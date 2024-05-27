Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

What's the first image that comes to mind when prompted with the word "market"? It might be your online brokerage website, the stock pages of a newspaper's business section, the hectic trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, or the even more hectic souks of Marrakesh (stay away from the aggressive watch salesmen!).

For anyone with more than a few years of experience in the financial markets, you'll have observed much modernization in the way markets function. I'm old enough to remember buying my first few stocks (Dear Ericsson (ERIC), I still wouldn't be back at even!) - in the old fractionary system, where a tick above 7 3/8 was 7 13/32 (I believe). That would seem incredibly foreign and incredibly impractical to anyone born in the past 30 years, but believe it or not people traded in that sort of quotation system just a few mere decades ago.

Market efficiencies have turned up almost everywhere in recent years, giving investors and consumers faster, more practical, and cost-advantaged solutions. Stock trading through direct brokerages can now be achieved in fractional shares and with zero commission charges, futures markets are more readily accessible to everyday investors through CFD accounts or companies like Interactive Brokers, homeowners may be able to sell their home online these days, and people can buy cryptocurrencies at ATMs.

One market, however, seems to have been left behind: the bond market. For the most part bonds still trade in much the same way as when your grandfather was your current age. Innovation seems to have left the bond market behind, but I think it's just a matter of time.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is one of the companies trying to lead bond trading into the 21st century by offering a more competitive service, and an investment in this stock comes at an undemanding price, in my view. Contrarian and GARP investors may wish to examine this one.

Company Background

MarketAxess was founded in 2000, conducted its IPO in 2004, and was added to the S&P 500 index in 2019. The company has been involved in trading systems since inception. They've completed a few accretive acquisitions along the way, including Liquidity Edge, Tradewest Systems, and most recently in October 2023 quant/algorithmic provider Pragma Trading was purchased for a cost of $125 million.

MarketAxess matches fixed income dealers with clients. For issues with poor liquidity and large spreads, they may send out RFQs (Request For Quotes) for partners wishing to submit a real-time bid or ask.

Bond commissions account for nearly 90% of the company's revenues. While that might make investors nervous in a world where financial transactions are achieved with less friction and fewer costs, I'm willing to look past those fears for a couple reasons. First, I believe that the efficiencies MarketAxess is bringing to fixed-income markets will help drive volumes beyond what any commission pressures would take away. Remember, bond markets don't offer nearly the same transparency as equity markets do, and in many cases the top bid or lowest ask may not be a competitive price. If a client can can achieve a more competitive fill price on their bond trade, the commission charge will be of secondary concern. Second, I'm predicting a market environment with higher volatility ~(VIX) and credit spreads than what we've seen recently (the world is a bit messed up, and prone to be even more so in November), and both would be beneficial for MarketAxess.

My understanding is that the company is increasingly partnering with ETFs and providers of SMAs (Separately Management Accounts). Having once worked in the SMA world, I can appreciate the added value MarketAxess may provide to model trading of fixed-income allocations.

Municipal bonds appear to be an area that CEO Concannon is keying on, and several years ago the company presented itself as, "the first truly electronic institutional trading for municipal bonds and leveraged loans".

The company is also experimenting with AI derived pricing, and as mentioned above they've recently made an acquisition in the quant/algorithmic space.

Business Results

Annual revenues broke through $100 million in 2009, stood at $366 million in 2016, and reached the $750 million mark in 2023.

I like that the company has a long history of profitability, despite the fact that the business hasn't launched into orbit. Betting on a new business to take off is a lot less comfortable when the company wouldn't otherwise survive. MarketAxess is already doing more than surviving, delivering GAAP EPS of just under $7.00/share over the past several years, and operating cashflows in excess of that. They've accumulated a very healthy net cash balance as a result.

Growth has landed in the low single-digits these past few years, which is likely why the stock has fallen from it's all-time-high of nearly $600/share to it's current level just above $200/share.

Data by YCharts

Client and trader numbers are important for the company's success, and MarketAxess is seeing steady growth in these. An increased number of participants should contribute to MarketAxess' future success. It's also worth noting that MarketAxess does operate internationally, and has approximately one client for every two in the U.S.

MarketAxess MarketAxess

Management

Christopher Concannon became CEO in April 2023 after a four-year stint as COO. He comes across as a charismatic executive who's intuitive and passionate about the business. Prior to that, founder Richard McVey served as CEO, I believe since 2000!

I'm pleased with the change in leadership; a fresh set of eyes. Mr. Concannon brings some outside markets expertise from his prior roles at Nasdaq, Bats Global Markets and the CBOE. MarketAxess' growth has tapered off in recent years, and I wasn't thrilled with former CEO Rick McVey's inclination to dance around poor results, notably his decision to highlight two-year compound growth in the Q4 2021 call, after a year during which growth completely stalled. Those sorts of things give my pause as an investor. McVey does remain Executive Chairman at the current time. He was the founder of the company, and surely remains an important influence. But I'm excited to see a new leader in the CEO chair.

Valuation

MKTX trades at an EV/EBITDA of ~19x - EV/EBITDA is a metric I prefer to use here given the company's significant net cash balance, and substantially higher depreciation over capex; maintenance costs seem low. While that's not incredibly cheap, and may look more expensive than peers (depending what you use as your peer group), I don't think the company's ship has sailed yet.

Investors should also keep in mind that the company's recent large acquisition of Pragma trading isn't yet profitable. In Q1 2024, Pragma added $7.5 million of revenues against $7.9 million of costs. Hopefully the integration of Pragma will drive new opportunities from automation, as well as the cost efficiencies the company expects.

Wall Street analysts seem to believe so, as the street is expecting 10%-15% annual bottom line growth in each of the next four years, although the consensus rating is a Hold. Seeking Alpha analysts are rating MKTX a Buy, while SA's Quant Ratings suggest investors stay away. Obviously the scores for Growth and Momentum are poor right now.

Seeking Alpha

Summary

I rate MKTX as a Buy. I like the pure-play on the bond market, the potential for providing better trading solutions, the opportunities arising from algorithms and AI, accompanied by my expectation of higher volatility and credit spreads in the upcoming future.

The stock has seen strong support at the $200 level, having bounced around here for some time. I'm a fundamental investor, so I'd see a break below $200 almost as an opportunity as opposed to a dagger, but conservative investors could consider taking a 1/2 position here, with an option to average down (maybe at ~$170) if support at $200 fails.

I'm not setting a price target or exit plan at this time. I like the story here, and my position depends on how it all plays out.

Risks

Risks to keep an eye out for include: