Topline Summary

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) is an oncology-focused biotech looking to make a contribution to the slow-growing but high-interest field of theranostics, a form of treatment that combines diagnostic techniques with therapeutic modalities in an attempt to precisely target tumor biology and improve standards of care. They have multiple agents in clinical trials across various solid tumors. Today, I want to provide a look at this company and how the investment thesis is shaping up at the current market cap of $1 billion.

Pipeline Overview

VMT-a-NET

This molecule is capitalizing on the first success in theranostics, which was the approval of Lutathera in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). CATX wants to refine this by targeting somatostatin receptors but using a molecule doped with radioactive lead, which decays into bismuth-212 that then delivers the therapeutic alpha radiation. This contrasts with lutetium-177 (currently the only approved theranostic radioisotope in use), which undergoes beta decay.

Alpha particles are hoped to provide a much more precisely controlled, powerful dose of radiation strictly to the tumor cells that express the marker of interest. For VMT-a-NET, that would be somatostatin receptors. This agent has Fast Track designation for first-line treatment of GEP-NETs, and there is a phase 1/2 clinical trial ongoing, with an expected data readout coming in the second half of 2024.

In an ongoing investigation being conducted in India (summarized in their corporate presentation), 10 patients with different forms of NET received VMT-a-NET, with most adverse events being mild in severity. 8 out of 10 had some form of treatment response, mostly partial remissions.

CATX is also planning to dip its toes into other neuroendocrine cancers, including pheochromocytoma and small cell lung cancer.

VMT-a-NET is also the subject of a licensing agreement with Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), who secured the right to negotiate for the drug, in addition for the right to co-fund preclinical work in targets like PSMA and GRPR, which could open the door to other tumor types.

VMT-01

VMT-01 is a theranostic designed to deliver lead-212 to cells expressing melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R), which is thought to underpin risk of developing melanoma and having it progress to metastatic disease.

This peptide is currently under investigation as a treatment option in patients with MC1R-positive melanoma. A more complete analysis of this study is anticipated in the second half of 2024, but they have shared that, as of late March, there are no unexpected adverse events observed in the trial.

This study is also incorporating an arm combining VMT-01 with nivolumab.

Financial Overview

As of their latest financial filing, CATX held $188.2 million in current assets, including $142.1 million in cash and equivalents, as well as another $38.5 million in short-term investments. This does not take into account the recently announced public offering that is expected to yield $80 million in gross proceeds.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $13.3 million, and after interest and other small sources of revenue, the recognized net loss was $12.3 million. At this cash burn rate, and assuming the public offering goes according to plan (noting that some amount of that $80 million will be paid out to the deal runners), CATX now has an cash runway of around 5 years, although this does not take into account the growth of expenses, which is inevitable as CATX advances its products further in clinical development.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Theranostics has had a pretty rapid ascent in recent years

So-called PRRT has unlocked new kinds of targeted therapy since the first approval of Lutathera almost a decade ago, and we're really starting to see the field mature clinically. As a result, it's one of the categories of treatment in cancer that is creating a lot of enthusiasm, similar to the furor we've seen recently over antibody-drug conjugates or T-cell engaging antibodies.

This lends companies like CATX a lot of fuel for excitement if and when they're able to generate clinical catalysts. Takeovers of these companies are certainly not out of the question, and I think this goes quite a way toward explaining the company's near-$1 billion market cap despite having no in-house clinical trial evidence to suggest efficacy for any of their agents.

Strength - A potentially potent, novel foray into theranostics

The alpha emitter story is a new chapter in theranostics as a whole, and to date, we have not seen how this is going to play out. CATX has the chance to be among the first to really test whether different radioactive delivery methods can make a big difference in terms of therapy. This has the potential to be best in class, and there is a fair amount of buzz among oncology researchers about what this might look like.

Risk - Very early clinical data, way too early to get excited

I get nervous when I see valuations like these companies when the main scientific driver is a tiny, investigator-led study not even being conducted in the United States. The "8 out of 10 patients responded" line in what they've presented to date is an exciting early signal, but it needs to be corroborated in more mature trials. We'll be getting an update of that Indian trial in June, in addition to the first readouts for their phase 1 trials later this year. But CATX still has a lot of proving to do on this front. If they're able to confirm these data in more mature trials, then a valuation of $1 billion would seem more reasonable, but in phase 1 it feels like they've got too much proving to do and too much room to fall if they fail to meet some lofty expectations.

Bottom-Line Summary

It is worth noting that some of the key things CATX has highlighted in recent guidance has been progress on preclinical projects and manufacturing, which I don't normally view as critical for the current investment thesis. That's not to say that these are NOT important steps in the process, but for now, I would want to know the status of their main projects in order to get a sense of how investable their technology is.

And as it stands right now, we really know very little about this alpha emitter hypothesis. There are strands of evidence suggesting early potential, but we really need a deeper readout to see how this is going to shape up. In the meantime, while they've nailed down their financial issues for the midterm, the market's billion-dollar price tag on this company is a bit too steep for me at this time. For a phase 1 company with these kinds of data, I feel like a market cap more in the realm of $300-$500 would be a better valuation for now. Obviously, the market disagrees with me at this time, but it points to an imbalance in risk vs reward, unfortunately. There's potential here, but I would definitely hold for a better entry point than this.