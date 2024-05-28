Trevor Williams

It's been a tough environment for small-cap stocks, but a few select names have been able to buck the trend. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is among them: the discounted prescription drug savings app has seen nearly a ~30% jump in its share price year to date, driven by several fundamental improvements the company has made. Alongside raising its full-year growth outlook, the company has also boosted its long-term adjusted EBITDA margin forecast and reaffirmed its commitment to returning as a "Rule of 40" company.

Data by YCharts

A balanced bull and bear thesis after this year's improvements

I last wrote a bearish opinion on GoodRx toward the tail end of 2023. Since then, a number of new information has come to light. The company has released very strong Q1 results and a May Investor Day that showcased a return to growth and continued membership gains in GoodRx Gold. In addition, the company has demonstrated additional adjusted EBITDA leverage that allows us to justify the stock's valuation. With this in mind, I'm bumping up my rating on GoodRx to neutral.

For investors who are newer to GoodRx, the slide below (from the company's recent May Investor Day) helps to break down how the company makes money:

GoodRx monetization routes (GoodRx May Investor Day)

The majority of GoodRx's revenue comes from pharmacy claims, as shown above. The company generates roughly $5 each time a customer presents a GoodRx discount at a participating pharmacy. In addition to these transaction-based revenues, the company also works directly with pharmaceutical brands to market new drugs to consumers, and the company also has a paid version of its membership, GoodRx Gold, that is projected to generate ~$85 million in revenue this year.

With GoodRx's latest return to growth, I see a relatively balanced bull and bear case for this company. On the bright side for GoodRx:

Multiple routes to monetization. As shown in the snapshot above, though GoodRx made a name for itself through prescription drug discounting, the company has recently diversified its revenue streams through subscription plans, online health content, telemedicine, and pharmacy services.

As shown in the snapshot above, though GoodRx made a name for itself through prescription drug discounting, the company has recently diversified its revenue streams through subscription plans, online health content, telemedicine, and pharmacy services. With improvements in profitability, GoodRx may make a decent acquisition target. Especially with a former PE executive at the helm of the company (Scott Wagner, the company's CEO since early 2023, was previously the CEO of GoDaddy and prior to that, a partner at KKR), though no explicit mention of a buyout has been made, I see a potential sale as an exit path for GoodRx, especially as the company is rich in adjusted EBITDA.

That being said, of course, there are a number of risks that the company faces:

Shrinkage in GoodRx subscriptions. Though subscriptions make up only ~10% of the company's revenue, GoodRx has lost subscribers in each quarter over the past several years, which is not a positive indicator of the company's brand power.

Though subscriptions make up only ~10% of the company's revenue, GoodRx has lost subscribers in each quarter over the past several years, which is not a positive indicator of the company's brand power. Reliance on transactional revenue makes GoodRx a cyclical company. For example, doctor visits shrunk during the pandemic, leading to a drop in prescriptions and thus transactions, which drove contraction in GoodRx's revenue base. The company has, for years, touted an "undiagnosed backlog" of conditions that is supposed to spike the company's revenue. Though transactional revenue has returned to growth, we have yet to see evidence that this backlog will be a major contributor to growth going forward.

All in all, I no longer think there's a substantial downside for GoodRx through the remainder of this year. It may be worth a small position, but there are still too many operational risks on the horizon for me to be fully bullish on this company just yet.

Q1 download

Let's now go through GoodRx's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

GoodRx Q1 results (GoodRx Q1 earnings release)

GoodRx's revenue grew 8% y/y to $197.9 million, slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $196.1 million (+7% y/y) by a one-point margin. Note as well that growth accelerated versus 7% y/y growth in Q4, and a -4% y/y revenue decline in Q3 (though it must be noted as well that comps are getting easier, as GoodRx had a soft year in 2023).

One of the drivers of growth in the quarter was pharmacy manufacturer solutions, which saw 20% y/y growth to $24.5 million. The company notes that it continues to improve market penetration and add points of sale.

On the disappointing side, however, the company continued to lose subscribers. This is driven in large part by the company's decision to wind down Kroger Savings Club in June 2024. Total subscribers fell to 778k this quarter, a loss of more than 100k subscribers sequentially:

GoodRx user trends (GoodRx Q1 earnings release)

The company notes that its own GoodRx Gold program, which has a higher monthly subscription fee than Kroger Savings Club, was essentially flat quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, on the bright side, monthly active consumers increased to 6.7 million in Q1, highlighting the recovery in transactional activity.

And on the profitability side, as shown below, GoodRx's adjusted EBITDA grew 18% y/y to $62.8 million, representing a 31.7% adjusted EBITDA margin: 280bps richer y/y.

GoodRx adjusted EBITDA (GoodRx Q1 earnings release)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $7, GoodRx trades at a market cap of $2.68 billion. After we net off the $533.3 million of cash and $646.7 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, GoodRx trades at an enterprise value of $2.79 billion.

GoodRx outlook (GoodRx Q1 earnings release)

Meanwhile, management has boosted the company's full-year revenue to 7-8% y/y growth, alongside an adjusted EBITDA of "at least $250 million," or a ~35% margin for the year.

Against this outlook, GoodRx trades at 11.1x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA. It's a decent valuation: but not exactly cheap enough to make me jump from my seat and snap up the stock right away.

All in all, I think GoodRx has demonstrated glimmers of hope with its return to growth (and hopefully once the Kroger Savings Club fully sunsets in June, we see a return to growth in GoodRx Gold). Still, some level of caution is still appropriate here as the company works through fundamental business changes.