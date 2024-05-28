10 Dividend Growth Stocks: May 2024

ValleraTo/iStock via Getty Images

In my 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of dividend growth [DG] stocks with dividend increase streaks of five or more years.

To look for interesting candidates, I apply different screens every month to highlight various aspects of dividend growth investing.

This month, I'm presenting candidates with 5-year earnings growth rates and 5-year trailing total returns above 17%. These candidates have strong total return prospects based on earnings growth and total returns over the last five years.

To rank stocks, I perform a quality assessment and sort stocks by quality scores, breaking ties with additional metrics.

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated May 24, 2024) contains 713 stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least five years.

Earnings Growth Screen

Portfolio Insight provides non-GAAP EPS (earnings per share) growth rates for 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods. I used the 5-year EPS growth rate [5-EGR] to find candidates with high earnings growth over the last five years:

5-EGR > 17%

107 Dividend Radar stocks pass the earnings growth screen.

Trailing Total Return Screen

Portfolio Insight provides trailing total returns for 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods. I used the 5-year trailing total return [5-TTR] to find candidates with high trailing total returns over the last five years:

5-TTR > 17%

161 Dividend Radar stocks pass the trailing total return screen.

Ranking Candidates

When combining this month's screens, 73 stocks pass (though only 41 have quality scores above 15, which I consider Investment Grade stocks).

To rank the candidates, I sorted them in descending order by quality scores and used the following tie-breaking metrics:

Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Scores S&P Global Credit Ratings Forward Dividend Yield

Each stock's Rank is shown in the tables that follow.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for May

Here are this month's ten top-ranked DG stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for May 2024 Created by the author Click here to review the April Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks. Click to enlarge

I own the highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

The following company descriptions are my summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Microsoft (MSFT)

Founded in 1975 and based in Redmond, Washington, MSFT is a technology company with worldwide operations. The company’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, productivity and business solutions applications, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. MSFT also designs, manufactures, and sells several hardware devices.

2. Linde plc (LIN)

Founded in 1907 and based in Guildford, the United Kingdom, LIN is an industrial gas and engineering company. It offers a variety of gases, including rare gases, electronic gases, specialty gases, shielding gases, and noble gases. LIN also develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

3. RLI (RLI)

RLI is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates in the Casualty, Property, and Surety segments, and markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

4. W.W. Grainger (GWW)

GWW is a leading broad-line supplier of maintenance, repair, operating supplies, and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions primarily in the United States and Canada but also has a presence internationally. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

5. Brown & Brown (BRO)

BRO is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program, and service organization. It provides insurance brokerage and casualty insurance underwriting services to various customers, including businesses, public entities, individuals, trade groups, and professional associations. BRO was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

6. Intuit (INTU)

INTU provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. INTU was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

7. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

WST manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. WST was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

LOW is a home improvement retailer based in Mooresville, North Carolina. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, and has extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946.

9. Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)

AJG is an international insurance brokerage and risk management services company headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Founded in 1927, the company has operations in 31 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

10. Carlisle (CSL)

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, CSL is a diversified manufacturing company in the United States and internationally. CSL designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for various niche markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, and healthcare.

Please note that the top ten DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates:

Yrs : years of consecutive dividend increases

: years of consecutive dividend increases Qual : Quality score out of 30

: Quality score out of 30 Fwd Yield : forward dividend yield for a recent share Price

: forward dividend yield for a recent share 5-Avg Yield : 5-year average dividend yield

: 5-year average dividend yield 5-DGR : 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend

: 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend Proj DGR : my projected dividend growth rate

: my projected dividend growth rate 5-YOC : the projected yield on cost after five years of investment

: the projected yield on cost after five years of investment ACN : Adjusted Chowder Number

: Adjusted Chowder Number 5-TTR : 5-year compound trailing total return

: 5-year compound trailing total return FV Es t: my fair value estimate

t: my fair value estimate FV -Disc +Prem : discount or premium of the recent share Price to my FV Est

: discount or premium of the recent share to my Buy Below : my risk-adjusted buy-below price

: my risk-adjusted buy-below price -Disc +Prem : discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price

: discount or premium of the recent share to my price Price: recent share price Click to enlarge

Color-coding Ticker : highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

Qual : for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots

Fwd Yield : green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

5-YOC : green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

ACN : colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely

Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below Click to enlarge

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Here are the Sector and Super Sector designations of each candidate:

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Microsoft (MSFT) Information Technology Sensitive 2 Linde plc (LIN) Materials Cyclical 3 RLI (RLI) Financials Cyclical 4 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials Sensitive 5 Brown & Brown (BRO) Financials Cyclical 6 Intuit (INTU) Information Technology Sensitive 7 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Health Care Defensive 8 Lowe's ((LOW)) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 9 Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Financials Cyclical 10 Carlisle (CSL) Industrials Sensitive Click to enlarge

Commentary

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Finbox.com

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have outperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) over the last five years, returning 180% versus SPY's 92%.

Nine of the stocks have positive upsides based on analyst price targets, with INTU topping the list with an upside of 19.4%, followed by WST, LOW, and UNH, with upsides of 19.1%, 16.2%, and 15.8%, respectively. The only stock with a negative upside based on analyst price targets is LIN.

INTU (16.7%), MSFT (13.8%), and BRO (12.4%) have the highest projected dividend growth rates, while LOW (-3%) is the only stock that's discounted relative to my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices. I suggest waiting for the other stocks to drop below my risk-adjust Buy Below prices before buying shares.

According to Portfolio Insight, the S&P 500, represented by the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust [SPY], returned 14.9% over the last five years. Every stock on May's top-10 list outperformed SPY.

Likewise, every stock in May's top-10 list outperformed SPY over the last ten years:

Portfolio Insight

MSFT (28.34%) was the top performer, followed by WST and INTU with25.17% and 24.73%, respectively.

LOW (2.04%) offers the highest forward yield, followed by LIN (1.28%) and AJG (0.95%). These are mostly low-yielding stocks with higher dividend growth rates. As I explained in an article in March, dividend growth investors should not shy away from investing in low-yielding DG stocks. Such stocks often produce outsized total returns!

I own only three of this month's top-10 stocks: MSFT, BRO, and LOW. Based on how I calculate target weights, BRO and LOW are underweight positions in my DivGro portfolio, while MSFT is overweight (by 25 shares). To turn them into full-sized positions, I would need to add 77 shares ($6,845) to BRO and 7 shares ($1,454) to LOW.

Only LOW is trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price, so the only trade I'll consider now is adding shares to my LOW position.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked Dividend Radar stocks with 5-year earnings growth rates and 5-year trailing total returns above 17%.

I own only three of the stocks in this month's top ten.

Only LOW is trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price, and I suggest waiting for the other stocks to drop to below their listed Buy Below prices before buying shares.

As always, I encourage readers to do their due diligence before buying any stocks I cover

Thanks for reading, and take care, everybody!