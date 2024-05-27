Top 10 Most Shorted ETFs Still Attract Inflows

May 27, 2024 3:30 PM ETVXX, LQD, EWM, HYG, EWT, JNK, BITX, XLU
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Over the last month, the top ten most shorted ETFs have attracted Inflows of $5.6B.
  • As equity markets in the US continue to set record highs, investors appear to expect the bull market to continue.
  • ETF flow data and securities finance short interest data remain key to understanding investor behavior.

Cash flowing through office doorway

John M Lund Photography Inc

Over the last month, the ten most shorted ETFs have continued to attract positive flows.

Over the last month, the top ten most shorted ETFs have attracted Inflows of $5.6B. As contrarian views on the future of

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.08K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VXX--
iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETN
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
EWM--
iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF
HYG--
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News