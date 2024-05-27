MicroStockHub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is a bank with more than 100 years of history and headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. In terms of size, it is very small. In fact, its total assets do not exceed the $10 billion threshold, but it is proving to be a great bank. High interest rates have challenged many banks, but not PEBO, as it is performing better than peers.

Of course, the typical issues of rising deposit costs and declining profitability are also present here, but the magnitude of these problems is relatively low.

Outperforming Peers

These slides refer to the annual report and not to Q1 2024, but they remain reliable since a single quarter cannot distort this ranking.

As you can see, PEBO's net interest margin is the highest among the peers and is at least 100 basis points higher than the average for the group considered. This is a not insignificant gap and is mainly due to this bank's ability to fund itself at a relatively low cost.

The cost of deposits is below the peers' average, which allows the bank to get a better spread on the individual investment for the same rate.

Undoubtedly, for PEBO as well, there is a continuous shift of capital from non-interest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits, but the fact that the latter are still cheaper than average means that they do not weigh too heavily on profitability. In addition, non-interest-bearing deposits, although declining, still account for 22% of total deposits.

According to management's expectations, this trend is likely to continue if there is no rate cut, but the estimated range for the net interest margin in 2024 remains high, 4.10% to 4.30%. There is strong optimism on this estimate that it will not be revised downward, partly because its balance sheet is relatively neutral. Thus, if rates were raised or lowered by 75 basis points in the next few meetings, the impact on profitability would be minimal.

Beyond a moderate cost to fund, PEBO has enough liquidity to take advantage of current market opportunities. While some peers have a rigid financial structure due to a Loan to Deposit Ratio above 100%, in PEBO's case it is only 84.70%.

The prospects for growth in 2024 are there, and they mainly concern the segments that grew the most in the first quarter: premium finance, C&I, and CRE.

We saw good growth, and we expect to continue to see good growth in the national premium finance business. And then on the C&I and CRE side, we continue to kind of have again that broad-based market of Louisville, Lexington, Washington, D.C., Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and so forth. CEO Tyler Wilcox, Q1 2024 Conference Call

In particular, the expected growth in total loans in 2024 is expected to be between 6% and 8% compared to 2023. While it is risky to increase CRE loans in such a challenging period where commercial properties are struggling to appreciate, the bank has so far managed its exposure to this market quite well.

Compared with peers, PEBO has a CRE concentration risk well below the 300% threshold, and below the peers' average.

Dividend Analysis

PEBO's current dividend yield is 5.37%, well above the industry average of 3.30%.

As you can see from this image, PEBO's dividend history is quite controversial. The dividend is almost always up from the year before, but in the event of a major recession, there is a risk that 10 years of progress will be lost with a cut. As for its growth in detail, there are other considerations to be made.

The 10Y Dividend Growth rate (CAGR) was 10.47%, well above peers. However, the closer we get to the present, the lower the growth: Over 5 years it was half, and over 3 years, it was only 3.89%.

What we can see from this data is that after the financial crisis of 2008 and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, when the major central banks implemented a highly expansionary monetary policy, PEBO increased the dividend by a lot from one year to the next. Subsequently, the more macroeconomic conditions worsened, the lower the growth.

This phenomenon is visible in many banks, after all, they are cyclical businesses, but in PEBO's case, I think it is more pronounced. Compared to last year, the dividend increased only 2.21%, which shows quite a few doubts about what the future growth rate will be. In any case, at least for the time being, its sustainability is out of the question.

The bank is well capitalized (Common Equity Tier 1 is 11.69%) and the Dividend Payout Ratio is just under 50%, so there is no reason to expect any cut.

In my opinion, I believe that management is voluntarily giving less weight to dividends at this time, as it is more important to maintain a high degree of capitalization in the current macroeconomic environment. By the way, I remind you that unrealized losses on AFS and HTM securities amount to $226 million, and equity is just over $1 billion. This means that the growth potential of TBV per share is held down by the boulder of unrealized losses, which is why preserving capital might be the best solution at this stage.

It is more important to grow TBV per share than the dividend, as it is the main driver of price per share growth in the long run.

Conclusion

PEBO is a sound bank, with a low cost of deposits and a net interest margin above that of its peers. Growth prospects for loans are good, while dividend growth prospects are rather subdued: I doubt it is equal to the historical average of the past 10 years.

Overall, its financial stability combined with the current economic valuation make this bank a buy.

Both its P/E and P/B are lower than both peers and its historical values, although its growth prospects are decent. In the short to medium term, I expect a good performance, but the same cannot be said from a long-term perspective.

In terms of total return, PEBO has outperformed peers over the past 1, 3, and 5 years, but has consistently underperformed the S&P 500.

Before investing in this bank, you need to carefully evaluate the opportunity cost, since probably a simple solution like investing in the S&P 500 will give you higher returns over the long term. Anyway, not everyone has the same goals, and for those looking for a high and sustainable dividend yield in the short term, PEBO seems to be a valid option.