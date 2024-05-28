Why I Don't Invest In REIT CEFs

D-Keine

Many readers often ask me what I think about REIT closed-end funds, or CEFs, in short. They are popular among individual investors because they typically offer:

A much higher dividend yield than REIT ETFs like the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF ( VNQ )

VNQ Diversification across the REIT sector

And active management from professional stock pickers

One REIT CEF that's particularly popular here on Seeking Alpha is the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI):

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers has a great reputation. Being a specialist in list real asset investing, the CEF offers an 8.4% dividend yield, which is nearly 2x more than what most REIT ETFs like VNQ are today offering.

Even then, I am not a fan of RQI, and think that VNQ is a better option for investors who want to follow a passive approach.

Why is that?

It really boils down to a simple thing. The CEF's approach is not active enough to deliver substantial alpha, and as a result, it has failed to generate much stronger returns even despite taking a lot more risk than its benchmark.

Since inception, its returns have been roughly in-line with its benchmark, despite being leveraged and more concentrated:

Cohen & Steers

Similar returns with higher risk are not a good deal. The higher risk is evident in its performance during the great financial crisis, as the CEF almost went bankrupt due to its leverage:

YCHARTS

How is that such a good manager failed to outperform, even despite using 31% leverage?

Three reasons:

High fees: they charge 1.45% in fees annually, which is significant and really adds up over time. In comparison, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF charges just 0.13% each year, so 10x less. To make up for those fees, you would need to follow a real active strategy, but historically, the portfolio has deviated enough from their benchmarks.

Large size: the CEF manages $2.2 billion of capital, which reduces its flexibility. It prevents it from investing in many of the smaller and lesser-known REITs that aren't liquid enough. Yet, those are often the most opportunistic for active investors. To give you an example, one of our biggest winners lately has been NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP), a micro-cap cannabis REIT that nearly doubled in value over the past year. It was a large position for us, so this really moves the needle in terms of performance.

Closet indexing: this is a common issue among active managers. They will attempt to not deviate too much from the underlying benchmark to reduce the risk of materially underperforming, which would lead to significant fund outflows and be bad for business.

Looking at RQI's portfolio and comparing it to that of VNQ, we note that they share many similar REITs in their top 10 holdings. I put in bold all the positions that they have in common. You will see that 8 out of 10 are the exact same REITs. Moreover, Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Public Storage (PSA) are also very similar REITs with more or less the same expected future performance, and finally, the first holding of VNQ is essentially just a fund/replica of its own portfolio, which again, is similar to that of RQI:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 1 American Tower Corp (AMT) Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund Institutional Plus Shares 2 Prologis (PLD) Prologis (PLD) 3 Welltower (WELL) American Tower Corp. (AMT) 4 Simon Property Group (SPG) Equinix (EQIX) 5 Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Welltower (WELL) 6 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Simon Property Group (SPG) 7 Realty Income (O) Realty Income (O) 8 Equinix (EQIX) Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 9 Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Public Storage (PSA) 10 Extra Space Storage (EXR) Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Click to enlarge

That's what closet indexing looks like, and this is probably the main reason why they have failed to earn alpha for their shareholders.

They charge high fees for similar REIT exposure, and they then attempt to make up for the fees by using leverage.

That's not attractive if you ask me.

I would rather invest in an unleveraged low fee ETF like VNQ if I wanted to be passive, and if I wanted to be active, then I would build a concentrated portfolio of undervalued REITs with a heavy focus on smaller and lesser known REITs.

