms reported financial results earlier this month (05/08). The company reported Q1-2024 revenues of $78.1 million, representing a 21% increase YoY and a 5% increase QoQ. It reported a net loss of $2.9 million versus a loss of $6.6 million YoY and a loss of 22.5 million QoQ. Revenues and net loss have both improved and show recovery from previous quarters.

The company reported record cannabis sales of CA$50.5 million, a 49% increase YoY. Retail branded sales grew 28% to CA$39.2 million. Non branded / wholesale cannabis sales were CA$8.7 million, showing a 191% increase YoY and 10% QoQ. Canadian cannabis gross margin of 25% marks an improvement from Q4. The company’s Canadian cannabis sales are looking better compared to previous quarters. The company reported net income within the segment.

The company reported international export cannabis sales of CA$2 million, representing a near 50% increase QoQ. The company credits repeat orders to UK and Germany for the increase. Village Farms also exports to Australia and Israel. The company expects revenues from this segment to continue to be inconsistent over 2024. Late 2024 and 2025 should see higher international revenues.

US cannabis sales were CA$4.5 million, with a gross margin of 59%. US cannabis performed at a net loss for the quarter. US CBD sales are challenged by synthetic hemp products (delta8) being sold in US markets. The company has been successful selling its CBD gummies in the US, but regulatory issues are causing issues in the US CBD markets.

The company reported fresh produce sales of $36.1 million with a 9% gross margin. The fresh produce segment reported net income within the segment and has shown three quarters of continued improvement.

Current Synergies and Outlook

In Canadian cannabis markets, Village Farms reports that dried flower and pre-rolls are driving its market share growth. For pre-rolls, the company claims the second spot nationally in terms of branded cannabis products. Village Farm’s PureSun Farms introduced high potency pre-rolls last April. The pre-rolled joints have a potency between 36% and 44%. The product does not contain any concentrates or infusions, but the flower itself has high potency. In Ontario, the company’s milled cannabis brand holds second place on a provincial basis. Overall, Village Farms places in the top five cannabis brands on a national basis.

At the international level, Village Farms exports cannabis and cannabis products to four markets: Australia, Germany, UK, and Israel. The company imports cannabis into the UK medical markets and distributes its products through 4C Labs. Village Farms reports that UK demand for its products is increasing. In Germany, the company holds EU GMP certification for its products, and it is currently imported cannabis there. In the Netherlands, the company will begin production during Q4-2024 in its newly built indoor grow facility. The company expects revenues for this operation to begin in 2025.

Village Farms expects its Canadian market presence to continue to increase. In the US, the company makes revenues through fresh produce and through its CBD product sales. It has had success with its CBD gummies in US markets.

Market consensus for Village Farms Q2-2024 revenue is $83.06 million, representing an increase YoY and QoQ. If the company approaches this number and shows net income, then the forward outlook will remain positive.

Historical Financial Performance and Valuation

Amounts in $US millions Q1-2024 Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Revenues 78.4 74.2 69.5 77.2 64.7 Cost of Revenues 62.6 60.1 54.9 65.7 52.4 Gross Profit 15.5 14.1 14.6 11.5 12.3 Total Operating Expenses 16.4 18.6 15.8 16.8 17.4 Operating Income (0.9) (4.5) (1.2) (5.3) (5.1) Net Income (2.9) (22.5) (1.3) (1.4) (6.6) Cash and Short-Term Investments 26.7 30.3 35.5 26.7 29.9 Total Receivables 38.9 30.9 28.9 41.8 30.4 Total Current Assets 150.9 143.2 143.2 143.2 143.2 Total Long-Term Assets 458.4 467.0 477.7 489.1 476.0 Accounts Payable 19.9 21.8 19.4 20.6 18.5 Total Current Liabilities 72.7 72.2 68.9 71.8 65.9 Total Long-Term Liabilities 146.0 148.0 141.4 146.3 136.7 Book Value Per Share $2.69 $2.74 $2.91 $2.96 $2.92 Book Value 210.5 214.4 219.4 222.2 219.3 Current NTM Total EV / Revenues 0.58x 0.62x 0.44x 0.50x 0.42x 0.54x Price $1.19 $1.24 $0.76 $0.80 $0.60 $0.83 Total Enterprise Value 184.81 188.24 131.12 146.71 118.29 162.50 Market Cap 132.44 136.71 83.89 87.92 66.01 91.50 Median Target Price $2.25 Click to enlarge

*Financial Data from Seeking Alpha. Valuations from Seeking Alpha and TIKR.com.

Q1-2024 was the best performing quarter over the last five quarters. Gross profit increased and net loss decreased. The company has managed to bring down its operating costs and increase its margins. Investors will want to see net income and higher free cash flow in future reports. For now, the recovery looks good.

While the company has performed better, it remains undervalued. It trades under its book value per share and its forward multipliers are fractional. The company’s future performance will merit a higher price and valuation. If the stock price approaches its books value, gains of over 120% are possible. This type of movement will take time and will require better financial performance and new developments from the sector.

Stock Price Movements

www.stockcharts.com

1-year performance chart from StockCharts.com

Village Farm’s stock price has increased 58.67% over 1-year, 35.24% over 6-mo, and 9.85% over 1-mo. It is currently trading below its 20 and 50-day moving average. 86% of its outstanding shares are on float, thus the stock is experiencing short squeeze conditions.

We are still awaiting price stabilization at $1.50 per share. The stock has been up since the end of March, beginning of April, on news of rescheduling. The current rally sustains the stock price. If news suddenly changes, the price could drop back to $1 per share or below. This is a risk on a long-hold strategy.

Investment Strategy and Risk

Village Farms is at low risk of poor financial performance. It currently has enough assets and positioning to fulfil its business strategy. The company is well-positioned to enter US markets, and it has already entered European and international markets. The company’s improved cannabis sales in Canada show promise for future performance.

I rate the company as a Buy, which comes at a moderate to high risk. Negative news in US markets, international markets, or Canadian markets can rapidly bring the stock price down. Any negative future earnings will have the same effect. Cannabis sectors remain volatile, and the greater stock market is still undergoing choppy waters. Cannabis has only been up on rescheduling news. The current bull market has only had a slight influence on cannabis stock performance. Caution is advised.

Village Farms Compared to its Peers

Numbers reflect last quarterly report per company* SNDL (SNDL) Tilray (TLRY) Canopy Growth (CGC) Village Farms (VFF) Revenue CA$ million 197.8 255.6 78.5 105.8 Cash and ST Investments 202.2 306.5 188.4 36.1 Total Assets 1741.4 5717.6 1359.8 621 Net Income or (Loss) (2.6) (125.8) (216.8) (3.9) Book Value per Share (US$) $3.53 $4.34 $4.96 $2.69 Current Price Per Share (US$) $2.22 $1.85 $9.18 $1.19 Median Price Target (US$) $4.96 $2.20 $6.85 $2.25 My Rating Buy Hold Hold Buy Click to enlarge

*Financial Data from Seeking Alpha. Valuations from Seeking Alpha and TIKR.com.

I used this chart in my last article on SNDL. It has been slightly updated. In my opinion, Village Farms’ and SNDL’s stocks are underperforming. Both trade under book value and both have improving financials. I rate SNDL and Village Farms as a Buy.

Canopy Growth has seen the largest stock price rally compared to its peers. The cannabis sector loves this company and has positive sentiment towards it. Canopy Growth is set to report earnings this coming Thursday before the market opens. I will have an article out around then covering the report. Canopy Growth is trading far above its book value, and it is overvalued.

Tilray reports the highest revenue numbers of the group, but is still undergoing recovery and reporting a high net loss. Canopy Growth also reports high net loss. In my opinion, these companies represent the best of the Canadian cannabis LPs and represent the safest market investments in the long-run.

Conclusion

Village Farms has recently reported improved financial performance and its stock has been on the uptrend within the cannabis rallies. The company and its stock remain undervalued, and it presents an opportunity for investment. Village Farms is well positioned for growth in Canada, in the US markets, and in the international arena. The company plans to be a key player in the European cannabis markets. I have been covering Village Farms for some time. I rate the company depending on the company’s performance and current sector conditions. I am now changing my rating from a Hold to a Buy. The company is set for growth in the current conditions. The investment comes at a moderate to high risk, so caution is advised. Investors should keep an eye on developments from the company and the sector.