BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) recently completed its business combination with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation which was formerly a separate, publicly traded business development company.

The BDC announced that it would lower its management fee which I think could lead to an increase in the dividend as well. BlackRock TCP Capital also comfortably covered its dividend with net investment income in the first quarter and the stock is still selling for a discount to net asset value.

I think that BlackRock TCP Capital has re-rating potential post-merger as the company sorts out some of its remaining credit issues.

My Hold stock classification for the stock of BlackRock TCP Capital from January 2024 was backed by a relatively healthy dividend coverage, which was offset by a big focus on floating-rate loans.

The floating-rate focus in particular was a bit of a turn-off for me at the time, primarily because a consensus developed that showed that the central bank would lower its short-term interest rates in the near-term.

Floating-rate BDCs like TCPC continue to have attractive earnings prospects in a high-rate environment (which is driven by the central bank's reluctance to lower interest rates for now).

Taking into account that the merger between BlackRock TCP Capital and BlackRock Capital Investment concluded in 1Q24, I think the value proposition is compelling.

Portfolio Review And Change To Management Fee Structure

BlackRock TCP Capital and BlackRock Capital Investment combined their portfolios in a merger transaction in March 2024, which resulted in a jump in TCPC's portfolio value in 1Q24. In the first quarter, BlackRock TCP Capital had a total portfolio value of $2.1 billion, compared against a 4Q23 investment value of $1.7 billion.

BlackRock TCP Capital, following the transaction, remains a Senior Secured Debt-focused business development company with considerable investments in First Liens.

As of March 31, 2024, TCPC had 80% First Lien and 11% Second Lien exposure. Other investments of the recently merged business development company include Equity (8%) and Junior Debt (1%).

As part of the merger agreement, BlackRock TCP Capital agreed to lower its management fee from 1.50% to 1.25% (for assets equal to or below 200% of the net asset value of TCPC) which allows the BDC, theoretically, to return a higher percentage of its net investment income to shareholders moving forward. I delved a little more into the benefits of the merger in my piece about BlackRock Capital Investment.

Inflation Resurgence Supports TCPC's Floating-Rate Positioning

Inflation is not slowing as fast as anticipated, which creates a still-favorable setup for BlackRock TCP Capital. Inflation was up 3.4% in the last month, following a 3.5% surge in the month before that.

In January, I voiced my concerns about headwinds to net investment income growth due to the company's large investments in non-fixed rate loans. The BDC presently has 97% floating-rate exposure and I think, contrary to my earlier judgment, that floating-rate BDCs are dealing with a much more accommodative central bank.

Of course, higher-for-longer interest rates are poised to support BlackRock TCP Capital's dividend coverage, which is already looking pretty good.

Reasonable Excess Dividend Coverage, Possibility Of Dividend Hike Post-Merger

BlackRock TCP Capital has a solid history of consistently out-earning its dividend with adjusted net investment income. In 1Q24, TCPC earned $0.45 per share in adjusted net investment income, which easily exceeded the company's present $0.34 per share dividend pay-out.

With the merger just being completed and BlackRock TCP Capital guiding for lower management fees, I could definitely see the BDC handing shareholders a dividend raise.

From a coverage angle, BlackRock TCP Capital could easily afford a dividend raise, as it paid out only 76% of its net investment income in 1Q24.

I also anticipate synergy effects to play out and together with an aggressive floating-rate posture, TCPC is in a great spot to see NII growth in 2024.

Discount To Net Asset Value

The situation around BlackRock TCP Capital is a bit unique, taking into account that the business development company just merged with BlackRock Capital Investment and that the latter was dealing with some non-accrual issues. TCPC had a non-accrual ratio of 1.7% as of March 31, 2024 (debt investments in five portfolio companies were on non-accrual, including one that carried over from BlackRock Capital Investment).

In the prior quarter, 2.0% of loans were on non-accrual (representing debt investments in four portfolio companies). In the long-run, I'd think TCPC could probably re-rate to net asset value ($11.14 as of March 31, 2024) if BlackRock TCP Capital resolves some of its outstanding credit issues and lowers its non-accrual ratio (while maintaining its excellent dividend coverage).

TCPC presently sells for a 3% discount to net asset value, and this discount could disappear if the BDC convinces passive income investors with its post-merger performance.

Other business development companies including Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GBDC) or Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) are better understood, have longer performance records or lower non-accrual ratios and thus sell for higher premiums to net asset value.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Disappoint

A weaker outlook for net investment income growth in a falling-rate environment would work against BlackRock TCP Capital as the company had 97% floating-rate exposure as of the end of 1Q24. A deterioration in loan quality is also a potential issue, but I don't see any specific reason to be concerned about it as of now.

My Conclusion

BlackRock TCP Capital is a promising business development company post-merger, as management said that it will reduce its management fee and the portfolio remained heavily concentrated in First Liens.

Combined with a positive interest rate outlook (the central bank is not falling over itself to push for interest rate cuts), BlackRock TCP Capital is well-positioned to benefit from the present interest rate environment.

The dividend pay-out ratio looks solid, and I would not be surprised for the business development company to hike its regular dividend as a thank you to shareholders after a successful merger transaction.

The discount to book value, as small as it might be, rounds out the value proposition for BlackRock TCP Capital.