Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is a prime example of a company that got its act together post Chapter 11, which gave a fresh lease of life for the company. When it came out of bankruptcy, it had its share of doubters and the timing couldn't have been worse. This was before the onset of COVID-19 when even the best-run oil companies looked like they could go under. Kudos to the new management for bringing it to where they are now. The stock has been more than a 100-bagger since its Covid lows, so it is natural to look back now and feel like you missed out on an eye-watering rally. It is also natural to look back and think it is "too late to get in." Is it really, though?

One of the classical investor errors is to let this sort of price bias affect decision-making. As a fundamental investor, I try to make a decision based on a company's business model, growth, profitability, and valuation now and in the future instead of letting price history dictate my behavior. So I am going to apply these principles to see where we land with this business.

Weatherford International Business Model

Weatherford International Company makes money by providing a comprehensive suite of services and products across the oil and gas lifecycle -- from drilling and evaluation to well construction, completions, production optimization, and interventions. We can break down their business into three main segments:

Well Construction and Completions ("WCE"): This segment includes services and products for the construction and completion of wells. It accounted for approximately 34% of the trailing revenue, with annual revenue of $1.8B. (This segment saw a 9% YoY growth in Q1 2024 due to increased completions and Tubular Running Services activity in regions like the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and offshore Latin America)

This segment includes services and products for the construction and completion of wells. It accounted for approximately 34% of the trailing revenue, with annual revenue of $1.8B. (This segment saw a 9% YoY growth in Q1 2024 due to increased completions and Tubular Running Services activity in regions like the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and offshore Latin America) Drilling and Evaluation ("DRE") : This segment provides services related to drilling and evaluating wells. It contributed about 31% of the trailing revenue, with annual revenue of $1.58B. In Q1 2024, DRE revenue grew 13% year-over-year, driven by higher wireline and drilling services activity.

: This segment provides services related to drilling and evaluating wells. It contributed about 31% of the trailing revenue, with annual revenue of $1.58B. In Q1 2024, DRE revenue grew 13% year-over-year, driven by higher wireline and drilling services activity. Production and Intervention ("PRI"): This segment focuses on production optimization and intervention services. It made up 26% of the trailing revenue, with annual revenue of $1.47B. The PRI segment's revenue was largely flat year-over-year, with lower activity in North America offset by higher international intervention services and drilling tools activity.

The below collage from the company's Q1 Earnings Presentation dives deeper into each of its segments and how they differentiate the company from other providers in the industry.

Business segments Breakdown and strengths (Earnings Presentation)

The best part is the nature of the business allows them to diversify geographically. Weatherford has a large global footprint, operating in approximately 75 countries. It generates revenue from North America and International markets like Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe/Sub-Saharan Africa (With clients such as Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, PDO, QatarEnergy, ENI, Exxon, PTTEP, etc.). The company also focuses on production optimization, digital solutions, and exploration investments, especially in gas-rich regions like Guyana and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Key Metrics that have started to turn

The company started popping up on my filters last year when many of its profitability metrics began to turn. This in turn has continued to grow stronger. Currently, its ROE, ROA, and ROIC read 56.62%, 9.36%, and 16.86%, respectively. Better profitability, asset utilization, and capital efficiency reflect the company's successful efforts in optimizing its operations and generating higher returns for its shareholders further aided by increased activity in key segments (which we saw earlier).

1. For the latest quarter alone, they have seen a 15% growth in revenues YoY, and 56% YoY growth in Net Income (Gross margin at 34.9% expanding 1.5%, Operating Margins at 27.26% expanding 1.56%).

Data by YCharts

2. The company has been generating strong operational and free cash flows. Improved cash flow generation enhances the company's ability to reinvest in profitable projects, boosting ROIC.

Data by YCharts

3. Weatherford's net working capital as a percentage of revenues has been coming down. Efficient working capital management reduces capital tied up in operations, again improving ROIC.

Data by YCharts

They have also aggressively invested in their business (>30% and >145% increase in RDE and Capex spending respectively over the last two years). This is what the CFO, Arun Mitra had to say during the 2024 Q1 Earnings Call.

Our net working capital as a percentage of the last 12 months' revenue was 26.1%, a 240 basis points improvement year-over-year. This progress highlights our commitment to continuously improve our working capital cycle, including ongoing internal process enhancement initiatives in billings, collections management, and inventory management. We remain focused on further optimizations in the Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay processes to make progress toward reaching a longer-term goal of a sustainable net working capital level at 25% of revenues.

I believe all these factors have worked hand-in-hand to compound the company's growth and profitability.

Weatherford's current valuation and forward valuation by considering the economic risks

I want to evaluate Weatherford's valuation through three different lenses. The first two will focus on current valuation and the last on forward multiple.

1. The first lens would be comparing it to the sector. The growth in profitability has resulted in its trailing Price-to-earnings multiple (18.6x), EV/EBITDA (8x), and cashflow multiple (9.6x) to trend down, but it is still far when compared to the overall sector medians (12x,6.3x and 5.1x respectively). But you need to account for its pace of growth. When you look at the PEG ratio, it trades at 0.12 which looks highly attractive.

Valuation Ratios (SA)

2. We observe that the valuation across the same metrics (PE, EV/EBITDA, P/OCF) gets better when we repeat this exercise amongst its industry components. In a basket of 49 stocks in the Oil and Gas Equipment Industry extracted from Seeking Alpha P/E ranks 25, EV/EBITDA ranks 24 and P/OCF ranks 31.

Oil and Gas services Industry components and their valuation (SA)

3. Lastly, the most important of all is the forward multiple. Most estimates show lower forward multiples, but this is where I think we need to balance growth optimism with economic risks as this industry segment is closely tied to the economy.

With the U.S. being the world's top oil consumer conditions are not very encouraging considering that the U.S. economic health is crucial for continued top-line growth. The economy is under pressure from high rates and Retail sales were flat in April, falling below economists' expectations. In a worst-case scenario, a recession means oil demand may see a big correction which puts a dent in oil prices and consequently affects the entire industry. This means higher forward valuations. Additionally, management also found it prudent to point out that the current environment is fraught with geopolitical risk, which impacts their outlook.

On the upside, if an argument is made that an economic downturn is not on the horizon, oil prices will either hold or go on an upward trajectory and growth rates for the company may continue to be supported. This means lower forward valuations. Management's outlook for Q2 is a high single digits revenue growth rate and for FY 2024 different segments are expected to grow from high single digits to high teens.

Earnings Presentation

So to accommodate the uncertainties, valuation needs to be evaluated over a range of scenarios. This would tell us how good or bad it can get.

Author designed from company data

So on the lower end, modeling a scenario where we see a 30% drop in EPS we could see P/E shooting well past 25x at which point the company could get richly valued (Hard to make a case for the company to be trading where it is, and we could see a substantial drop in stock price). On the higher end, if the growth momentum continues to hold, and we see a 30% rise in EPS (current consensus EPS estimates for 2024 support a 28.39% growth), the forward multiple would be less than 15x, a very attractive prospect.

Weatherford International stock is a Buy

By paying no attention to price behavior and letting price bias cloud our judgment, we evaluated the business based on its merit alone. Based on its business model, growth, profitability, and valuation I would rate Weatherford International stock to be a Buy. One criticism could be Weatherford's balance sheet, but what I observed was that management has done some stellar work here as well. Its debt-to-equity ratio looks high at 1.53, but debt is well covered by operating cash flow, and the interest payments on its debt are well covered by EBIT. So in my opinion, this too is heading in the right direction and I have no complaints here.