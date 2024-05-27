kzenon

Investment Thesis

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has risen by ~66.8% since my bullish article in October last year meaningfully outperforming S&P 500 (SPY). Looking forward, the company should benefit from strong demand in its data centers, power generation, automotive, heavy manufacturing, and infrastructure end markets, driven by recent reshoring trends and government stimulus programs. The company should also benefit from good execution in terms of cross-selling and revenue synergies from the recent acquisitions. However, there is some risk of a potential correction in rental pricing which may negatively impact revenue growth.

The longer-term margin outlook is good and the company should benefit from a mix shift towards the high-margin specialty business, the company’s focus on improving operating efficiencies, and integration synergies from recent acquisitions. However, a potential correction in rental prices poses some risks for the margin as well.

In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at a significant premium compared to its historical averages. So, while the end market outlook is healthy and the company is executing well, I believe these positives are already factored into the current valuations. Hence, I am moving to the sidelines and downgrading my rating to neutral.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Over the last few years, the company’s sales growth has been benefiting from good demand across Infrastructure, manufacturing, Power, and construction end markets driven by secular trends from aging infrastructure, climate change, energy transition, and reshoring of manufacturing. Further, an increase in government infrastructure investment initiatives like IIJA, IRA, and Chips and Science Act also boosted end-market demand.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, this strength across the end markets continued to benefit the company’s revenue growth. As a result, total revenue increased by 6.1% Y/Y to $3.48 billion. The increase in total revenue was led by a 6.9% Y/Y increase in total equipment rental sales (which contributes 84% to total revenue) which benefited from a 3.6 percentage point Y/Y average fleet size and a 4 percentage point Y/Y increase in fleet productivity.

On a segment basis, the general rentals saw revenue growth of 2.7% Y/Y due to strength in equipment rental demand. The Speciality segment saw revenue growth of 16.5% Y/Y due to good end-market demand for equipment rentals and an increase in average OEC.

URI’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the end market demand outlook for the company is positive as it benefits from new mega projects related to data centers, power generation, automotive end market, and heavy manufacturing end markets as these markets are benefiting from the recent reshoring trends catalyzed by government stimulus in the form of CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Further, the infrastructure end market outlook is also robust thanks to the spending under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Further, the company is also doing a good job in terms of cross-selling its Specialty offerings to its General Rental customers and this should continue in the coming quarters helping this Specialty's outperformance. The company also recently acquired Yak Access, LLC which is the leader in the North American matting industry with a fleet of ~600K hardwood, softwood, and composite mats providing temporary access roadways to any site with uneven or soft surfaces to move and operate heavy equipment at these sites safely. The company also sees a good opportunity for cross-selling and growth in this business. Further, even after this acquisition, the company’s leverage is at ~1.7x which is comfortably within management’s target of 1.5x to 2.5x. So, there can be more bolt-on acquisitions in strategic markets which can complement organic growth.

While I am optimistic about the end market outlook, the company’s execution, and strategic bolt-on M&As, one thing that worries me is the pricing outlook. Usually, pricing in the rental industry and used equipment prices are closely correlated. This is because buying used equipment is sometimes considered an alternative to renting. Due to tight supply conditions over the last few years, used equipment prices as well as rental prices were high. However, with easing supply chain conditions and pick-up in productions at OEMs, the used equipment prices have now started to decline. However, rental pricing has held up so far for this cycle. I believe one of the reasons might be the high interest rate environment which is making renting still a preferable alternative than taking a loan to buy used equipment. However, with the interest rate cycle poised to reverse, I am worried that rental pricing will go down maintaining the typical correlation it sees with used equipment prices. That might be a headwind for the company’s revenue.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company’s margins benefited from decreased depreciation expense as a percentage of revenue, improved cost performance, efficiency gains, and volume leverage which partially offset the normalization of used equipment pricing. This resulted in an 80 bps Y/Y increase in consolidated gross margin to 38.6%. Looking at segment-wise equipment rentals gross margin performance, the general rentals segment’s equipment rentals gross margin remained flat Y/Y as lower depreciation offset the normalization of used equipment pricing. The specialty segment’s equipment rentals gross margin increased by 200 bps Y/Y due to volume leverage and high margin mix. As a result, the total equipment rentals gross margin increased by 110 bps Y/Y to 37.7%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin declined 30 bps Y/Y as a result of a 620 bps decline in gross margin from rental equipment sales due to normalization of used equipment pricing, partially offset by lower SG&A as a percentage of sales. Excluding the headwinds from used equipment sales gross margin, adjusted EBITDA increased by 70 bps Y/Y.

URI’s Historical Segment-wise Equipment Rentals Gross Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

URI’s Historical Consolidated Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company is doing a good job in terms of growing its specialty business which has higher margins. This should improve the margin mix in the long run. The company’s margin should also benefit from the company’s focus on improving operating efficiency, operating leverage from higher sales, and integration synergies from recent acquisitions. However, in the near to medium term, there is some risk if rental pricing starts correcting as I discussed in the revenue section.

Valuation & Conclusion

URI is trading at 15.30x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $44.03 and 14.30x FY25 EPS estimate of $47.10 which is at a premium compared to its five-year average forward P/E of 11.73x. The company's EV/EBITDA (FWD) multiple of 8.05x is also at a premium versus its historical 5-year average of 6.53x.

When I last covered the company it was trading at a discount versus its historical levels making the valuation attractive. However, this is no longer the case.

URI Consensus Estimates and P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Even on FY25 earnings, the stock is at a significant premium to its historical levels. The earnings growth rate of between mid-single-digit to high single-digit is somewhat modest and I am not comfortable paying a significant premium for it. There are also risks to these estimates if equipment rental price starts to decline.

While I am optimistic about the end markets and like the company's execution so far, I believe the stock is already pricing in these positive at the current levels. Hence, I am moving to the sidelines and downgrading my rating on the URI stock to neutral.