Summary

  • Thanks to the promising demand commentaries from NVDA and SMCI, it is apparent that we are in the early innings of generative AI infrastructure boom.
  • With continued demand strength for AI/ ML compute/networking products from hyperscaler customers, we can understand why CLS has raised their FY2024 guidance.
  • Consensus forward estimates imply accelerated top/ bottom line growth as well, thanks to its manufacturing ramp up in Thailand/Malaysia and the shorter enterprise replacement cycle.
  • This is further aided by the robust Free Cash Flow generation and healthier balance sheet, allowing it to capitalize on the robust pricing/ demand trends.
  • Despite the recent rally, we believe that CLS remains a compelling long-term Buy with a double digit upside potential.

We previously covered Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) in March 2024, discussing how it had been a beneficiary of the ongoing generative AI boom, with the increased demand for ML/ AI-related products likely to trigger its accelerated top/ bottom

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

