Guido Mieth

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK), (OTCPK:GLAXF) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Europe, with one of the leading positions in global markets for HIV drugs, and it also has an extensive portfolio of FDA-approved vaccines.

Investment thesis

Since the beginning of 2024, the company's share price has increased by more than 22% and continues to trade well above the 200 EMA, reflecting the optimism of financial market participants about GSK's business prospects even despite the impact of some of the risks, the analysis of which I present further in the article.

Source: TradingView

On May 1, GSK released financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which demonstrated to investors the ability of Emma Walmsley, the company's CEO, to make significant progress in the commercialization of FDA-approved drugs and vaccines, as well as progress in the development of its pipeline of product candidates.

In addition, I want to note that GSK has increased its guidance for the full year 2024. So, its management expects that the annualized operating profit growth rate will increase from 7%-10% to 9%-11%.

Source: GSK

In my assessment, in addition to the experimental drugs discussed in more detail later in the article, additional key contributors to strengthening GSK's balance sheet, as well as improving its margins, will also be innovative medications and vaccines such as Cabenuva, Benlysta, Nucala, Jemperli, and Arexvy.

So, Jemperli (dostarlimab) is a monoclonal antibody that is used to treat certain patients with solid tumors, as well as endometrial cancer, which is one of the most common cancers of the female reproductive organs. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 67,880 new cases of cancer of the uterus are expected to be diagnosed in 2024.

Source: table was made by Author based on GSK press releases

Jemperli's mechanism of action is based on its ability to bind to the PD-1 receptor, followed by preventing its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, which ultimately leads to activation of the patient's immune system and tumor regression. In addition, GSK's medication helps reduce the production of cytokines, as well as improve the activity of T cells, whose role is to recognize tumor cells and slow the spread of cancer.

Its total sales were approximately $101 million in the first three months of 2024, up 46.6% quarter-on-quarter despite extremely high competition in the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors market from Merck's Keytruda (MRK) and Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo (BMY).

In my assessment, the main reasons for the growth in sales of Jemperli are the ongoing expansion of its geographic presence and its extremely high efficacy in the fight against endometrial cancer, which is reflected in the continued increased demand from patients in the United States and the European Union.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

In addition, I want to point out that Jemperli has strong patent protection, whose key patents issued in the United States and the European Union do not expire until 2034, thereby protecting against the introduction of its biosimilars to the market.

Source: table was made by Author based on GSK's 20-F

Moreover, on March 16, 2024, GSK announced positive results from a phase 3 clinical trial that assessed the efficacy and safety profile of Jemperli in the treatment of adults with primary advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer.

So, this clinical study demonstrated a statistically significant survival benefit in favor of the combination of Jemperli with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone.

Source: GSK

As early as late April 2024, the FDA accepted for priority review the company's sBLA for Jamperly plus chemotherapy, with the ultimate goal of expanding its use to include patients with primary advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer. I estimate that a regulatory decision is expected in early 2025.

Also, given the historical growth rate of its sales, the expected expansion of indications for its use, including in the fight against lung cancer, colon cancer, and rectal cancer, as well as the publication of additional data confirming its competitive advantages over Keytruda, Imfinzi+Lynparza, and Opdivo, I expect its total sales to reach $2.52 billion in 2028.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Ks

Consequently, I'm initiating coverage of GSK with a "buy" rating.

Evaluating GSK's financial performance and prospects for 2024

GSK's revenue for the first three months of 2024 reached about $9.2 billion, up 9% year over year and beating the Wall Street consensus estimate by $410 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to strong sales of oncology and HIV medications, another contributor to GSK's year-over-year revenue growth is Shingrix, a non-live recombinant vaccine approved by regulatory authorities for the prevention of herpes zoster (shingles). According to the CDC, every third person in the United States develops this viral infection, which represents a huge commercial opportunity for the company.

Source: table was made by Author based on GSK press releases

Its sales were about $2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up $181 million year over year thanks to increased government funding in the U.S., increased demand in China, and the rollout of additional immunization programs in the European Union.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Besides, the Seeking Alpha platform offers financial data as well as Wall Street analysts' forecasts for GSK's revenue and EPS for the coming quarters.

So, its revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is anticipated to be in the range of $9.41-$9.73 billion, which is about 7.9% more than analysts' expectations for the second quarter of 2023.

From a global perspective, an additional key factor that will accelerate the growth of GSK's operating income and revenue is an increase in its R&D spending, the goal of which is the development and subsequent commercialization of new generation of therapeutics to combat such widespread diseases as lung cancer, asthma, atopic dermatitis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and ovarian cancer.

Source: GSK

So, I believe that one of the most promising product candidates is camlipixant, developed by BELLUS Health, which was then bought by GSK for $2 billion.

Camlipixant is an oral, highly selective P2X3 antagonist being developed for the treatment of refractory chronic cough, which is estimated to affect approximately 12.2 million Americans.

This experimental drug demonstrated high efficacy and a favorable safety profile in a phase 2 clinical study.

Source: BELLUS Health

Also, given that the FDA has issued a complete response letter regarding Merck's NDA for gefapixant due to the lack of clear evidence that it significantly reduces cough frequency, I believe that if approved, camlipixant could potentially become the best drug on the global chronic refractory cough treatment market.

GSK's earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 were $1.08, beating analysts' consensus estimates by 14 cents. In contrast, its EPS is anticipated to be 98 cents in the second quarter, up about 12.6% from analysts' expectations for the prior year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Equally important is the discussion of GSK's debt, which, in my assessment, does not pose a significant risk to its financial position and will allow it to continue to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in expanding its pipeline of experimental products.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, its net debt amounted to about $17.26 billion at the end of March 2024, an increase of about $1.54 billion relative to the end of 2023. On the other hand, GSK's total debt/EBITDA ratio has increased slightly and remains below 2x, which is also reflected in its investment-grade credit rating.

Source: GSK

I believe the company will not have significant difficulty servicing the bonds maturing between 2024 and 2045 for several crucial reasons, including a strong balance sheet, the successful launch of Arexvy, a significant increase in its operating profit margin in recent quarters driven by sales growth in its key blockbusters, as well as potential FDA approval of its several product candidates through 2025, including gepotidacin and linerixibat.

Risks

Before moving on to the conclusion, I would like to point out some of the key financial risks that may affect the price of GSK shares in the short and medium term, and, as a result, they need to be taken into account by investors.

The first and, in my opinion, the main risk is the thousands of US lawsuits related to Zantac, which the plaintiffs claim caused cancer because it contained insignificant levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a carcinogen.

GSK continues to assert, based on numerous scientific studies, that there is still no reliable evidence that the active ingredient in Zantac can significantly increase the risk of cancer.

For example, on May 24, an Illinois court announced that a Chicago jury had rejected an 89-year-old woman's claim that the company's product gave her cancer, which came as some relief to the company's investors.

Other risks include a potential slowdown in Zejula sales growth due to increased competition in the global PARP inhibitors market, as well as the negative impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on the pharmaceutical industry due to tighter regulation of medicine prices.

Takeaway

Following the completion of the consumer healthcare spin-off Haleon, GSK continues to make significant progress in developing its rich portfolio of experimental drugs, which is ultimately reflected in the continued upward trend in its share price.

So, one of the company's latest achievements was the publication of the results of two phase III clinical trials on May 21, 2024, which demonstrated the efficacy of depemokimab, an IL-5 inhibitor, for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation.

According to my assessment and the expectations of Wall Street analysts, thanks to FDA-approved drugs, gepotidacin, camlipixant, depemokimab, and the label expansions for Nucala and Jemperli over the next two years, the company's EPS in 2025 will reach 9.85x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, indicating that it is trading at a discount relative to many of its competitors. Also, given its dividend yield of 3.3%, GSK represents an attractive asset for investors looking for undervalued assets in the healthcare sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.