China: Property Easing Measures Are Speeding Up

May 27, 2024 11:33 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
955 Followers

Summary

  • China's recent property policy measures resemble successful actions taken in 2008 and 2015, which led to property market recoveries.
  • The new measures resemble the successful policy actions of 2008 and 2015, both of which led to "V" shaped property recoveries.
  • Although the current macroeconomic environment presents more challenges, the measures could still provide a stabilizing effect on the property market.

Chinese flag waving in China

Nikada

By Han Peng, CFA

China’s cautious approach to property policy easing gained significant traction following the April politburo meeting. Notably, the new measures resemble the successful policy actions of 2008 and 2015, both of which led to "V" shaped property recoveries. Although the current

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
955 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News