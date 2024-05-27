AlphaFold 3: The Future Of AI In Biotechnology Is Here

Summary

  • Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs have recently unveiled an exciting new breakthrough, AlphaFold 3.
  • AlphaFold 3 employs advanced AI algorithms to accurately model molecular structures and interactions.
  • Beyond drug discovery, AlphaFold 3’s predictions illuminate the molecular basis of diseases, incorporating biochemical modifications into its models to understand their impact on protein function.

Artificial intellegence in robotic drug capsule

Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA, & Mobeen Tahir

Google DeepMind (GOOG, GOOGL) and Isomorphic Labs have recently unveiled an exciting new breakthrough, AlphaFold 3, set to transform our understanding of molecular biology and drug discovery. This

