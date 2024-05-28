Michal Krakowiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)(NEOE:IBM:CA) have stagnated for 14 years. IBM's business has faced structural pressure in its legacy business of mainframe computers and IT while competitors have been able to exploit growth opportunities in cloud, big data and AI better than IBM has. The fact that IBM has been paying $6bn+ dividends per year certainly didn’t help give the business the resources to invest and compete with the likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft. This has hindered share performance, with the stock significantly lagging major indices, even on a total return basis.

IBM is largely diversified and investors could get lost in the details of the single divisions or products with different underlying dynamics. I believe it is necessary to approach an analysis of IBM with a holistic view that takes into account what can make a difference for this giant business and move its $150bn market cap stock. I believe that the weak revenue growth (barely in line with GDP), segment volatility, unclear margin trends, growing interest costs, a rich valuation, changing accounting, a stubborn dividend policy and consistent shareholder dilution are all reasons to avoid this stock, especially after the recent rally.

Limited Top-line Benefits Despite Efforts

IBM’s revenue is spread across multiple divisions, making it difficult to identify a clear growth driver for the business as a whole. IBM has been regularly expanding operations via large acquisitions in the past five years, such as Red Hat in 2019, Instana in 2020, myInvenio and Turbonomic in 2021, and HashiCorp in 2024, to name a few. Despite the efforts to expand the business and become more competitive, most of IBM’s segments are still struggling to generate significant growth on a consistent basis, which is leading to underwhelming growth for the group (+3% CC revenue growth in Q1’24). Across the entire business, the software part has been recently growing at 6% YoY (taking Q1’24 as a reference), but mainly due to Red Hat (+9%) and Automation (+13%). Transaction process is growing at mid-single digit rates (+4%) while Data & AI is only marginally growing (+1%) and Security is declining (-3%). Outside of software, the rest of IBM’s businesses are only marginally changing YoY.

Overall, IBM continues to have scarce momentum across all its business lines. Consulting and Infrastructure, which account for over half of IBM's revenue, have stagnated and are now growing even below global GDP, while Software has slowed from double-digit growth in 2022.

The segments that remain bright spots and keep significant revenue growth are Red Hat and Automation.

Even Data & AI, supposedly exposed to positive structural tailwinds, is printing a mere 1% YoY growth, in line with Q4-23, despite easier YoY comparisons.

Similarly, all segments of consulting have experienced significant deterioration from growth rates in the teens in 2022 to -1% to 3% growth rates in Q1’24.

Infrastructure has been very volatile, going from 20%+ growth rates in Q2’22 and Q3’22 (although helped by Kyndryl) to flat growth recently.

Gen AI, which is supposedly accelerating, with a $1bn+ book and taking market share, is still only ~7% of revenue at best (assuming a book to bill above 1) and making no big difference despite its growth. Moreover, management has previously disclosed this is 2/3 consulting revenue, which is arguably more difficult to scale and with a worse profile in terms of marginal profitability/economies of scale on revenue growth.

Unclear Margin Trends

EBIT margins are basically at around eight-year highs after a strong margin rebound occurred in 2023 and might expand further as a result of revenue mix if Software (which has a ~25% pre-tax margin) continues to grow faster than Infrastructure (~10% margin) and Consulting (~8% margin). However, the underlying margin trends in the single divisions are not entirely positive either, and deciphering them is difficult due to the company’s reporting. Acquisitions, disposals and accounting changes have made the picture blurry and the trends unclear.

Deceleration in gross margin

At the gross margin level, the business experiences positive seasonality in Q4 for the Infrastructure segment and in Q4 and Q1 for Software, but YoY trend show a small gross margin increase in Q1’24 totaling 80bps, decelerating from the 140-170bps boost in the previous three quarters.

Accounting changes

Segment reporting below gross margin has become even less transparent in my view. In Q1’24 2024, the company underwent adjustments to its organizational structure and management system. While these modifications did not affect the overall financial performance reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements, they did result in changes within specific reportable segments. Due to the exclusion of certain elements previously included in segment profitability calculations, as detailed in the table below, the company has also revised the title of its segment performance metric from "pre-tax income from continuing operations" to "segment profit." This makes comparing trends much more difficult, and investors should be careful not to misinterpret underlying trends.

For the software segment, the apple-to-apple increase in profitability in Q1’24 was only 80 basis points, apparently as a result of economies of scale in the division on the 5% revenue growth while gross margin was down 20 bps YoY, a similar contraction to Consulting.

While Infrastructure gross margin appears to be expanding significantly (+240bps YoY), it’s not translating into a corresponding boost at the segment profit level, which had only a 20bps expansion in Q1’24.

In my view, the more a company’s accounting changes and relies on adjustments, the more it is appropriate to take into account GAAP trends to get an unbiased view of what is really happening at the group level. IBM had a good Q4’23 with margins up significantly YoY, but this seems to have been a temporary occurrence given the underwhelming trends in Q1 2024.

When I look at profit and loss trends on a last twelve months basis, the picture I get is that of a business with slow revenue, flattening margins, growing interest costs, benefiting in the short term from a 6% effective tax rate (compared to a 21% statutory rate and an average 22-23% tax rate in the geographies where it operates).

The ~17% EBIT margin is also around an 8-year high, so the business is certainly not under-earning in my view.

For a business that has been implementing a losing strategy for decades, it can take a long time to right the ship, even if full awareness and draconian actions are taken. In IBM’s case, there are no signs that anything is changing in the right direction, in my opinion, and a 7% exposure to GenAI in one form or another is not going to turn this business into a compounder. Despite underwhelming performance across most segments of the group, the firm continues to commit to large dividends of $1.5bn+ per quarter that could have been invested more productively to improve the business (R&D, capex, restructuring, new ventures). IBM as a whole is printing a ~3% revenue growth meaning it’s growing merely in line with global GDP, with uncertain bottom-line margin trends, and growing complexity brought by acquisitions.

With a dividend policy where ~73% of net income was distributed in the last twelve months (which would become 90%+ assuming a normalized tax rate of around 21%), the business would likely have to rely on debt issuance to finance inorganic growth, which would further leverage the balance sheet beyond the currently manageable net debt position of ~USD30bn (~3x EBIT). Given the accelerating interest expense, I believe this would be detrimental to the business fundamentals.

Yet the stock trades at nearly 20x LTM earnings (~25x assuming a normalized tax rate around 21%) and a bit more than 20x annualized FCF (calculated excluding A/R from the finance business). To justify this FCF multiple, IBM’s FCF should expand at a rate of 11% for the next 5 years before leveling off to 3% in perpetuity, using a 10% discount rate. This level of growth is a multiple of what the firm is currently experiencing and hardly something it can achieve with its current fundamentals. The business also consistently dilutes shareholders with the number of common and diluted shares outstanding growing over time.

Without some recent hype related to AI (which does not seem to be moving the needle on the business’ overall growth), I doubt the stock would be trading at these multiples. I see IBM as a trading stock currently in overextended territory.

Conclusion

I believe IBM is unattractive at these levels. Weak revenue growth across many divisions, segment volatility, unclear margin trends, growing interest costs, a rich valuation, changing accounting, a stubborn dividend policy and consistent shareholder dilution are all reasons to avoid this stock, especially after the recent rally. The Gen AI discussion is mostly a distraction from stagnating trends across divisions and is unlikely to make a difference at the group level, in my view. Significant improvements in revenue growth or a positive change in capital allocation strategy might lead me to reassess my view.