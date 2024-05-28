Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is the market leader in the online dating app space, with a brand portfolio of Tinder, Hinge, Match, and several other niche brands. Match Group disaggregates revenue by Tinder, Hinge, Match Group Asia, and Evergreen & Emerging. Tinder and Hinge generate revenue from their respective platforms, while Match Group Asia brands, primarily focused on Asia and the Middle East, include Pairs and Azar. Evergreen & Emerging's revenue comes from Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, and several demographically focused brands. Although the stock is often discussed as being "cheap," trading at 10-11x EPS, excessive stock-based compensation inflates the adjusted figure. I estimate the stock is trading closer to 15.3x 2024 earnings, which, while attractive, is slightly too expensive to interest me as the business faces user challenges. I recommend waiting for a pullback in the $26-$28 range, which I anticipate occurring post Q3 results.

Background

Tinder Payers (unique users at a brand level in a given month from whom Match earned direct revenue) have steadily declined since Q3 2022, where they peaked at 11.1 million paying users, to 9.7 million as of Q1 2024. However, revenue per payer (the average monthly revenue earned from a payer, calculated by dividing direct revenue for a period by the number of payers in the period, further divided by the number of months in the period) has grown double digits since Q2 2023 due to price increases. Unsurprisingly, higher prices lead to fewer payers as affordability decreases. The market is focused on Tinder payers returning to growth mode, which, I believe, is unlikely, at least in the near term.

Hinge is the bright spot for Match Group, growing payers significantly in Q1 2024 to 1.4 million, up from 1 million in Q1 2023 and flat compared to Q4 2023, and currently has over 10 million MAU. Hinge+ (the premium version of Hinge) is more expensive than Tinder Gold. The higher cost is reflected in Hinge's 1.75x higher RPP compared to Tinder. However, the almost 9x payers at Tinder make Tinder the largest revenue contributor, with $1.92 billion in 2023 compared to $397 million at Hinge. The market expects Tinder payers to stabilize in Q3, 2024, but as I discuss below, I believe this is unlikely. When the Q3 results are worse than expected, I anticipate the bulls sell, which could present an attractive entry point as expectations are reset.

Service Duration Cost Monthly Cost Hinge+ 1 Month $32.99 $32.99 Hinge+ 3 Months $64.99 $21.66 Hinge+ 6 Months $99.99 $16.67 HingeX 1 Month $49.99 $49.99 HingeX 3 Months $129.99 $43.33 HingeX 6 Months $199.99 $33.33 Tinder Plus 1 Month $13.49 $13.49 Tinder Plus 6 Months $40.50 $6.75 Tinder Plus 12 Months $54.00 $4.50 Tinder Gold 1 Month $29.99 $29.99 Tinder Gold 6 Months $89.99 $15.00 Tinder Gold 12 Months $119.99 $10.00 Tinder Platinum 1 Month $39.99 $39.99 Tinder Platinum 6 Months $124.99 $20.83 Tinder Platinum 12 Months $179.99 $15.00 Click to enlarge

Thesis

Management stated that they expect to grow users in Q3 2024; however, I believe they lack credibility and doubt this will occur. On the Q1 call, management stated, "We continue to anticipate positive sequential payer additions at Tinder in Q3." The issue is Q4 2023 saw the largest q/q decline in payers at approximately 400,000, representing 3.8% of the previous quarter's payers. Q1 2024 payers declined by about 260,000 q/q, or 2.6% of Q4 payers, and management is guiding Q2 to have a similar y/y decline as Q1, estimated at around 200,000 q/q, or 2.1% of Q1 payers. Comps are not much easier in Q3; thus, going from a decline of 200,000 payers to a positive figure in three months seems like a very tall task. Much of the bull case centers around Tinder payers stabilizing. Since I am skeptical this will occur, I expect Tinder payers to decline in Q3 and potentially stabilize in Q4. I believe there will be a better entry point post-Q3 results when guidance is pushed out relating to Tinder payers stabilizing.

Looking at Google search trends, the interest over the last year and five years tells a similar story. Tinder's interest has declined substantially. Figures represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. For the latest period, interest stood at 38 on a five-year basis and 70 on a one-year basis. The bright spot, something bulls might point to, is that interest bottomed at the end of Q1 and increased steadily throughout April and May.

Tinder 5 Year Google Search Trends (Google Trends) Tinder 1 Year Google Trend (Google Trends)

Match no longer discloses monthly active users (MAUs) quarterly, with the last reported graph in Q1, 2022. Below is my estimation of Match and Tinder MAUs. In the Q1 2022 shareholder letter, management stated, "Match Group Monthly Active Users have continued to grow steadily, from nearly 60 million at the time of our IPO to approaching 100 million at the end of Q1 2022. Tinder accounts for the vast majority of these active users and has consistently shown growth in its user base, including solid y/y growth through Q1, 2022." In the Q1 2024 shareholder letter, management disclosed Tinder MAUs for the first time in three years, stating, "Today, Tinder serves approximately 50 million MAU in 190 countries and 45+ languages."

What is very strange and inconsistent is that at the JPMorgan TMT conference, President Gary Swidler stated, "I think Tinder peaked at around 55 million or 56 million MAU in late 2022, if I'm not mistaken." Either Gary misspoke, or Match Group misled investors. In the Q1 22 letter, stating the vast majority of Match MAUs is Tinder, to me implies north of 80%. At 80% of 90 million Match MAUs, Tinder would have had 72 million MAUs in 2021, which is well north of the 55-56m Gary stated. In H1 22, based on Tinder payer's growth, it's likely MAUs also grew. At 55m Tinder users on a base of 90m Match users, Tinder represented ~61% of users. In my opinion, that's closer to a slight majority, not a vast majority. It would not shock me if the company had to make a statement clarifying his remarks, which could provide insights into the MAU figures. Using 80%(72m) of Match's total MAUs at the end of 2021 (~90m) suggests Tinder lost approximately 22 million users since the end of 2021. Gary stated Tinder lost 2 million MAUs q/q in the most recent quarter. Again, turning this around and expecting payers to turn positive when users continue to leave the platform appears challenging.

Match Group MAU (MTCH Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter) Match/Tinder est. MAU (Q1 22 Shareholder Letter)

An additional headwind facing user growth is the lapping of the Chegg/Tinder partnership. The partnership between Chegg and Tinder started as part of the "Chegg Perks" program, launched in late 2023. This program provides Chegg Study and Chegg Study Pack subscribers with various free benefits, including access to Tinder Gold. The initiative aims to address multiple student needs by offering perks supporting their academic and personal lives. In Q4 2023, Chegg had 4.6 million subscribers and 4.7 million in Q1 2024. However, Chegg has faced several headwinds since the end of COVID, and analysts expect subscribers to fall to 4.3 million in Q4 2024, a 300,000 decline.

There are two issues here. First, Q4 2024 will lap the new users added in Q4 2023, making it a more challenging y/y comparison. Second, with the decline in Chegg users, fewer individuals will participate in the promotion. While this may be an insignificant headwind, it's yet another challenge for Tinder growth to overcome.

Chegg/Tinder Partnership (Chegg Perks)

Consensus estimates for 2024 are for revenues of $3.557B, with Tinder accounting for $2.02B and adjusted EPS of $3.15. Unsurprisingly, I am below the street at $1.93B in Tinder revenue based on my estimate of $16.80/month in RPP and 9.5 million payers for the year. I expect payers to decline q/q in Q2 and Q3, with no growth in Q4. I estimate FY24 revenue to be approximately $3.5B, below management's revised guidance towards the low end of their $3.565-$3.665B FY24 range. On the EPS side, I estimate $2.96 in adjusted EPS, around $0.20 below the street.

MTCH KPI's (MTCH Filings)

Where could I be wrong? While Tinder has underperformed, Hinge is becoming increasingly popular and has a revenue per payer almost 75% higher than Tinder. Hinge is the growth engine of the business, with the payers growing 400,000 y/y in 2023, generating revenue of $397M. Management's goal is to make this a $1B business, likely in 2027-2028, assuming business momentum remains. I expect Hinge revenue to grow 35% y/y in 2024 due to a 25% increase in payers and a 10% increase in RPP. The addressable market is smaller than Tinder due to the premium pricing. Hinge is a popular app for those who have entered the professional world, ages 24+. It's not viewed as a hookup app but rather a social and relationship-based app.

On the cost side of the business, I believe costs could come down in two areas. The first is on the cost of goods side. Match opted into Apple's new App Store policies in the EU on April 1 and expects to save $5M per quarter. Apple's original fee structure was a flat 30% commission on in-app purchases. Now, Apple will apply a reduced commission, an optional payment processing fee, and a fee for the first annual installs above one million in the last 12 months. In 2023, Europe accounted for 27.7% of sales; should a change like this occur in the Americas, where Match generated 52% of sales in 2023, it could lead to significant cost savings and flow directly to the bottom line. These savings would lower the cost of goods sold, improving gross margins.

From 2021-2023, Match spent approximately $960M on product development. There's been very little added to any platform and no significant improvement in the user experience. Many should be asking where this money went. AI could significantly improve the ROI of these investments and lower costs. I suspect this is a bloated department. They spent $115.7M in Q1 2024, up approximately 18% y/y. Activist group Elliott Investment Management took a $1B stake in Match. Should the return on investment not improve, I expect costs to be cut, leading to margin expansion and higher profits.

Balance Sheet

Match issued low-cost debt in 2021 and prior, with the first tranche due in June 2026 and the last maturing in August 2030. Match has $3.875B of debt outstanding, $3.45B of which is fixed and $425M floating.

MTCH Debt Maturity Schedule (MTCH 2023 10-K)

The current yield on Match's bonds ranges between 5.6% and 6.7%, with the majority yielding around 6.4%. The weighted average coupon rate is 3.5%. The lowest-cost debt matures as early as June 2026, which I expect the company to pay off, as they currently have the cash to do so. After that, I expect them to refinance most of the debt. Excluding the 0.875% debt I expect them to repay, the weighted average rate is approximately 4%. Assuming rates remain stable, interest payments will increase by over 50% between now and 2030 as the 2-5.625% debt is refinanced at 6.5%. Over the next several years, interest costs will increase by approximately $60 million, about 8% of my 2024 pre-tax income estimate. This is not a significant concern, but a headwind to be mindful of (though this will be true for any company that issued debt pre-2022).

The chart below shows that Match has $3.84B of gross debt and $914M of cash, resulting in a net debt of $2.93B. Based on TTM EBITDA of $1.02B, net leverage stands at 2.9x. On an adjusted EBITDA basis, net leverage stands at 2.3x, below management's 3x target. Given the high cash generation of the business, this does not worry me. The main question is how much free cash flow (FCF) management will direct towards buybacks versus debt paydown. In Q1, they deployed 75% of FCF into share buybacks, repurchasing 6 million shares. With $800M remaining on their buyback, I expect a high percentage of FCF to be returned via buybacks. While they repurchased approximately 6 million shares during the quarter, the period-ending share count declined by just 3.5 million due to $63.8M in stock-based compensation.

MTCH Leverage (MTCH 10-K's)

Management

Match Group is led by Bernard Kim, who joined as CEO and Director in May 2022. Before this, he worked at Zynga, a mobile video game developer, and spent ten years at Electronic Arts (EA). With a background in gaming and the gamification of dating with swipes, it's an interesting fit. Additionally, the monetization strategy in video games transformed dramatically during Mr. Kim's tenure in the gaming industry, shifting from the initial purchase of a game being the sole revenue driver to in-game purchases representing a growing portion of revenue.

I'd recommend listening to a Match conference call instead of reading a transcript. The scripted, monotone discussions between analysts and Mr. Kim give me pause as to whether he is the right person for the job.

Historically, annual bonus payouts have been determined subjectively based on a non-formulaic assessment of the company's and individual performance. When deciding individual yearly bonuses, the compensation committee considered various factors related to the company's overall performance, such as y/y growth in revenue and profitability, performance against the company's plan, individual contributions, and general bonus expectations previously established between the company and the NEO. Commencing in 2024, management's bonuses are based on revenue and Adjusted Operating Income margin, each accounting for 35% of their annual bonus payout—a more formulaic and structured payout system.

Reviews on Glassdoor reinforce these concerns. The main positives cited by employees are good in-office benefits and good work-life balance. While these are important, they are not enough. Clear direction and a management team that inspires employees increase retention and keep morale high.

Risks

Risks to the Upside include Tinder payers stabilizing in Q3, 2024. If management can prove that Tinder is not a melting ice cube, as the bears believe, Tinder revenue can stabilize and accelerate higher through a combination of both price and volume, compared to growth only coming from pricing. The high operating leverage in the business results in margin expansion, and a positive earnings revision cycle should follow.

Management’s aggressive pricing strategy in Q2 2023 and their plan moving forward could deter new payers from signing up or existing users transitioning to the free version due to the higher costs. In Q2 2023, Tinder took aggressive pricing actions, or as they called it, price optimization, where RPP grew 10% y/y, 18% y/y in Q3 2023, and 21% in Q4 2023. The top 1% of spenders in the gaming industry make up a significant portion of spending. According to gamesindustry, the top 1% of mobile gaming spenders comprised 29% of mobile gaming revenue. In Q3 2023, Tinder launched a $500, invite-only, monthly subscription. This tier was targeted at the top Tinder spenders. The concentration at the top of the funnel poses risks if these users leave the platform.

Operating leverage works both ways; should Tinder payers continue declining, this lost revenue will flow to the bottom line. Revenue declines at Tinder are not out of the question without raising prices. Similarly, if Hinge's growth begins stalling out, the growth investors expect is too high. Hinge must continue growing towards the $1B goal management, preferably through volume (payers), compared to Tinder's revenue growth from price.

Summary

In conclusion, while Match Group remains a dominant player in the online dating app market with significant revenue contributions from Tinder and Hinge, it faces considerable challenges. Despite its high revenue per payer, Tinder has seen a steady decline in paying users, and the company's projections for user growth in Q3 2024 lack credibility. On the other hand, Hinge presents a bright spot with consistent user growth and higher revenue per payer, positioning it as the company's growth engine.

Based on my estimates, MTCH is trading at ~10x adj. EPS and ~15x 2024 GAAP EPS. The company's debt structure is manageable, with a high cash generation capacity allowing for potential debt paydown and share buybacks. However, cost management is crucial for improving margins and profitability, particularly in product development. If Tinder payers do not stabilize, I expect Elliot management to flex their leverage by bringing in a new CEO. The stock could become interesting once expectations are reset lower after a Q3 Tinder miss. I'd be a buyer in the $26-$28 range.

Dominick D'Angelo estimates (Author estimates and company filings) Risk Reward (Author Estimates)

Key Metrics Moving Forward

The KPIs to monitor moving forward are: 1. Tinder payers 2. Hinge Payers 3. Product Development Costs 4. Buybacks and offsetting stock-based comp 5. Elliot’s involvement with the company