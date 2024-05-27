Ryman Healthcare Limited (RYHTY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCPK:RYHTY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 26, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dean Hamilton - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Bianca Fledderus - UBS
Arie Dekker - Jarden
Aaron Ibbotson - Forsyth Barr
Stephen Ridgewell - Craigs IP

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ryman Healthcare Full Year Results Briefing. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Dean Hamilton, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.

Dean Hamilton

Kia ora. Welcome to the Ryman full year results presentation. My name is Dean Hamilton. I'm the Executive Chair. With me today was supposed to be Rob Woodgate, our CFO, but unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID yesterday, and so is an apology for today.

We've got quite a bit to get through today. We've got an hour. The intention is I'll speak for around 40 minutes and then open for Q&A. If we don't get through all the questions, I invite you to follow up through Hayden, and we'll do the best we can to answer those over the course of the day.

Before we get into the numbers, I wanted to provide some context on change. Having joined the Board a year ago becoming Chair 2 months later, the Board and management have been working hard to oversee significant change at Ryman. Shortly after I joined, I met with a number of you. There was a strong message of wanting to see change. Hopefully, we can show that we've listened, and we are well down that path.

Just walking through the key areas of change. We've had the Board refresh. We've had 3 members retiring in the last 12 months, and we have 4 new board members now in their seat. We have 2 further retirements in calendar '24. There is a new

