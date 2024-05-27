Sea Limited: Only At The Beginning Of The Recovery Story

May 27, 2024 11:11 AM ETSea Limited (SE) Stock2 Comments
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea Limited's revenue came in above consensus due to strength in e-commerce and credit segments.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA for 1Q24 came in at $401 million, beating consensus by 85%, largely due to the beat in the e-commerce segment.
  • The digital financial services segment is still in its early stages but is growing its user base and managing risk effectively.
  • The digital entertainment segment returned to positive growth in the 1Q24 quarter.
  • The priority for management continues to be to improve user acquisition, engagement and retention, and the end goal is to build Free Fire into an ever-growing franchise.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »
Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Tokopedia, Blibli, Bách Hóa XANH, Cho Tot, Tiki and Bukalapak app icons. Assorted online e-commerce companies in Asia

Robert Way

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) recently reported a strong 1Q24 quarter, further supporting the thesis of a turnaround.

Specifically, we could be at the start of Free Fire returning to growth, helping drive profitable growth to Sea Limited.

Shopee's competitive dynamics are

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 50% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
6.87K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News