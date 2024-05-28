Nzoka John/iStock via Getty Images

In February, following the landing of Intuitive Machine's Odysseus Lunar Lander, I pointed out that engineering, scientific, commercial and investing success are different things. The share price development has shown this extremely well, with the stock prices being cut by a third since the successful landing, even though the company received contract funds that were tied to mission success. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent results and highlight the opportunities in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) for space focused investors.

Intuitive Machines Revenues Soar In Q1

Those that read my previous report on Intuitive Machines know that apart from some constrained revenues being released upon success of the IM-1 mission, I did not see any other major revenue jump related to the mission. The reason is that for longer-term contracts, the revenue is recognized over time and the cash also comes in over time. Yet, Q1 2024 revenues jumped. It is important, however, to note that this was not driven by the IM-1 mission success. IM-1 revenues increased by $10.8 million, driven by a $12.3 million variable reward upon mission success. On the IM-2 mission contract, revenue estimates jumped by $14 million, driving $1.4 million growth. The change in revenue estimate is driven by several factors, including, modifications to the targeted landing site and extending launch and post-launch services to late 2024. IM-3 revenues decreased during the quarter, but the total contract revenue estimate increased by $15.1 million as the IM-3 mission timeline will be extended into 2025. That is just a fancy way to say that the IM-3 mission launch has been delayed from the June 2024 targeted data to somewhere in 2025.

The biggest revenue driver was the OMES III contract, which is worth up to $719 million over a 5-year period. With $41.8 million recognized in a single quarter, it would suggest that we already see OMES III fully ramped into the revenue profile.

Cost of revenues increased $37.8 million, reflecting $40 million in cost of revenues for the OMES III contract. I believe that while OMES III might already be fully ramped if we project the quarterly revenues forward, the gross profit margin of around 4% suggests that profit generation on the contract has yet to ramp up. Operating margins for the quarter were -6.9% compared to -43.3% a year ago. So, we definitely see positive development on the margins. I attribute this to the IM-1 milestone payment as well as the OMES III positive margins.

Intuitive Machines Pushes Its Lunar Envelope

Important to keep in mind is that all three payload missions are in a loss positions. This shows that while the achievements by Intuitive Machines are impressive, they are not necessarily a financial success when viewed over the entire contract period. I, however, do like the expansion that Intuitive Machines is embarking on when it comes to their lunar capabilities.

The first three payload missions are on vehicles with a payload capability of 130 kg. The company is also setting up a constellation of lunar satellites for data relaying, while it is developing a lunar lander with a payload capability of 2.5 tons or less to put equipment such as the Lunar Terrain Vehicle on the Moon. We can already see that Intuitive Machines is investing to develop capabilities to commercialize on exploration and permanent habitation of the lunar surface. That plan is not built on dreams and rosy pictures.

In April, the company was awarded a $30 million contract as the prime contractor for Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services. The contract consists of two phases. In Phase One, the LTVS feasibility is assessed and the cargo class lander is development while Phase Two is the actual mission calling for delivery and operational capability of the LTVS to the Moon. The contract has a total value of more than $4 billion. It once again demonstrates how big the opportunities in commercialization of lunar exploration are, even more so for a company that currently has a market cap of less than $700 million.

The Investment Case For Intuitive Machines

I believe that Intuitive Machines has a lot of potential given the multi-billion dollar opportunities in space and lunar exploration and Intuitive Machines can play a pivotal role with payload delivery services, vehicle production and operation and data relay services. The reality, however, is that while Intuitive Machines goes to the Moon its stock is not necessarily heading in the same direction as developing the unlocking capabilities for lunar commercialization requires significant upfront investment that are currently putting the company in a loss position and the $55 million cash pile will primarily be used to cover the negative operating cash flow as well as capital expenditure. In the process of raising cash, we will likely see warrants being exercised and the share count increasing. During the first quarter, $50 million was raised via warrant exercises. This basically means that almost all of the company's cash and cash equivalents were raised by warrants exercises.

Class A share count increased from 22.3 million to 52.5 million, which clearly shows the dilutive impact and complex commercialization track. LUNR stock has a negative book value, so there appears to be no tangible value at this moment in time and if you want to have exposure to lunar commercialization activities I believe that is something that you will have to accept. Wall Street analysts have an $11.50 price target for Intuitive Machines stock and while I normally am able to provide a share price projection, at this point in time there are too many uncertainties for Intuitive Machines to come up with a credible price target.

I believe that Intuitive Machines is a good buy for a speculative position to capitalize on lunar commercialization. However, investors should be aware of risks that include shareholder dilution and the significant up front investments required that do will likely render the company unable to produce profits in the foreseeable future. Combining these risks and realities, I believe that Intuitive Machines is a name that has elevated risks but that that risk may be worth it in the second half of the decade and beyond with the lunar services addressable market estimated to be worth around $105 billion from 2021 through 2031.

Conclusion: Intuitive Machines Stock Is A Speculative Buy

In my previous report covering Intuitive Machines, I pointed at the rather limited financial success following the success of the IM-1 mission and the high probability of shareholders being diluted. We are several months later and that is actually what happened. The IM-1 mission success unlocked around 10% of the contract value, but the IM payload missions are all in a loss position and the company raised capital by diluting shareholders via a warrant exercise. I believe that the risk of dilution remains present, but I also recognize the appeal of Intuitive Machines as one the few plays on lunar exploration. As a result, while I cannot stress the risks for shareholders enough, I believe that Intuitive Machines is a good speculative buy and actually a strong buy for a speculative portfolio.