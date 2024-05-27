AT&T: Dividend Increases Could Return, Bringing Valuation Multiple Expansion

May 27, 2024 10:25 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockWBD, VZ5 Comments
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's earnings report shows strong performance, with customer growth leading top and bottom-line expansion.
  • AT&T's strong performance is expected to continue by providing value and cutting costs.
  • The balance sheet is healthy and cash flow is quickly improving, opening the possibility of a potential dividend increase in the near future.
AT&T central office. AT&T wrapped up its merger with WarnerMedia and now controls HBO, CNN and DirecTV

jetcityimage

Introduction

In my previous AT&T (NYSE:T) article, I had a buy rating on the company. At the time, I had two main reasons for this opinion. One, the macroeconomic conditions were expected to form a tailwind for AT&T in 2024 as the federal

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
3.07K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News