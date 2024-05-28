skynesher

The Disconnect

The recent Guardian/Harris poll finds that most Americans think that the US economy is in a recession. This is corroborated with the recent sharp drop in the Michigan Consumer to sub-70, which is consistent with the recessionary readings. In fact, consumer confidence has been at recessionary levels since 2022, with a brief bounce in 2023, as the chart below shows.

Consumer confidence (Trading Economics)

In addition, businesses also think that the US economy is in a recession. The ISM manufacturing index has been in contraction (sub 50 level) since November 2022. In addition, the ISM service PMI index just dipped in contraction (sub 50) in April 2024.

So, everybody thinks we're in a recession now, the majority of people, managers of manufacturing firms, and managers or services firms. Yet, the Atlanta GDPNow shows that the US economy is growing at 3.5% in Q2 2024.

Why such a disconnect between what managers and consumer think/feel, and what the official data is showing?

The Guardian/Harris Poll

Let's look at the details of the recent Guardian/Harris poll. These are the key findings:

55% believe the economy is shrinking, and 56% think the US is experiencing a recession.

72% believe they think inflation is increasing.

49% believe the S&P 500 stock market index is down for the year.

49% believe that unemployment is at a 50-year-high.

Obviously, these findings don't match reality. Specifically, the unemployment rate is very low, near the 50-year lows, not at the 50-year highs. The stocks market has been up over the last 12 months and YTD, and not down. Inflation has been falling over the last 12 months, based on year-over-year measures.

The Inflation Issue

The most important variable that affects consumer confidence is inflation. So, let's look at the official headline CPI inflation, as this is what affects the consumer the most - it has to include energy and food. The CPI spiked to over 9% in 2022 and then fell to the 3%-4% level - and stayed there for a year, and it's still there, currently at 3.4%, as the chart below shows.

So, what does this really mean?

It means that prices went up sharply in 2022, and they are still going up, at a slower rate, but still going up. Thus, people who go to the restaurants, grocery stores, pay their rent, bills, insurance, medical bills... experienced the price shock in 2022, and those prices are still going up. Thus, in their view, inflation is still rising - and that's a correct statement.

The Fed has the 2% inflation price target, and in the Fed's view it would be acceptable to have prices continue to rise at a 2% rate. However, this is not acceptable to consumers. The consumer wants to see prices fall - the consumer needs to see deflation, where prices fall back towards the 2020 level.

Alternatively, the consumer needs to see a significant wage gain to be able to keep up with rising inflation, even at 2%. That's a problem for the Fed because the entire situation could produce a wage-price inflationary spike.

On the other hand, a price deflation would require a recession, where prices are forced to fall due to lower demand. So, that's the policy risk for the Fed, either an inflationary shock or a recession?

CPI (Trading Economics)

The Unemployment Issue

The job creation has been strong overall, and the unemployment rate is still below 4%, but it has been rising. However, under the surface, the labor market is not as strong.

Specifically, there has been 500K-1M full-time jobs lost over the last 12 months. At the same time, there has been 1M-1.5M of new part-time jobs created, as the chart below shows.

Thus, it appears that's it much more difficult to get a full-time job in the real world than what the official statistics are showing. Furthermore, the job creation has been mostly in the health care sector and the government.

FRED

The Stock Market Performance

The stock market has been up, with the major index S&P 500 (SPY) up by almost 12% YTD. However, the index performance has been heavily influenced by the few large cap stocks, mostly Nvidia (NVDA). The equal weight S&P 500 index (RSP) is also up, but only by 5% YTD.

The perception that the stock market is down is likely a reflection of a broader negative sentiment, as reflected by the perception that inflation is rising, the economy is in a recession, and the unemployment rate is high.

Data by YCharts

But The Consumption Continues

Consumer sentiment is very negative, and this is based on several consumer surveys/polls. The business sentiment is also negative, based on the leading indicator ISM PMIs.

The official economic data is also turning negative, with the recent retail sales coming flat in April. We also have some major consumer companies reporting troubles with the consumer, such as Starbucks (SBUX), Target (TGT) and McDonald's (MCD).

At the same time, AAA expects a record travel this Memorial Day, at almost 44M travelers, exceeding the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

AAA

The point is, consumer confidence is very low, but consumption still continues to be strong in some areas, as the consumer resorts to credit cards and buy-now-pay later schemes. This is reflected in the official GDP data, where consumption is 70% of the total GDP.

However, given the increase in the delinquency rates, it's only a question of time before the consumer is exhausted, especially now when the excess pandemic savings are gone.

The Implications

The S&P 500 (SP500) is primarily pricing earnings growth, and in a recession, earnings drop by 10-15%, which results in a recessionary bear market.

The consumer and manager surveys indicate the perception that we are in recession or contraction. And yet, the earnings expectations growth for the S&P 500 is 9.5% for 2023 and 14% for 2025.

There is clearly a disconnect. The earnings growth projections are likely irrational, as this would require a perfect soft-landing, where inflation falls, the Fed cuts, and consumer sentiment rises.

However, the consumer is telling us that a brief period of deflation will be necessary - and that means a recession. Thus, the S&P 500 is facing a recessionary bear market.