On our last coverage of Rexford Industrial Reality Inc. (NYSE:REXR) we identified that the bulls were likely going to run out of juice to keep the stock price afloat. Fundamental threats were popping up and once the euphoria of the potential rate cuts passed, you would likely see the lows breached.

The small rumblings in the economic landscape for REXR should not be ignored. Rich valuations have a few things that you can be certain about. In the short term, they can get richer. In the long run, they almost always revert to an extreme undervaluation level. For REXR such a valuation compression could mean that the pain might still be ahead. If you slap a 14X FFO on 2025 numbers, you will likely breach the recent lows. Our previous trade route of selling covered calls after big drawdowns remains the better way of navigating this. At present, we would wait for the stock to approach $45, before initiating a new trade along these lines.

Source: Fundamental Threats Are Popping Up

That seemed a bit silly at the time with the stock appearing to have bottomed and on its way to $60.00. But the threats were real and we are now below our earlier mentioned $45 mark and a whisker over the 52 week lows.

We tell you how we are playing this.

Q1-2024

On the surface, there was nothing wrong with the REXR results. The company managed to raise its guidance over the (arguably low-balled) initial numbers and even the occupancy stayed steady.

REXR Q1-2024 Press Release

But the slowdown here is palpable for anyone following the company. Even REXR comes out ahead of what it is guiding for, and we have no doubt that it will, the growth will be just 7.76% year over year.

Compare that to the numbers where you just compare Q1-2024 over Q1-2023.

REXR Q1-2024 Presentation

Compare that to what you saw 2 years back. There were big talks by the bulls about the large spread between current portfolio rents and the market rents. That story has been known for some time. What is coming to light though is that there is going to be a big drop in that spread. This is coming about as market rents flatlined and REXR bought more properties.

REXR Q1-2024 Presentation

There is also big dilution of this "mark to market" rent for shareholders as REXR continues to issue large amounts of equity.

Completed a public offering of 17,179,318 shares of common stock to an existing long-only investor based on the West Coast, subject to forward equity sale agreements at a public offering price of $48.95 per share for a gross offering value of $840.9 million. Settlement of the remaining forward equity sale agreements related to its May 2023 public offering by issuing 2,253,034 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $125.7 million. Settlement of the outstanding forward equity sale agreements under its at-the-market equity offering program ("ATM Program") by issuing 3,010,568 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $164.5 million. As of April 17, 2024, the Company had approximately $837.1 million of net forward proceeds remaining for settlement.

Source: REXR Q1-2024 Press Release

Sure, we agree that Southern California has better industrial fundamentals than perhaps most other industrial markets.

REXR Q1-2024 Presentation

That coupled with the onshoring trend means that the vacancy rates will top out at moderate levels. But at present those rates are still rising, even when we have not hit a recession. The latest quarter showed a 3.2% vacancy rate for this market.

REXR Q1-2024 Presentation

Here is what we saw last quarter. The highlighted region is where REXR formed its final peak.

REXR Q4-2023 Presentation

Outlook

As we have said before, at these levels you are actually investing versus the sheer speculation you were doing by holding the stock over $65.00. If you at any time paid over 42X trailing funds from operations (FFO) for REXR, you likely won't breakeven in a decade on price. But today you can start looking at it from a long term angle and see how you want to start accumulating it.

TIKR

There are some other positives as well. Despite some massive interest rate headwinds on cap rates, the NAV has held up quite well. Further, REXR is now at one of the biggest discounts to consensus NAV. There are a few lower points on the chart below, but they are marginal relative to where we stand today.

TIKR

The extremely optimistic analysts have also thrown in the towel. The highest estimates for the NAV are crashing lower.

TIKR

The one problem with buying here with wild abandon is that the overall NAV estimate (and also the actual NAV) has been trending lower.

TIKR

We would not rule out this number falling to $45 in the next year and the stock trading at a 25% discount to that.

Verdict

We always like to evaluate these investments on a 10 year horizon and here, the odds of you doing better than the 10 year Treasury are fairly high. That does not mean that it will be a straight line of returns. We would not be surprised to see this trade at 14X or even 12X FFO multiples. But these are levels where we might start doing covered call trades as they offer an exciting 20% plus annualized yield for a flat price. If the stock moves below your strike and stays there, you bought your first tranche at a big discount to the current price. We continue to rate this a hold but might issue a trade alert for our subscribers if we see the right setup.

The Preferred Shares

REXR investors have had several opportunities to completely sidestep the bubble in common shares. We are referring to Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.875% PFD SER B (NYSE:REXR.PR.B) & Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.625 CUM PFD C (NYSE:REXR.PR.C). They represent the best play on the balance sheet relative to the FFO growth.

REXR Q1-2024 Presentation

We continue to like these relative to the common shares. While we have traded them in the past, we prefer to stay out at present unless we get them at a 7% plus yield.

Seeking Alpha

Those bullish on bonds in general, might consider an earlier buy point.

