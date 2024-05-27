Jeremy Poland

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:ACGYF)(OTCPK:SUBCY) is an engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") company that builds structures for the production of oil at major sites across the world. They are one of two premier players working on the largest fields. Our last coverage focused on the debt, which made us insecure about the company, as its business is cyclical. However, liquidating backlogs from a better quoting environment is boosting EBITDA for now, and the company is also taking some other constructive steps like increasing outsourcing to reduce capital intensity. Multiples on EBITDA remain low, but the net income is getting crimped by higher finance costs. The backlog is going to liquidate, and strong EBITDA growth is virtually guaranteed for the next two years, based on typical project cycles. These are not very cash generative, so the debt is going to be here to stay for some time if they want to keep growing their business as well.

Earnings Breakdown

The main impact is that new projects have been indexed at higher margins after the initial inflation bout, where previously they had not been extensively using inflation indexation. The EPC process in major developments like Yggdrasil is an example of that, as well as some in Brazil, which are otherwise lower margin activities but are benefiting from having better quoting environments post Ukraine war. These large contracts in Norway and Brazil are described as "super major", and general upscaling of other contracts reflects increased projects scope and commitment from E&P companies. Meanwhile, other projects in the pipeline have begun to shift to later and higher margin stages of their life cycle, which is the dynamic we'd been focused on in our previous coverage. Backlog development is quite good, with flat backlog YoY despite strong delivery and revenue growth from the conventional segment.

Subsea Segment (Q1 Pres)

Seaway continues to be a marginal segment, unable to generate exceptional margin growth, but at least revenues are rising. This is partly operational inexperience, but it also comes down to some seasonality effects from maintenance and less margin coming through on activities that were actually performed this quarter. The backlog continues to develop nicely for the renewables business, as you'd expect from the major renewables push.

Renewables Segment (Q1 Pres)

There are a couple of capital allocation points that we'd like to highlight. In our last article we highlighted debt. It's a large liability and is drawing on income and cash. If activity dries up, then Subsea has a major issue. However, we like that the company is using the upcycle as an opportunity to address that. They completed some disposals of vessels equivalent to about 10% of the net debt, and are instead chartering in vessels to deal with less commodified work. In general, their approach of outsourcing some of the work to other vessels is also reducing the fixed capital intensity of the business. Working capital intensity remains high due to the contract and milestone economics inherent to EPC. However, net finance costs are continuing to mount.

Group Guidance (Q1 Pres)

Nevertheless, a move to having 28 owned to 12 chartered vessels is a great start, and the more they are able to reduce the capital base, considering the industry economics, the better. It will come out of margin, but the high levels of strategic activity and the conditions to justify rich quotes given expensive raw materials and inflation is helpful in offsetting that.

Similarly, the company is trying to generate scale in existing geographical areas to be able to keep fleet utilisation high by avoiding transit. Hence, their focus on building up a large book in Brazil, which is going well so far and as a vendor, Subsea 7 isn't exposed to political considerations around Petrobras (PBR). With a pipeline in Australia and Brazil building up, more distant geographies, utilisation should continue to climb and this will bolster margins as current projects also continue to scale into later stages, and higher margin projects deeper in the backlog start getting liquidated.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, the combination of liquidating backlog created in a better quoting environment, and the phasing of projects into their higher margin later stages, does a lot to support EBITDA growth for the company.

Cash Flow (Q1 Pres)

But growth is capitally expensive for Subsea 7 and the debt will be around, costing quite a lot in terms of interest rates as long as there is growing demand to develop oil assets. Without that demand, things would be even worse for Subsea 7.

We like the company, but still see risks with this business which is overall cyclical and has below average economics. Combined with a high cost environment, we still aren't biting even with forward EV/EBITDA multiples below 6x. At least it is cheaper than peers at 8.5x EV/EBITDA.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.