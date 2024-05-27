Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis: I take a bullish view on Despegar.com.

In a previous article back in March, I made the argument that Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) has the potential for further upside going forward, owing to strong growth in gross bookings and revenue - with the Brazilian market having shown particularly strong performance.

Since then, we have seen significant upside in the stock - with growth of over 37% since my last article.

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Despegar.com has the capacity to see further upside going forward - taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at Q1 2024 financial results for Despegar.com, we can see that gross bookings were up by 12% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Despegar.com Q1 2024 Financial Results

The company specifies that on an FX neutral basis, gross bookings were up by 42% year-on-year and a robust demand environment across major markets such as Brazil and Mexico were key drivers of such growth.

When looking at the Brazilian market, which is over twice the size of that of Mexico - we see that gross bookings on an FX neutral basis are up by 21% on that of the prior year quarter to USD 553 million.

Figures sourced from Despegar.com historical financial results. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

This rate of growth was significantly higher than that seen for Mexico, where we saw 15% growth from USD 218 million to USD 250 million over the same period.

When looking at revenue by business segment, we can see that the Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products Segment saw growth of 14% as compared to the prior year quarter. Moreover, this segment now accounts for 65% of total revenue, as compared to 62% in the prior year quarter.

Despegar.com: 1Q24 Financial Results

In this regard, I take the view that growth in revenue and gross bookings for the most recent quarter has been impressive.

From a balance sheet standpoint, Despegar.com has continued to reduce its long-term debt - down to $1.944 million in the most recent quarter with a long-term debt to total assets ratio of 0.22%.

Dec 22 Dec 23 Mar 24 Long-term debt 5119 2262 1944 Total assets 804172 898334 886062 Long-term debt to total assets ratio 0.64% 0.25% 0.22% Click to enlarge

Source: Figures (in USD thousands) sourced from Despegar.com 4Q22, 4Q23, and 1Q24 quarterly reports. Long-term debt to total assets (%) calculated by author.

When looking at short-term liquidity, we see that the quick ratio remains at the same level as that of the previous quarter - but cash and cash equivalents has declined by over 15% since that of the last quarter.

Dec 22 Dec 23 Mar 24 Cash and cash equivalents 219167 214576 181495 Accounts receivable 147806 183393 204494 Total current liabilities 564466 671080 657754 Quick ratio 0.65 0.59 0.59 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Despegar.com 4Q22 and 4Q23 Financial Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except the quick ratio). Quick ratio calculated by author.

Looking Forward and Risks

We see that the Brazilian market has continued to show strong growth in gross bookings, while revenue across the Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products Segment has shown double-digit growth. In terms of my view on the above results and prospects for the stock going forward, it is clear that future growth will hinge significantly on performance across the Brazilian market.

While the company's balance sheet shows a quick ratio below 1 (indicating that the company does not have sufficient liquid assets to service its current liabilities), I take the view that the company's low levels of long-term debt relative to total assets means investors would be willing to overlook a decrease in short-term cash reserves for as long as we continue to see strong growth in gross bookings and revenues - which has been the case.

Given that we have only recently seen earnings per share rebound into positive territory, it is likely that the growth we have been seeing in the stock has been fuelled by revenue, rather than earnings growth per se.

We can see that the company's price to sales ratio remains at relatively low levels compared to the overall five-year trend, while revenue per share is at a five-year high:

ycharts.com

From this standpoint, I see the stock as having the potential for further upside, assuming revenue growth remains on a strong trajectory.

In terms of the company's strategy moving forward, Despegar.com is pursing an "online-offline" strategy in Brazil and Argentina, whereby the company is opening physical stores to tap into the offline market in these countries. The purpose of opening offline stores is to acquire customers who are not online in the first instance, while at the same time encouraging future online activity through building trust with such customers. Half of the market remains offline in Latin America as a whole, and offline stores and call centers represent 13% of the company's bookings.

With ten stores opened across the Brazilian market, I take the view that this could represent a significant opportunity to bolster brand awareness and capture a significant portion of the offline market in the country.

One potential risk for Despegar.com at this time is the possibility of a slowdown in revenue heading into the months of June to August, which represents the winter season for Brazil. With an anticipated seasonal slowdown in domestic travel during this time, this could stand to impact gross bookings. However, as detailed under the "Performance" section of this article - we have already seen that Q2 and Q3 gross bookings last year actually saw an increase versus Q1. In this regard, there is still potential for the company to see growth across this market.

Conclusion

To conclude, Despegar.com has seen encouraging growth across the Brazilian market and the company's balance sheet continues to look healthy. For these reasons, I continue to take a bullish view on Despegar.com.