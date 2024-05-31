My 5 Biggest REIT Investing Mistakes

martin-dm

I have been investing in REITs (VNQ) for over 10 years, and I have made a lot of expensive mistakes along the way.

REIT investing may seem easy. After all, it is typically much easier to understand a real estate investment than a traditional business.

There’s nothing complicated about owning a property… renting it out to earn rental income… and waiting for the property to gain value over time.

But don’t let this give you a false sense of confidence. In reality, REITs are large and complex real estate investment firms, and it is very easy to lose money if you overlook key risk factors and select the wrong REITs.

In what follows, I will discuss the 5 most expensive mistakes that I have made in my 10+ years as a REIT investor. Avoid these mistakes, and you will earn far better returns over time:

Mistake #1 - Being Too Greedy

This is the most important one. I have at times been too greedy and this has cost me a lot of money.

There’s this saying that “bulls make money… bears make money… but pigs were slaughtered” and it applies particularly well to REITs.

Looking back, whenever I have invested in REITs that were extremely cheap, I have almost always lost money in the end.

I am here referring to REITs that traded at a low single-digit multiple of their cash flow and offered double-digit dividend yields. A great example that comes to my mind right now is CBL & Associates (CBL), a mall REIT that just seemed incredibly cheap... until it filed for bankruptcy. Another great example would be Uniti Group (UNIT), which currently trades at just around 4x FFO.

It is hard to resist such low valuations and high yields, but more often than not, there are good reasons if a REIT is priced this cheaply.

The REIT market may not be perfectly efficient, but it is not totally stupid either, and if it is pricing a REIT at such a low valuation, it probably means that it is either dangerously overleveraged, poorly managed and/or its assets are facing severe headwinds.

My investment performance improved materially once I stopped investing in such “deep value” REIT opportunities and began focusing on “quality value” instead, which are good companies that are discounted because of temporary issues.

These REITs won’t be the cheapest or the highest yielding, but they offer the best risk-to-reward in the REIT universe from my experience. A good example of that would be Camden Property Trust (CPT). It has an A-rated balance sheet, a long history of outperformance, and owns very desirable apartment communities in rapidly growing sunbelt markets, but because the apartment sector is today overbuilt, its rents are stagnating and its valuation is heavily discounted.

However, new construction starts have now dropped to the lowest level since the great financial crisis, and we know that this should result in a strong acceleration of rent growth in the coming years, and this should be a strong catalyst for the stock.

Mistake #2 - Underappreciating Capex

Another mistake I have often made was to overlook capex, which is the cost of maintaining the buildings.

As a result, I would think that the REIT earned greater cash flow than it truly did… and I would also overestimate the quality of the balance sheet and the safety of its dividend.

The tricky thing about capex is that it can be bumpy, infrequent, and vary greatly over time. It may be low for 3 years but grow significantly in year 4 due to a big tenant vacancy. It is therefore important to understand the quality of the assets, the length of the leases, and the supply/demand dynamics for the assets as this will significantly affect the bargaining power of the tenant.

Today, I think that most REIT investors are greatly underestimating the coming capex needs of the office sector, and as a result, they may be overestimating the true cash flow generation potential of office REITs.

Their valuations are not as low as it may seem.

Mistake #3 - Ignoring Foreign Markets

I have earned some of my biggest returns by investing in Foreign REITs.

Often, you will find similar REITs in foreign markets that are even cheaper and growing faster than their US peers. The self-storage leader in the UK, Big Yellow Group (BYG / OTCPK:BYLOF), is a great example of that, and it is far more attractive than its US peers Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) in my opinion.

Yet, for a long time, I would completely ignore these markets because of laziness. I did not want to deal with any additional tax headaches, and accessing research on these opportunities was a lot harder as well.

But believe me when I say that the extra effort can be very well rewarded. I wish I had started investing in foreign REIT markets even earlier. My portfolio would likely be even more valuable today.

Mistake #4 - Trusting Management Teams

Generally speaking, REITs are well managed these days and their incentives are aligned with those of shareholders.

But there are exceptions.

I won’t name any specific REITs here, but I have had REIT management teams lie to my face. The most outrageous case was one time when a REIT CEO told me over the phone that they had no plans of issuing new shares because their valuation was too low and this would dilute their FFO on a per-share basis.

Shortly after, they did just that and issued a bunch of shares to close a big acquisition, which increased the size of their portfolio (and the compensation of the manager), but diluted shareholders on a per-share basis.

This is a good reminder that part of the job of a REIT executive is to pitch their company in an effort to convince investors to buy their shares. It is therefore important to take things with a grain of salt and to double-check if their commentary is matching with their actions.

This is particularly true with externally managed REITs which suffer greater conflicts of interest. Trust but verify.

Mistake #5 - Losing Patience

Finally, I have at times made good investment decisions but still ended up losing money because I was too impatient and overreacted to short-term news.

A great example of that would be selling a REIT after it had released disappointing quarterly results, not understanding that quarterly results are really just noise in most cases.

REITs should be valued based on decades of expected future cash flow and therefore, the poor results of a quarter or two really shouldn’t have any major impact on the valuation of a REIT.

So instead of overreacting to short-term results, it helps to take a step back and remember that you are a landlord and short-term setbacks are often the best buying opportunities because REIT investors tend to overreact.

Closing Note

Despite suffering occasional losses, I have still managed to outperform the market over the long run.

Had I known this, I would have likely done even better.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.