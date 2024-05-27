Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ozlem Yardim - Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director
Ali Taha Koc - Chief Executive Officer
Kamil Kalyon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tiron Cesar - Bank of America
Ignebekçili Murat - HSBC
Demirtas Cemal - Ata Invest
Mandaci Ece - UNLU Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Vasilious, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Turkcell’s Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the Turkcell’s First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. All participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ozlem Yardim, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director. Ms. Yardim, you may now proceed.

Ozlem Yardim

Thank you, Vasilious. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Turkcell's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Today, our CEO, Ali Taha Koc and CFO, Kamil Kalyon will be delivering a brief presentation covering operational and financial results, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to kindly remind you to review our safe harbor statements available at the end of our presentation.

Now I'm handing the meeting over to Mr. Ali Taha.

Ali Taha Koc

Thank you, Ozlem. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. At Turkcell, we are celebrating our 30th anniversary with great pride, having pioneered numerous milestones from our first call to becoming Turkey's leading technology provider.

In the first quarter of 2024, we are delighted to share our successful results. By taking timely actions, we have delivered double-digit Real Growth despite global central banks tightening policies and reaccelerating inflation

