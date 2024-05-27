christopherarndt/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) have been performing very well. The owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, among others, has provided decent capital gains to investors since it went public in 2010. Consequently, shares have rightfully commanded a premium valuation over time.

It has been a while since I last covered the stock, so I first go back to 2016 when CBOE announced a substantial acquisition, that of BATS Global Markets, a deal which roughly doubled the business. Moreover, it shows how the business has evolved over time, as concerns outlined at the time have proven to be far too conservative.

CBOE, Making Huge Inroads

CBOE made a transformative acquisition back in the fall of 2016 when it paid $3.2 billion to acquire BATS, although much of that deal tag was financed with the issuance of shares. The deal meant that the US exchange grew massively into Europe as well, furthermore picking up a lot of equity and foreign exchange exposure.

Greater diversification, anticipated synergies and a relative compelling valuation multiple made the deal look quite interesting, as BATS would contribute about $400 million in very lucrative net revenues to CBOE. This created a business posting net revenues in excess of a billion dollars, while posting operating margins around 50%.

With much of the deal paid for in stock, the share count rose to 112 million shares, which largely is at par compared to today (although that CBOE has delivered on modest net buybacks). From a pro forma revenue base just over this billion mark, the company has made substantial inroads to nearly double this number. In fact, as of today, it posts net revenues at a run rate of $2 billion.

This has resulted in massive gains for investors, as a $70 stock at the time of the BATS deal has risen to the $130 mark in spring of 2018, after which shares have not made any inroads until 2023. Since last summer, share have risen some 35%, now trading at $182 per share (after trading at a high of $199 in February).

With the company trading at a market multiple at the time (in terms of pro forma earnings), I have been a bit too cautious by not taking a position. I feared the sustainability (or lack thereof) of 50% operating margins, adverse regulatory landscape and competition (not just from traditional exchanges, but also the likes of blockchain etc.). These concerns have not had any real impact on the business, which simply kept on growing.

On the back of this growth, shares have been a solid performer, as the company has only added to a solid track record over the past nearly fifteen years in which it has been a publicly traded business. This is driven by continued focus on innovation, including short-term options, VIX options and now even trading outside regular trading hours.

Picking Up The Valuation

In February, CBOE reported a 10% increase in net revenues to $1.92 billion for the year 2023, with solid GAAP operating earnings of $1.06 billion yielding GAAP earnings of $757 million, equal to $7.13 per share. Moreover, if we factor in some fair adjustments, earnings would have come in at $7.80 per share, and in fact would be trading over an $8 earnings per share run rate by year-end. All of this happened as the company has been operating with fewer shares since the BATS deal, while net debt is relatively modest, around half a billion.

Furthermore, the company guided for a 5-7% increase in organic net total revenue growth for 2024, with adjusted operating expenses seen at $803 million, plus or minus five million. This compares to a $750 million number in 2023, suggesting that these expenses are largely growing in line with the topline, boding well for earnings growth.

In terms of activity and instruments, options are responsible for about 60% of net revenues, equities for about 30%, with futures, foreign exchange, digital combined making up the remainder 10% of revenues.

In May, first quarter sales were reported up by 7% to $502 million as the company grew already fat operating profit (adjusted) by more than a point to over 61% of sales. Adjusted earnings subsequently rose by 13% to $2.15 per share, putting the company firmly on track to earn about $8.50 per share this year.

Moreover, the company cut the midpoint of the full-year expense guidance by three million, driven by the decision to integrate the digital offerings into existing business units in order to save costs, but this is also an admittance that this unit never came to real fruition. With the company on track to earn $8.50 per share this year, earnings multiples have compressed to 21 times earnings as the company has been a solid performer, warranting such a valuation.

What Now?

The truth is that quality has been priced in aggressively following a 35% return over the past year. That being said, the company has really deserved a premium here given the continued performance, as CBOE is quality and operates as the house in the casino analogy here, driven by continued focus on marketplace function, innovation and education of market participants.

Given all this, I am kicking myself for being too cautious in the past, and while I feel no rush to chase shares given the returns seen over the past year, CBOE has consistently proven naysayers wrong here, as it simply delivers, making any pullback to an earnings multiple in the higher-teens look quite interesting.