GDP And PCE Data This Week: Don't Forget About Inflation Expectations

  • The Q2 ’24 Atlanta GDP Nowcast is projecting mid 3% GDP for the 2nd quarter, 2024.
  • Friday morning, we get Core PCE data for April ’24, and overall April PCE data is expected at +0.2%, while the April Core PCE data is expected at +0.3%.
  • Lower-than-expected inflation data this week would be negated if crude oil spiked over $90, as Treasury yields would rise and the S&P 500 would likely correct or stagnate.

Inflation

The Q2 ’24 Atlanta GDP Nowcast is projecting mid 3% GDP for the 2nd quarter, 2024.

The scheduled GDP release this Thursday, May 30, ’24, is the 2nd look at Q1 ’24 GDP and the 2nd estimate is expecting 1.3% – 1.5%. The deflator, which is

