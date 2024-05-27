Weatherford: Fundamentals, Valuation Make This Stock An Attractive Buy

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • Weatherford stock has had a remarkable rise over a three-year period, but I want to make the case that price history should not cloud an investment decision.
  • The company is firing on all cylinders and management has a good grip on the business and its profitability.
  • I value the company through three lenses and find it an attractive buy at present levels.

Young mother with baby boy at the petrol station.

Halfpoint/iStock via Getty Images

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is a prime example of a company that got its act together post Chapter 11, which gave a fresh lease of life for the company. When it came out of bankruptcy, it had its

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
1.02K Followers
Shri Upadhyaya's deep seated passion for investing has seen a journey of over 15 years. Having extensively studied the greats, Shri's initial focus was on long term investing but his style has evolved to stress on risk management and reducing drawdowns. By following Shri, you can expect the following types of analyses - 1. Under followed opportunities that exhibit asymmetry2. High Yield safe Canadian names that show growth potential3. Overhyped names that an investor should stay from 4. Opportunities where cost effective hedges are present that can provide protection for your portfolio

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WFRD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WFRD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WFRD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WFRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News