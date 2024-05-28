Benoit BACOU/Photononstop via Getty Images

I have been recommending Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) (Farmer Mac) stock on Seeking Alpha since 2019. Since my first report, the stock is up 117%. Earnings are up 90%. And results have been outstanding for all three of the key risks for a financial company:

Credit risk

Interest rate risk

Capital, or leverage risk

I'm going to quickly review those risks, but then also point out that Farmer Mac has some game in areas that modern investors value. Let's go.

Farmer Mac's super-low credit risk

Since 2019, Farmer Mac literally has not had a single charge-off, or cash loss on a default. That is almost unheard of for a $20+ billion asset lender. And that isn't a fluke; here are the company's loss statistics versus peers since 2001:

Farmer Mac investor day presentation

For the past two decades, Farmer Mac's charge-offs averaged 2 basis points (BP) compared to 87 bp for the average bank. Remarkable.

Farmer Mac's super-low interest rate risk

The primary interest rate risk for a lender like Farmer Mac is swings in its interest margin. Here I compare Farmer Mac's interest margin history versus two major banks, BankAmerica and PNC:

PNC Financial reports

Farmer Mac's relative stability is striking. Yes, its interest margin is a lot lower, but that is explained by two factors. One is sharp differences in operating expenses. Farmer Mac collects its funds from the public markets with just a small staff. PNC requires an extensive branch system to collect its deposits. So Farmer Mac's operating expenses in Q1 were only 31% compared to PNC's 65%.

Secondly, Farmer Mac's greater income stability allows it to leverage much more on its capital. As a result, Farmer Mac's return on investors' equity during Q1 was 17% compared to PNC's 11%.

Finally, while many banks have suffered serious mark-to-market losses on their investment securities since interest rates rose in 2022 - for example, PNC has an $8 billion markdown - Farmer Mac's markdown is an immaterial $4 million.

Farmer Mac's super-strong capital position

Here is a recent history of Farmer Mac's regulatory capital:

Farmer Mac investor day presentation

Its regulatory capital base was strong in 2019 and has gotten significantly stronger since. Strong enough that the company increased its dividend by 27% for this year, and recently announced the buyback of a $75 million preferred stock that will add about $0.15 to annual EPS.

Safe And Sexy

Sexiness for a stock 30 years ago was mostly about earnings. Today it is about many other things as well. Things like:

Moats

Revenue growth

Flywheels

AI

Farmer Mac has a story on each one of them. Read on.

Farmer Mac's moat

Lots of companies brag that they have something special about them that limits competition, usually software or a brand. Usually bogus stories, but I guess you can't blame them for trying to capture investors' attention.

Farmer Mac's moat? A government-granted competitive advantage. Farmer Mac is a "government-sponsored enterprise", or "GSE". As such, investors assume that the government will stand behind their debt. That certainly was the case when fellow GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were put into conservatorship in 2008.

As a GSE, Farmer Mac's debt costs are at least 30 bp cheaper than even its best competitors. That advantage allows Farmer Mac to economically issue callable debt, which is fixed rate debt that can be repurchased whenever Farmer Mac chooses to do so. Callable debt is a safe way to finance fixed rate loans, the preferred loan structure for most borrowers. Non-GSE lenders cannot economically make this trade.

That is a substantial competitive moat for Farmer Mac. A moat that can only go away if the government says so. But nearly all politicians are eager to support the farmers that Farmer Mac serves. So as long as Farmer Mac keeps its head down and focuses on its mission, its moat will remain.

Farmer Mac's revenue growth

No, Farmer Mac is not Nvidia. Not Google. But it has grown revenues materially faster than the average S&P 500 company over the last 10 years. The S&P 500 average growth rate was 5% (FactSet). That makes sense because nominal GDP in the U.S. grew by 5% a year over that time period. But Freddie Mac grew revenues by 10% a year, double the average company. Not too shabby.

This faster-than average growth is pretty sustainable, considering Farmer Mac's moat and its modest market share. Consider these numbers from Farmer Mac's Investor Day presentation:

Total farm loans equal only 10% of the estimated $3.4 trillion value of U.S. farmland. Only 27% of farmers have a mortgage.

Farmer Mac has only a 6% share of farm mortgage debt outstanding.

Farmer Mac's flywheel

Lots of New Age companies pitch this "flywheel" concept, which is the assumption that their skill in one product will allow them to succeed at multiple other products. For example, here is fintech SoFi's flywheel illustration, which it calls a "productivity loop":

SoFi 2023 10-K

How can poor old Farmer Mac compete? Well, it turns out that Congress a while back expanded Farmer Mac's mission from supporting farmers to supporting rural America. So the company now has two other lending product lines - rural utilities and rural energy. Today they represent 28% of Farmer Mac's assets, and they are growing far faster than the company's farm mortgage portfolio. And Farmer Mac's GSE funding advantage carries over to these business lines.

Farmer Mac and AI

Once again, Farmer Mac is not Nvidia. But the users of AI need more computing power, which means more data centers. Which leads to this quote from Site Selection magazine:

Pastoral places that used to host horse farms and tractor pulls will soon power the AI we use for everything from streaming services to driverless cars… 'Power costs and operating costs are driving users to cheaper and more remote locations. These projects will demand rapid deployment of energy infrastructure', says Brent Mayo, executive [at real estate consultant] Newmark."

Who is helping finance the expansion of utility infrastructure and solar and wind projects needed to power the rural data centers that make AI go? You got it - Farmer Mac.

Farmer Mac's valuation. Earnings…

Consider these factors:

Farmer Mac should earn $17 a share over the next year, according to estimates collected by Seeking Alpha.

Farmer Mac expects to grow its business by 8-9% a year for the foreseeable future, a reasonable and possibly conservative estimate considering its (A) 10% average revenue growth over the past decade, (B) moat, and (C) likely strong growth in utility and renewable energy.

Farmer Mac's earnings stream has a high degree of safety relative to most companies.

The stock is selling at only a 10 P/E ratio at present. That is less than half the current S&P 500 P/E ratio.

Faster and safer growth versus the S&P 500 at half the price? That's pretty sexy to me.

…And dividends.

Farmer Mac's current dividend is $5.60 a share. That is more than twice the S&P 500 yield of 1.4%. But it gets better.

First, the current dividend is 33% of EPS. But only about 50% of Farmer Mac's 17% return on equity is needed to finance its growth. So, in my view, Farmer Mac can increase its dividend payout closer to 50%, which equates to $8.50 today.

Second, Farmer Mac's revenue growth is much faster than the S&P 500, so its dividend growth is likely to be faster also.

Assuming that Farmer Mac grows EPS by 9% a year and that it ultimately reaches a 50% dividend payout ratio, Farmer Mac's dividend growth rate over the next decade would be 14%! That is the high end of possibilities, but I believe a 10% annual growth is comfortably achievable.

Again, pretty sexy to this investor.