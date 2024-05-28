Juan Jose Napuri

The Q1 Earnings Season for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is finally over and one of the first companies to report its results was Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCQX:LUGDF). The company had a solid quarter despite lapping difficult year-over-year comps, with all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins remaining near 60% with the benefit of a higher average realized gold price. Meanwhile, the company continues to enjoy exploration success in a year where it's planning to execute the largest drilling program in history on the Fruta del Norte land package. In this update (you can refer to my previous coverage of the company here) we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and how its valuation stacks up vs. peers and other high-grade growth stories in the sector.

Fruta del Norte Mineralization - Aurelian Resources

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. "G/T" refers to "grams per tonne" of gold, "GEOs" refers to "gold-equivalent ounces" and "AISC" refers to "all-in sustaining costs".

Lundin Gold Q1 Production & Sales

Lundin Gold ("Lundin") released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~111,600 ounces of gold, a ~20% decline from the year-ago period. While this does not make for a very pretty headline figure, it's important to note that Lundin was up against near insurmountable comps from Q1 2023, benefiting from grades of 12.3 G/T, which were well above average reserve grades. And while meeting guidance might look like a tall task with production sitting at just ~23.5% of its guidance midpoint (475,000 ounces), it's important to note that FY2024 production is back-end weighted, with processed grades expected to increase as the year progresses. Plus, as noted in past updates, Lundin has a track record of smashing guidance, and I wouldn't be shocked to see it beat its guidance midpoint, with production likely to come in above 480,000 ounces of gold this year.

Lundin Gold Quarterly Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, Lundin mined ~419,800 tonnes in Q1, which was down slightly year-over-year, but mill throughput increased to ~413,600 tonnes or 4,545 tonnes per day. Unfortunately, the higher mill throughput was offset by lower grades (9.5 G/T vs. 12.3 G/T of gold) and lower recoveries (88.3% vs. 90.6%), resulting in lower production in the period. However, as those familiar with the Lundin Gold story will know, the company is working to expand mill throughput to 5,000 tonnes per day and working to improve metallurgical recoveries (addition of three Jameson cells) which are expected to increase gold production by ~15,000 ounces per annum (*). Hence, I would expect a significantly stronger year in 2025, with the potential to produce closer to 520,000 ounces of gold, suggesting investors should ignore the weaker Q1 results and year-over-year decline in headline numbers.

(*) The 15,000 ounces per annum lift in production assumes a constant ~1.8 million tonnes per annum of plant throughput and an average grade of 8.5 G/T of gold, with excess production from these new Jameson cells expected to exceed 15,000 in higher-grade years (2025/2026). (*)

As for Lundin's financial performance, the company generated $226.7 million in revenue, a 12% decline from the year-ago period. This was related to fewer ounces of gold sold (~108,900 vs. ~135,900) offset by a record average realized gold price of $2,141/oz which led the industry average by a wide margin (Q1 industry average: ~$2,070/oz). As for operating cash flow, it came in at $107.9 million and free cash flow was $82.3 million despite higher capex ($13.6 million) and interest/finance charges. And given that Lundin Gold plans to extinguish its stream facility and offtake by paying $330 million in cash to Newmont Corporation (NEM), the company will enjoy much higher free cash flow margins post Q3-2024 with no remaining debt (first tranche of $180 million due near the end of June 2024, with the final tranche of $150 million due by the end of September 2024).

Lundin Gold Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow & Cash Position - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for what this improved financial position means for dividends, the company will be net cash positive with no debt in the second half of this year after paying its remaining debt from its cash position of ~$324 million and has stated that it will look at potentially increasing its dividend in H2. The current dividend sits at $0.10 per share or roughly $100 million, and I wouldn't be shocked to see an increase to $0.13 per share or $0.56 per annum, pushing Lundin Gold's forward dividend yield back to ~3.9% despite the stock trading at all-time highs.

Costs & Margins

Moving to costs and margins, it was a solid quarter here as well. Lundin Gold's all-in sustaining costs [AISC] came in at industry-leading levels of $868/oz despite this being a weaker quarter, translating to AISC margins of $1,273/oz vs. $1,224/oz in the year-ago period. This was despite lapping difficult comparisons as noted earlier, and AISC margins remained near-record levels at 59.5%, but did tick down slightly from ~62.7% in the year-ago period. Still, these are phenomenal margins and as Lundin has indicated in its three-year guidance, we can expect AISC to drop closer to $800/oz in 2026 and remain over 40% below the estimated FY2026 industry average (~$1,450/oz).

Lundin Gold Average Realized Gold Price, AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

The other important point worth noting is that while Lundin Gold enjoyed strong margins in Q1, we should see a significant increase in AISC margins sequentially. This is because the gold price has averaged ~$2,340/oz quarter-to-date and even with similar AISC in Q2 2024 (~$890/oz) and an average realized gold price assumption of $2,340/oz, AISC margins would soar to $1,450/oz. If achieved, this would translate to a 250 basis point improvement sequentially to ~62.0% AISC margins. As one could expect, it would translate to significant free cash flow generation, with Lundin Gold looking like it could generate upwards of $430 million in free cash flow this year, easily beating last year's record.

Recent Developments

Moving to recent developments, Lundin Gold has continued to enjoy exploration success near-mine and in the immediate vicinity of its Fruta del Norte operation which emboldens the investment thesis here. For starters, the company released impressive intercepts of 19.9 meters at 8.62 G/T of gold and 11.8 meters at 12.04 G/T of gold in the southern portion of its deposit below current reserves, as well as 7.9 meters at 5.6 G/T of gold beneath its reserves in the northern portion of the deposit. These results are in line (or better) on average than its current reserve grade and point to continued ounce additions with a very low cost to access given that they're directly beneath current mine workings, with Lundin Gold stated the following:

"Of note, drill hole UGE-DD-24-089 indicates gold mineralization associated with zones of hydrothermal alteration of a similar composition to that found at shallower levels of the mine and underscores the potential to expand FDN's current mineral envelope at depth."

Fruta del Norte Step-Out Drilling - Company Website

While this is an exciting development, by far the most exciting development is the discovery of FDN East reported in April. As discussed by the company, this is a new buried epithermal mineralized system just 100 meters east of Fruta del Norte and the company released several impressive intercepts from this new target. These included 5.0 meters at 76.5 G/T of gold, 6.4 meters at 12.35 G/T of gold, and 3.8 meters at 15.11 G/T of gold, with two additional holes pending. And while it's very early with only a few holes poked into this target to date, these results are near world-class and especially exciting given that it took 51 holes to really see the potential of FDN #1 under Aurelian which was also a blind target.

Drilling Highlights & New Targets - Company Website

Finally, when it comes to Bonza Sur, Lundin Gold released additional intercepts from this target (not true width), including 14.5 meters at 32.31 grams G/T of gold, 8.4 meters at 6.16 G/T of gold, and 4.0 meters at 8.8 G/T of gold, among other intercepts. And as the map above highlights, this is turning into what could be a very attractive high-grade open-pit target to start and to provide incremental mill feed with three veins delineated over a 1.3-kilometer strike and 500-meter depths that remains open in all directions. The hope is to deliver an initial resource at Bonza Sur by early next year and this is certainly looking like it could be a 700,000+ ounce resource to be mined initially from the surface and then later head underground. Lundin Gold's President & CEO had the following to say about Bonza Sur:

"This yellow dashed line is a gold surface anomaly - so it was gold on the surface that Kinross had identified. Never put a drill hole into it. There are 11 more of those surface anomalies that we don't have a drill hole. What we're seeing at Fruta Del Norte at such an early stage is that this is a district. Fruta del Norte is not a one-off - this is a district. And this is what's really exciting for us because Bonza Sur, if that becomes another deposit, we could very easily say, let's expand the mill, let's increase production, potentially could be producing 750,000 to 1.0 million ounces from this area within a few years."

- Lundin Gold President & CEO, Ron Hochstein.

As discussed above, while additional high-grade mineralization below FDN Main is very encouraging in terms of adding mine life and consistently replacing reserves, new high-grade discoveries at Bonza Sur and FDN East could mean a mill expansion should be contemplated down the road. And what this could ultimately mean is that Lundin Gold could move from 500,000+ ounces per annum to 700,000+ ounces per annum depending on the size, grade, and continuity of new targets identified by the company. Obviously, this will not happen overnight and an amendment to the existing environmental footprint would be required. Still, this is certainly very encouraging and suggests that Fruta del Norte may not have reached its ceiling yet at 500,000 to 525,000 ounces.

Before moving on, the other important takeaway is that the discovery of FDN East and FDN North is important for another reason outside of resource growth/reserve replacement. The apparent conclusion is that (as shown in the below image), FDN is not cut off by a fault to the east as Aurelian had assumed in its past resource model, and mineralization clearly occurs at similar grades east of the East Fault at FDN East, and also to the north. This could have major implications from an ounce count standpoint as recent drilling suggests, with FDN not only extending south to Bonza Sur, but also having additional potential to the north, to the east, and at depth.

"The discovery of FDN East and positive results in the north extension of FDN dispelled the previous theory that FDN was closed off to the North and East. Based on what we're seeing today, it looks as though FDN is, in fact, open in all directions and at depth, which is extremely exciting."

- Lundin Gold President & CEO, Ron Hochstein.

Previous Resource Model & Interpretation & Current Drilling/Resource - Aurelian Resources & Lundin Gold Presentations

To summarize, with multiple drills turning at Bonza Sur (three currently), a drill moving onto the regional target Robles in the Southern Basin in April, and steady drill results from near-mine targets (FDN East), this is set to be a very exciting year for shareholders from an exploration standpoint. Plus, Lundin certainly has the cash to ramp up drilling if it likes what it sees with the company set to generate over $100 million in free cash flow per quarter.

Valuation

Based on ~242 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$14.40, Lundin Gold trades at a market cap of ~$3.48 billion. This makes it one of the highest capitalization names in the 500,000 to 800,000 ounce gold producer space, ahead of larger producers like Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). Meanwhile, it actually trades at a similar market cap to B2Gold Corp. (BTG), which is a ~900,000-ounce producer growing to 1.2+ million ounces in 2026. Finally, Lundin Gold trades right near 1.0x P/NAV based on an estimated net asset value (6.5%, $2,000/oz long-term gold price) of ~$3.71 billion, which includes $540 million in exploration upside (1.8 million ounces at $300/oz) given its high probability of new discoveries on its prolific land package, with Bonza Sur and FDN East already shaping up to be very promising targets.

Lundin Gold Valuation vs. Peers - Koyfin

As for Lundin Gold's valuation from a free cash flow standpoint, the company remains very reasonably valued, trading at ~8.1x FY2024 free cash flow estimates, giving it one of the lowest free cash flow multiples sector-wide. And while some of this discount is justified given that Lundin is a single-asset producer in a Tier-2 ranked jurisdiction which increases its risk profile vs. diversified peers in more favorable jurisdictions, there is certainly some offset given that it operates one of the best gold miners not owned by a major currently. In addition, 2024 is expected to be a softer year for production, with its free cash flow multiple dropping to ~6.8x in FY2025 with higher production, lower costs, and increased free cash flow margins (buy-out of stream facility and offtake agreement).

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 1.1x P/NAV and 9.0x P/CF (65/35 weighting) and factoring in higher gold prices, an optimized mine plan given the impressive track record of reserve replacement, and increased exploration upside, I see a fair value for Lundin Gold of US$18.40. This points to a 26% upside from current levels, suggesting Lundin Gold could have a date with record highs if it were to trade up to fair value and the gold price continues to cooperate. That said, I am looking to buy names trading at the most significant discount to fair value on a quality and risk-adjusted basis, and at current levels, I continue to see several other miners with 60-80% upside that have lagged in this recent bull move. One name worth highlighting is K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF), given its similarities to Lundin Gold:

As for the similarities, there are four clear attributes that set Lundin Gold and K92 Mining apart from their peers and make them quite similar. These are:

High-grade, large-scale, and gold-dominant resource bases, with both companies having 7.0+ million ounces of resources at 8.0+ grams per tonne gold equivalent. Significant exploration success near-mine and regionally, with both companies projected to have sub $850/oz all-in sustaining costs in 2026. The potential to sustain 450,000+ gold-equivalent ounce production profiles at industry-leading margins from 2026 through 2030. Both companies have arguably the two best gold deposits not owned by major producers in the sector.

However, K92 Mining trades at a market cap of ~$1.30 billion today and an enterprise value of ~$1.22 billion despite its high-grade resource that continues to grow at a rapid pace, or roughly one-third the valuation of Lundin Gold. This discrepancy can be explained because K92 Mining is a ~130,000-should over $450ounce producer today on a gold-equivalent basis, a fraction of Lundin Gold's valuation. However, with ~55% of K92's growth capital spent/committed and this being an extremely low capex build, given that it's simply adding a new plant and paste fill plant on top of its existing plant with underground infrastructure mostly complete, this growth is de-risked, fully funded and will arrive very quickly.

K92 Mining Resources & Grade vs. Lundin Gold Resources & Grade - Company Filings

In fact, as the chart below shows, K92 Mining should see production nearly triple by 2026 (~130,000 GEOs to ~340,000 GEOs), before it passes Lundin Gold in 2027 through 2030 to become the lower-cost and larger producer. This is evidenced by K92's Integrated Development Plan released in 2022, which forecasted ~$700/oz AISC on a co-product basis, slightly below that of Lundin Gold, which will produce gold at closer to $820/oz (2026). Hence, while this valuation disconnect may persist for a little longer, I believe K92 is a far superior investment opportunity and similar to owning Lundin Gold before it more than doubled in share price and massively outperformed the sector.

Lundin Gold & K92 Mining Estimated Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Some investors might argue that the free cash flow potential is very different for the two companies and this would be correct for 2024 and 2025, while K92 Mining is completing construction on its Stage 3 and Stage 4 expansions. However, this isn't the case at all post-2026, and K92 Mining should actually generate more free cash flow than Lundin Gold in 2027 through 2029 and should have over $450 million in free cash flow in peak years. Not only does this leave K92 Mining at an insanely cheap multiple of just ~3x FY2026 EV/FCF estimates. And even if we look at the below chart, we can see that while Lundin Gold undoubtedly has an upside from current levels if it were to trade at 10x free cash flow vs. my blended fair value assumptions (P/NAV and P/CF), K92 Mining has significantly more upside for patient investors even if we use a lower free cash flow multiple to be conservative.

K92 Mining & Lundin Gold Free Cash Flow Estimates (2024-2029) - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates K92 Mining vs. Lundin Gold - Share Price Upside Looking to 2026 On Free Cash Flow Multiples - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

As the above chart highlights, Lundin Gold would trade at US$22.10 (52% upside) at 10x free cash flow in 2026 with near peak production of 500,000+ ounces, but K92 Mining would trade at US$12.15 (117% upside). The important point to note here is that this is more than double the upside potential of Lundin Gold because of its severe undervaluation, but is based on a lower assumed multiple (8.5x vs. 10.0x) to calculate this fair value estimate and 2026 is a year ahead of K92 Mining's full expansion. And if we roll forward to 2027 when K92 Mining is expected to produce ~480,000 GEOs at sub $725/oz AISC, its fair value at the same 8.5x multiple increases to US$16.20 with estimated free cash flow of ~$465 million or nearly a 3x re-rating from current levels.

In summary, while there's no disputing that Lundin Gold is undervalued if gold stays at or near current levels, and there's certainly the possibility that the stock could trade above US$25.00 if it can lift production to 700,000 ounces by the end of the decade by bringing Bonza Sur into the mine plan, K92 Mining still has more upside with it trading at ~0.50x P/NAV estimates vs. Lundin Gold at ~0.94x P/NAV using the same gold price assumptions and 6.5% discount rates.

Lundin Gold Re-Rating vs. K92 Mining - TC2000.com

Summary

Lundin Gold had a solid start to the year in Q1, and investors can look forward to higher production at lower costs in the second half of this year. Meanwhile, 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible year for the company with the completion of its current growth projects (throughput expansion, addition of Jameson cell technology) which should push production closer to 520,000 ounces next year at industry-leading costs. Finally, investors have a lot to look forward to from an exploration standpoint with the busiest drill program in years, and with new discoveries being built on at Bonza Sur and FDN East, there's certainly reason to believe that we will see a strong bid under Lundin Gold on any pullbacks. Hence, any sharp pullbacks should provide buying opportunities to position in this name ahead of a likely dividend increase in H2.

That said, while Lundin Gold is an exceptional story with near-unrivaled deposit quality on a prolific and untested land package, I see K92 Mining as a similar opportunity but at less than half the valuation. And given that I prefer to buy at a significant discount to fair value, I see K92 Mining as the more attractive investment here given that it checks similar boxes of high-grade, significant scale, industry-leading margins, and open-ended exploration success (near-mine/regional). So, for investors that feel like they missed the move in Lundin Gold, I see K92 Mining as a second chance to get into a high-grade growth story at nearly a ground floor valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.