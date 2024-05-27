Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) is a buy rating, as I look forward to the potential positive FCF inflection that BTG is going to experience in the coming years when it sees reduced capex and an improved mix of FTTP-connected lines. As this happens, EBITDA multiple should go up according to BTG capex to sales ratio and FCF yield move towards peers’ numbers. Meanwhile, investors get to enjoy 6% dividends while this happens.

Business Overview

BT Group [BTG] provides mobile, voice, broadband, and TV products to consumers in the UK. Segment-wise, BTG reports in Consumer, Business, and other Openreach. The largest of all the segments is consumers (46% of FY24 revenue), followed by Business (39%), and Openreach (29%). The balance is eliminated in intra-segment calculations. Openreach is BTG’s fiber business, where it builds and maintains (including the ducts, cables, cabinets, etc.) the entire broadband network across the UK.

BTG

BTG's competitive moat is its position as the market share leader in UK retail markets and a leading fixed-access wholesaler. This gives it tremendous scale to amortize capex costs across a large base of subscribers, which makes its subscriber unit economics better than a smaller player. Additionally, a larger size also meant that BTG has a much stronger balance to compete aggressively in deploying capex when needed. In particular, in this high-rate environment, BTG has better access to capital markets (e.g. a lower cost of debt) than a subscale player.

FCF-positive inflection around the corner

Released on 16 May 2024, BTG reported 4Q24 revenue of GBP 5.077 billion, flat vs. 4Q23 and modestly down vs. consensus expectation for GBP5.108 billion. By segment, business came in at ~GBP 2 billion, down 5.4%; Openreach came in at ~GBP 1.5 billion, up 5.8% vs. 4Q23; and consumer came in at GBP 2.37 billion, up 2.8%. EBITDA wise, BTG reported 4Q24 EBITDA of ~GBP1.98 billion, down 3.4% vs. 4Q23 and ~2% below consensus expectation of GBP2.022 billion.

The highlight of the quarter is the potential turnaround in FCF. For FY24, BTG reported a total FCF of GBP841 million, marking another year of y/y decline (down 9% for FY24). However, it seems that positive inflection is about to happen as BTG lapses the period where it invested heavily in capex to upgrade its broadband network to fiber, which caused many investors to be worried about a potential dividend cut. One of the key indicators leading to this FCF inflection is management guidance. They are now expecting normalized cash flow (reported FCF adjustments for net cash from specific items) to double from GBP1.5 billion to GBP3 billion by the end of the decade, which implies ~15% FCF CAGR for the next five years.

BTG

Peak of capex cycle seems to be over

Importantly, the expected GBP1.5 billion improvement in FCF over the next five years (from FY25) is due to two very visible catalysts.

The first is a reduction in capex as fiber build nears completion and unit costs stay steady (the reported capex guide shown above indicates that the peak of this capex cycle is over). This is important because it means that the FCF contribution from existing fiber cables is going to be greater than the cost of laying out new fiber cables, which means that as net adds stabilize (not accelerating like the past few years), we should see a strong acceleration in FCF. On top of this, there are cost efficiencies that BTG has gained over the past few years that have allowed it to lay fiber cables at a lower unit cost, enabling it to connect to 4 million homes in FY25 at the same cost as the 3.5 million connected in FY24.

The second initiative is the reversal of negative working capital this year, as going forward, receivables are expected to fund payables. This is massive because the change in working capital dragged down FY24 normalized FCF by GBP341 million. Assuming that payables = receivables, this would boost FCF by GBP341 million, or ~23% of management’s target to improve FCF by GBP1.5 billion.

BTG vs Altnet

One of the biggest concerns that the market has is that BTG will continue to lose share to altnets. Disappointingly, BTG seems to be losing share as the business saw a decline in the total number of broadband lines (from 21.09 million in 3Q24 to 20.84 million in 4Q24). However, I believe the market may be focusing on the wrong line item. It is true that the total number of lines has fallen, but note that FTTP (fiber to the premises, aka Openreach) lines have grown at a rapid pace, by ~400,000 from 4.3 million in 3Q24 to 4.7 million in 4Q24. There are two implications from here:

FTTP has a higher ARPU, which means the negative impact on the topline is a lot less than what the decline in the number of lines suggests (FTTP ARPU is ~GBP17 while ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) is ~GBP9.7 and VDSL (Very high-speed digital subscriber line) is ~GBP16). Over time, as FTTP becomes a larger part of the revenue mix, consolidated pricing should see a positive benefit as well. Now that BTG is expected to have a lot more FCF, it is able to deploy them (e.g., in the way of discounted retail price) to capture back the market share losses (from its ADSL/VDSL lines to other fiber connections provided). Furthermore, I believe altnet competitive pressure will ease as their fiber build slows in a high interest rate environment.

Valuation / Attractive dividend profile

I believe BTG is trading at a very attractive valuation that has significant room for upward revision and, at the same time, offers an attractive dividend profile (~6%) for investors to benefit from while waiting for FCF to inflect upward.

BTG currently trades at 4.1x forward EBITDA, which is a big discount to other Western Europe peers like Koninklijke Kpn (7.8x forward EBITDA), Telenor (7.3x), Swisscom (7x), Telia (6.4x), Deutsche Telekom (6.1x), Orange (5.44x), and Telefonica (5x). And I believe the reason for this big discount is because: (1) BTG has the highest capex to sales ratio (20+% vs. the average at the mid-to-high teens level); (2) its FCF yield is also the lowest (~2% vs. the average at the high single-digit percentage level). But these are going to change as BTG should start to see FCF inflection given the reduced need for elevated CAPEX. As BTG sees an FCF inflection, I expect EBITDA multiples to shift upward. Assuming BTG trades at 5x (the low end of peer group) FY26 consensus EBITDA, this equates to an enterprise value of GBP40.9 billion, which translates to a market cap of GBP21.45 billion, or a share price of GBP2.15.

Risk

The risk is that BTG continues to see elevated capex, which pushes out the timing for FCF to inflect, and this will go against my bull thesis as laid out above. This scenario could happen if altnet is able to find investors that are willing to burn through a lot of capital to compete against BTG in pricing and rolling out fiber cables. BTG may be forced to step up their capex cycle accordingly in the near term.

Conclusion

My view for BTG is a buy rating. My bull thesis anchors around the potential improvement in FCF due to reduced capex and a growing fiber customer base. As BTG trades at a discount to its peers, a re-rating towards the industry average is likely as its FCF improves. Investors can enjoy a healthy dividend yield of 6% while waiting for this value unlocking to materialize. The biggest risk is if BTG is forced to maintain high capex levels due to aggressive competition from alternative network providers (altnets).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.