Perspective Therapeutics: An Elevated Theranostics Play Flying Under Your Radar

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • Perspective Therapeutics is working on a novel modality of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy.
  • They have encouraging very early data and a recently shored up cash runway now lasting several years.
  • A high market valuation makes this equity a very risky move at this time, despite potential catalysts.

Aurora Borealis and Corona, Iceland

Arctic-Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) is an oncology-focused biotech looking to make a contribution to the slow-growing but high-interest field of theranostics, a form of treatment that combines diagnostic techniques with therapeutic modalities in an attempt

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.26K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CATX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CATX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CATX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News