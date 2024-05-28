Ross Stores: Insights From Q1 2024 Earnings (Rating Upgrade)

May 28, 2024 1:54 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stock
May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
174 Followers

Summary

  • Ross Stores' valuation has improved, prompting an upgrade from hold to buy, with an expected upside of 10%.
  • The company reported strong 1Q24 earnings, beating consensus estimates, driven by same-store-sales growth and margin expansion.
  • ROST continues to benefit from strong demand momentum and its merchandising strategy, which has been successful in raising prices.

Ross Dress for Less storefront

Sundry Photography

Investment overview

I wrote about Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) previously (19 December 2024) with a hold rating as I had concerns about the valuation that the stock was trading at, despite my positive view on the business

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
174 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ROST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News