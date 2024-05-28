Intel: The Selloff Makes No Sense

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
8.31K Followers

Summary

  • Intel's shares have underperformed recently, but there are reasons to believe that the company will return to growth in 2024.
  • Intel's client computing business has been improving, and federal subsidies could boost its foundry business.
  • The launch of Intel's Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and the reorganization of its foundry business are positive signs for future growth.
Intel Headquarters

hapabapa

While Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) (NEOE:INTC:CA) shares have depreciated in recent months on weaker guidance and rising competition, the company nevertheless started the year on a relatively high note and there are reasons to believe that its business will once again return to

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
8.31K Followers
I'm a Ukraine-based seasoned investor, who firsthand experienced what’s it like to live in an environment full of systemic geopolitical shocks when the war came to his home country. Despite this, I managed to build an all-weather portfolio that has been able to thrive in volatile markets. My goal is to help investors find event-driven geopolitical ideas that can generate strong returns during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News