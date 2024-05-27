Thomas Barwick

Introduction

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) has really captured my attention over the last few months. As one of the only pure-play, publicly traded warehouse logistics companies out there, GXO is what captured my attention at first, but when I dived into their business, I discovered what I believe to be a significantly under-appreciated stock. More so, I believe the market is currently undervaluing this business, and I am willing to bet against that pessimism. With the analysts, I also believe that GXO can recapture the great double-digit growth of old, and I think this company is well-positioned to take advantage of ongoing trends within their sector, which are: nearshoring, e-commerce, and omnichannel retailing.

Sector analysis

Segments

GXO Logistics main customers are in the omnichannel retail segment, and it is about 40% of their customer base. The other 60% belongs almost equally to the other segments, which are technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods.

Sales per Business (MarketScreener)

GXO's main regions are the U.K. and the U.S., which contribute more than 60% of their total market. So, to do an accurate sector analysis, I would have to take a closer look at the omnichannel retail segment for the U.K. and the U.S.

Sales per region (MarketScreener)

Retail and Omnichannel growth

I will explore the retail market, focusing on the omnichannel sector, GXO Logistics' largest segment. The main focus is the U.S. and U.K. since these are the two largest reported regions for GXO, but since long-term growth estimates for these regions is hard to find, I will use the global retail growth instead.

The past decade, the U.S. retail market showed a 5.1% CAGR, growing from $4.46 trillion in 2013 to $7.25 trillion in 2023. Outstanding increase of 16.9% in 2021 YOY, as the market began to heal after the severe COVID-induced economic nosedive in the early days of the pandemic. The U.K. retail market CAGR equals 2.77% for the period between 2000 and 2021. This increase is due to the rising usage of digital technologies and the development of e-commerce, which surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mordor Intelligence, At the global level, retail will keep on growing – up to about $32.68 trillion in 2024 and about $47.24 trillion in 2029, with a CAGR of about 7.65%, although a bit pressured by inflationary tendencies, depletion of pandemic savings, and growth of customer acquisition costs as well as other negative factors.

Retail worldwide growth outlook (Mordor industry)

There are different opinions about the global market's outlook. According to eMarketer, the market anticipates a much lower rate of growth over the next four years, a CAGR of 4% until 2027. Considering both of these outlooks, I believe the truth to be somewhere in the middle.

Future retail growth outlook (Oberlo)

Now, I will direct my focus to the largest sector of GXO's business: omnichannel retail. This sector is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14% until 2030, according Coherent Market Insights. Here are the value drivers recognized by the analysis:

Seamless Online/Offline Blend: This enables retailers to blend everything seamlessly with their offline and online channels. There is much ease and convenience for customers to buy from the retailer with features such as BOPIS, click-and-collect, and returns or exchange across channels.

Personalization and Targeted Marketing: Collects data from all types of touchpoints, to create targeted marketing. Where the product recommendation or promotion could be made in accordance with the tastes of the customers and their purchasing history.

Mobile Commerce and Mobile Payment: With the increase in mobile commerce. The optimization of platforms and mobile apps online is crucial. The use of mobile devices enables highly targeted offers through location-based marketing within real-time proximity.

New trends

Near-shoring

What has caused the nearshoring trends that have been happening the past couple of years?

Nearshoring has been fuelled by a host of pressures, from the US-China tariffs of 2018 that gave US companies a new reason to think differently about their supply chains—perhaps next door to reduce costs and risks—to the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed further the systemic vulnerabilities of the global supply chain, which has helped accelerate the shift closer to consumer markets to improve responsiveness and resilience.

Nearshoring has additionally been emerging as a result of geopolitical tensions and environmental concerns over global warming. Sustainability is further achieved in this strategy due to the minimal carbon footprint and higher adaptability toward new markets and regulations.

Recent near-shoring drivers (Manufacture alliance)

E-commerce

The growth of e-commerce, omnichannel retail and overall retail all go hand in hand. They all influence each other.

E-commerce growth outlook (Statista)

The e-commerce market has had an exponential growth in the past decade. In 2010, only 5% of all U.S. retail sales were e-commerce, and in 2020, approximately 18% were made through e-commerce, with much help from Covid-19. The growth is expected to still continue, but at a slightly slower pace. The expected e-commerce CAGR in the U.S. is projected to be almost 12% until 2028. The expected CAGR is a lot less in the U.K. for the next four years, with a CAGR of only 6.83% until 2028.

Company analysis

Business model

We all know that GXO Logistics offers advanced warehouse and logistics services, but what do they offer that adds value for their clients?

Product Portfolio

Aftermarket Support: Manages efficient distribution of parts to boost service levels and customer loyalty.

to boost service levels and customer loyalty. Clicklink: Real-time tracking and pick-up to meet the rising trend of online and contactless shopping.

GXO E-commerce Logistics: Rapid, data-driven services to enhance visibility and operational efficiency.

Flexible Warehousing Solutions: Agile support for warehousing needs, with meeting spaces and operational requirements, including advanced reverse logistics for managing returns.

Inbound Logistics and JIT Inventory Management: Complex logistics support around dynamic inventory management with just-in-time inventory replenishment and production flow optimization.

Omnichannel Distribution Services: Customized services to enhance real-time visibility and forecasting to manage resources appropriately across all your channels.

channels. Value-added Services : Prepare products for sale or assembly at distribution points in order to increase business flexibility and growth potential.

Technology

Automation and Robotics: A.I. and robotics that automate sorting and warehousing to dynamically adopt capacity to demand fluctuations .

. Automated Sortation Systems: Enable warehouse sorting automation to streamline the processes and boost efficiency while reducing reliance on manual labor.

Digital Innovation Centers: These are used to develop and test new technologies so that GXO can swiftly implement them into operations.

to develop and test new technologies so that GXO can swiftly implement them into operations. Vision Technology: Scanning and image recognition technology drive logistics accuracy and speed specifications.

and speed specifications. IoT and Smart Analytics: Provides real-time insights and proactive management through the supply chain that drives operational efficiency and responsiveness.

Historical profitability and growth

Profitability

The current return on invested capital for GXO Logistics is less than the WACC. This is likely to improve in the next three years. I have tried to identify what has been impacting GXO's profitability in the past years. The rate of investment in automation over the last three years was quite huge, which affected the net income and gross margins. GXO had a 50% increase from 2021 to 2022 and another 50% from 2022 to 2023, in the use of automation in its facilities. This is a strategic move that will increase profitability in the long term, by reducing the need for manual labor, but right now, it has increased spending, which has impacted GXO's profitability in the past years.

Gxo profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Strategic acquisitions of PFSweb, Clipper, and Wincanton which has also impacted GXO's profitability. How? Well, increase an increase in SG&A expenses, cost of depreciation and amortization, and litigation costs. GXO has clearly seen the effect of litigations costs this quarter, with more than $64 million in litigation costs.

Rising interest rates have increased capital costs and reduced demand, impacting GXO’s profitability. Additionally, wage inflation in tight labor markets further escalates operational costs.

Growth

In the space of three years, GXO has shown spectacular performance. Growth in revenues has been measured above 16% as measured by CAGR, and in the EBITDA, growth has been measured above 22%. Growth has continuously been at a double-digit level, both for revenues and EBITDA.

CAGR Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Gxo's stock performance (Seeking Alpha)

What have impacted GXO's growth? I believe it is the Federal Reserve dampening the demand by increasing the cost of money. GXO, which is driven by new contracts, is dependent on new clients or already existing customers to keep spending on new logistics solutions. Since the cost of money has drastically been increasing, a lot of their customers and potentially new customers have changed their spending behavior, but I believe this behavior is starting to change again.

Q4 results

GXO Logistics reported Q1 results with $2.5 billion in revenue, a 6% year-over-year increase, and organic growth of 1%. New business wins rose to $250 million, a 55% increase YOY, and the sales pipeline peaked at $2.2 billion. That's a big increase, which means customers are looking for logistics solutions, strengthening GXO's business model. The acquisition of Wincanton, completed on April 29, 2024, is expected to strengthen GXO's presence in sectors like industrial and aerospace in Europe, offering double-digit EPS growth post-synergies.

Guidance

GXO Logistics projects an organic revenue growth of 17% by 2027, targeting revenues between $15.5 billion and $16 billion. However, analyst estimates per 29th of April on Seeking Alpha suggest a lower 2027 revenue of $13 billion, indicating a significant disparity of -16% from guidance. This mismatch may explain why GXO's stock isn't priced in line with its guidance. However, there have been revisions, and analysts are now suggesting $15 billion by 2027. The past 90 days 70% of all revisions have been on positive, but if we look at GXO's share price, there have been no significant movements in the past 90 days, which means investors are still not convinced.

GXO also anticipates that their operating ROIC will exceed 30% by 2027. Their method for calculating ROIC, as detailed in their Q4 report, involves dividing EBITDA by average invested capital. This approach differs from standard ROIC calculations, though specific details of the discrepancies remain unclear.

ROIC calculation (Myself)

Based on my calculations, if we define operating average invested capital as equity + total debt + capital leases - non-operating cash and assume the relationship between EBITDA and EBITDA minus taxes is 1.1, then the current ROIC stands at 6.3%. For GXO to achieve an operating ROIC of 30% by 2027, it would require a 39% reduction in invested capital, which seems unlikely.

If GXO defines invested capital as just equity + total debt, only a 13% reduction in invested capital would be needed to reach a 30% ROIC. This figure seems much more likely. Additionally, assuming the invested capital stays the same as in 2023 but with the new NOPAT, the ROIC could realistically reach 13% by 2027.

How would they reach this goal? First of all an estimated top-line growth of 17% the next three years will help. Also, heavy investment into more automatization will reduce their costs and increase profitability, and a reduction in total debt could help increase their real ROIC even further.

Financial health

Financial health (Seeking Alpha)

GXO Logistics' financial health appears stable. The company has maintained a current ratio near 1 since 2019 and an ICR of 4.6, indicating that it can comfortably meet its interest expenses at current levels.

GXO has changed their capital structure significantly since 2020, and their debt-to-equity ratio has been rising since 2020, climbing from previous levels of 0.6 to 1.19 in the latest quarter.

Interest rate risks

Interest rate risks could pose a concern for GXO, particularly with prolonged high rates. The company's debt includes $800 million in fixed-rate notes and $735 million in variable-rate loans.

A 1% increase in Euribor could raise its interest expenses by approximately $3 million, potentially increasing borrowing costs, compressing margins, and limiting GXO's capacity for new investments or acquisitions. Additionally, sustained high rates could reduce global demand for logistics services, presenting a significant challenge to GXO's financial health and growth.

Valuation

DCF

I have made two scenarios for the DCF valuation of GXO Logistics, one is based on the EPS of 2023 and the other is the 2024 EPS estimate. Both DCF have the same WACC and PGR. The WACC is 5.9% according to GuruFocus, and in the sensitivity analysis it ranges from 5% to 7%, and the PGR ranges from 3% to 7%. The growth rate I chose for the sensitivity analysis is based on the range from the two different estimates of global retail growth the next couple of years, but according to the analysts, they predict a PGR in the next four years of 9.5% according to Seeking Alpha.

DCF sensitivity analysis 2023 EPS (Myself)

If I use the EPS of last year, which was $1.93 per share, then the sensitivity analysis suggests a price range between $79.3 per share and $59.5 per share. The worst bull case scenario here is priced under the current price of 16 May 2024.

DCF 2024 EPS (Myself)

The other sensitivity analysis is based on the EPS estimate of 2024 which is 2.93. Here the share price is ranging from $120.4 per share to $90.4 per share, significantly higher, and the worst bull scenario here is significantly above the current share price.

Additionally, if we try to calculate the current price of GXO Logistics with the EPS of 2023, then it seems like the market have priced in a 5% PGR with a WACC of 7% according to my "current price DCF".

Multiples

I have decided not to do a multiple comparison of the competition recognized by Seeking Alpha, since I believe GXO does not really have any closely related competitors in the public market. Thus, such a comparison has little relevance. I will, therefore, instead go through the past multiples for GXO and compare them against today's pricing.

In the past, GXO Logistics had traded at an FWD P/E ratio of about 20x - besides 2021, when it ran up to 30x due to the pandemic's exceptional conditions, particularly near-zero interest rates and a very high earnings momentum. There was also the belief that nearshoring would rise to a level way higher than was seen, and this has not happened. The 2021 outperformance was also very significant. At 20, it is not a high FWD P/E for this stock, which is expected to grow at 9% a year in the coming years, according to analysts, and almost 10% according to the company's own estimates. This leaves us with an earnings yield of 5% from here. Considering that the projected growth of nearly 10% will be reached, the effective future earnings yield is around 15%, of course a significant amount of that yield is tied up to its growth potential.

PE FWD (Seeking Alpha)

Gxo's financial targets (Gxo Logistics)

Future multiples and share price estimates (Myself)

Investors have to ask themselves whether the possibility of GXO's success in leveraging and capturing the observed trends and growth of the sectors in which it operates would drive the share price up from the present levels. Do you believe in GXO's business model? Thus, if GXO hits the targets and guidance that it has given, investors would have a P/E of 16 in 2025 and a P/E of 11.88 in 2027, with today's share price.

GXO guides an EBITDA of $1.3 billion, if they manage to reach this level by 2027, then at today's multiple level the share price could reach $130 by 2027 at a multiple of 12. That is a CAGR of 32% until 2027 from today's price.

Personally, I have some confidence in GXO's management. Since Q2 2021, they've missed their revenue estimate only twice out of 13. They've downgraded their guidance throughout the years, influenced by changes in demand in the past years, but they're realistic enough with the information they have. I value their honesty. Through this, they've managed not to disappoint with their results, on the negative side.

Conclusion

GXO Logistics is currently in an interesting period. While in a small slowdown in growth compared to the average the past years, its future looks bright, and the guided growth rate for the two main segments over the next couple of years with a 10% CAGR. GXO additionally thinks they could hit an EBITDA of $1.3 billion in 2027, this translates to a $130 share price with a 12x multiple. Despite estimates being revised upwards, the share price has been moving flat over the last 90 days.

Both my DCF sensitivity analyses reveals how pessimistic the market is about the current valuation. That said, there are still risks with GXO Logistics. Management and analysts could be wrong with both estimates and the guidance, which will hurt the valuation. Mentioned already, the so-called "higher for longer" is a risk for GXO. A 1% rise in the Euribor will increase the company's interest expenses by about $3 million, although a strong ICR. This expense is hurting their ability to pursue new investments or acquisitions.

I am positive about GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) future. I like their business model and believe the market really under-appreciates their outlook, which I am willing to bet against. Therefore, I rate GXO a buy with a target share price of $102.50 per share within the next three years. This target is the average between the worst-case bull scenarios from the DCF sensitivity analysis and the EBITDA/EV multiple price of $130.