This 'Tipping Point' For REIT Investors May Surprise You

In Malcolm Gladwell’s book The Tipping Point, the New York Times best-selling author explains how social epidemics function like viruses, growing gradually until they reach a critical mass (the tipping point) and explode.

In the book, Gladwell describes various types of “connectors” who are so-called specialists who know many people and can spread information widely.

Gladwell also describes a “maven” as an information specialist who is always gathering and retaining information. They love sharing their knowledge with others, and their influence is powerful.

I suppose that since I have the largest following on Seeking Alpha, I can be considered a REIT Maven.

I’m honored for that role, as I take that so-called “connector” title seriously, recognizing that it impacts thousands of readers and investors around the world.

And this leads me to what I refer to as the “tipping point” in the REIT sector.

Our team has been carefully researching the commercial real estate sector, and we now have more clarity on when (we believe) rates will finally decrease.

Our data and reasoning suggest that a “tipping point” in the sector is imminent and that REIT investors will soon be able to “finally” capitalize on a once-in-a-lifetime capital appreciation opportunity.

Inflation, Inflation, Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that interest rate cuts are not likely anytime soon.

There’s a very slight chance of a cut on July 31st, but only if inflation drops soon, showing steady downward progress in the 3 months before the Fed’s July meeting.

Analysts and investors have been waiting for the economy to slow for more than a year.

Take a look at an article we wrote a few months ago suggesting that a REIT rally was forthcoming.

And the extreme warning of a recession last year proved completely off base, as companies continued to hire workers and consumers kept spending.

Typically, changes in the pace of economic activity are signaled via the employment report, which provides the first in-depth look at the state of the economy for any given month.

But it's especially hard to find evidence of that in the employment report last month (April). The employment report was roughly in line with expectations.

Employment rose 175,000 which followed unexpectedly large gains of 235,000 in February and 315,000 in March.

Perhaps the best way of interpreting the report is to average the past three months, which gives an average increase of 242,000, which is still extremely robust.

After peaking at 9.0%, the rate of increasing the CPI has slowed to 3.5% - but never declined.

Some of the biggest increases in prices over the past several years have been in necessities like food, shelter, and transportation. Those price increases are taking a huge toll on lower income families.

Core CPI remains excessive, with 3.8% growth in the past year.

A major factor keeping it elevated is the housing component, which has increased 5.6%. That is a big deal because the shelter component represents one-third of the entire CPI index.

But changes in the shelter component seem to lag the change in home prices by about a year.

This Signal May Surprise You

We expect shelter to slow from 5.6% currently to 2.5% if so by year-end, which will allow the core CPI to resume its downtrend.

CPI Shelter was up 5.6% year-over-year in March, down from 5.8% in February, and down from the cycle peak of 8.2% in March 2023.

In a recent Barron's article by Laura Rosner-Warburton titled “The Fed’s Wait for a Housing Slowdown may finally be Over.”

“A resurgence in consumer prices at the start of 2024 raised concerns that the last mile of the road back to the Fed’s 2% inflation target would be the most difficult. Market participants concluded that inflation was “stuck” and pushed out their expectations for interest-rate cuts, at times entertaining the possibility of no cuts at all. A key sticking point has been housing inflation, which is still running about 2.3% points above its pre-pandemic pace.”

However, as the Barron's writer pointed out,

“April inflation data, along with leading indicators, suggest that progress on this front may be resuming.”

She continued to explain that:

“...the long-waited moderation in housing inflation is probably back on track, which should be hugely reassuring the Fed policymakers.”

Housing carries a large weight in the key metrics for consumer inflation.

Shelter makes up 34% of CPI and 15% of the personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of consumer inflation.

In both indexes, the weight reflects rent paid by renters and a rental equivalent for homeowners.

The latter captures what a homeowner would pay if they were to rent their own home.

In this case, the “price” in question is rent, or in the case of owner-occupied houses, the rent that the owners would have to pay if they were renting their houses.

This imputed rent is known as owners’ equivalent rent (OER).

These price changes are calculated from a large sample of multifamily rents as these costs have been on a wild ride over the past five years, as the Barron’s writer adds,

“The pandemic radically transformed decisions about where to work and live. People wanted more and different types of living spaces. Many had the means to pay for it, thanks in part to fiscal support as well as a strong recovery out of the pandemic. The result was a historic surge in apartment rents in 2021 and 2022 that is still having ripple effects in official inflation statistics. However, the past few years have also seen a boom in apartment building, and as a result, pressure on rent has abated.

The slowdown in market rent increases has yet to fully show up in CPI, however.

As mentioned earlier, housing inflation in the CPI was 5.6% in April, compared with a pre-pandemic rate of 3.3%.

According to Barron's:

"The disconnect is that the CPI tracks rents paid by all tenants (average rents) not just what landlords charge new tenants. Historically, measures of market rent lead official measures of housing inflation by about two to four quarters, suggesting that we should have seen more of a slowing by the end of 2023. There is every reason to think that we are close to a turning point…

It seems like only a matter of time before we see further slowing in housing inflation and overall inflation returns to the Fed’s 2% target…

"A move lower in housing inflation would probably be the confidence boost the Fed is waiting for.”

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) – A 4.4%-Yielding Apartment Gem

When it comes to inflation, especially rent inflation, Mid-America Apartment Communities was one of the biggest beneficiaries – it still is.

Both housing shortages and the related surge in rents were fantastic for the company, as it is one of America’s largest apartment landlords, owning close to 103 thousand apartment units in attractive Sunbelt markets (excluding California).

The company’s largest markets are fast-growing cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, Charlotte, and Austin, which account for roughly 48% of its total annual rent.

As the data below shows, these markets are major beneficiaries of the ongoing migration from major cities/areas like San Francisco, Seattle, NY/NJ, Massachusetts, and Chicago (among others).

Population growth, household formation, and job growth are all stronger in markets that MAA services, with steady migration trends supporting rent growth.

That said, the MAA stock price hasn’t been doing so well.

After its stock price broke $220 during the pandemic, it is now down to $133, despite the aforementioned tailwinds.

FAST Graphs

In fact, the company is trading at a blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) ratio of 16.4x, which is roughly two points below its two-decade normalized AFFO multiple.

This is due to two headwinds:

Hot markets have come with strong supply growth, pressuring rent growth.

Because of elevated rates and inflation, investors have avoided the REIT space in general. This led to lower valuation multiples. This also applies to the two other REITs in this article.

The good news is that this creates opportunities – especially if inflation continues to decline!

For starters, MAA is well-protected against supply growth.

While supply growth is a headwind, the company’s monthly rents are roughly $300 less than new supply coming online, which helps to protect demand for its apartments.

It also has strong submarket diversification, which helps offset supply growth.

In the first quarter of 2024, MAA reported a 100-basis points improvement in blended lease-over-lease pricing compared to the previous quarter, with April’s pricing further ahead of the first-quarter performance.

With regard to tenant stability, the company has a net delinquency rate of less than 0.4% of rents, which is a sign of strong tenants.

Using the data below, 80% of the company’s tenants are single. The median age is 35. The average new lease/rent ratio is 22%, roughly ten points below the national average.

Moreover, the company, which has an A-range credit rating and a net leverage ratio of less than 4x, has returned 11.8% per year over the past 20 years (through April 30, 2024).

This performance came with a solid dividend track record.

Currently yielding 4.4%, the dividend comes with a 72% AFFO payout ratio and a 30-year CAGR of 5.4%, which includes a stable dividend during the Great Financial Crisis.

If we get interest rate normalization due to potentially lower inflation, we could see both higher rent growth and a higher multiple.

While 2024 is expected to see a 4% decline in per-share AFFO, 2025 and 2026 are expected to see accelerating growth to 6% (as seen in the FAST Graphs chart above).

Even in this scenario of subdued growth, a return to an 18.5x multiple could unlock annual total returns exceeding 10.0%, making Mid-America Apartments one of our favorite REIT plays.

Moreover, going forward, MAA has ongoing projects in Charlotte and Phoenix, which are expected to deliver the first units by mid-2026, putting MAA in a good spot to benefit from what it believes to be a prolonged period of elevated demand.

Realty Income (O) – 6% Yield, Undervalued, And Poised For Growth

MAA, which we just discussed, had a strong business but a subdued valuation as a result of expected supply headwinds and the unfavorable impact of elevated rates on REIT valuations.

Realty Income is in a similar boat.

The company is pressured by elevated rates, causing investors to apply what we believe is an unreasonable valuation.

Despite consumer weakness, net lease retail is doing just fine!

As we can see below, Realty Income is expected to grow per-share AFFO by 4% this year, keeping the non-stop growth streak that started in 2010 alive.

FAST Graphs

It also trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 12.8x, which is a huge discount compared to its normalized 17.5x AFFO multiple – which the company exceeded on multiple occasions since the Great Financial Crisis (often by up to seven points)!

One of the things that helps Realty Income in a challenging economic environment is its strong tenant base.

The company’s tenant base consists of one of the most anti-cyclical companies, including grocery stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, and top-tier home improvement giants, among drug stores, health and fitness, and general merchandise.

In the first quarter, the company had an occupancy rate of 98.6%.

Even better, investments in these areas come with promising yields.

In the first quarter of 2024, Realty Income invested $598 million across three property types: retail, industrial, and data centers, achieving a weighted average cash yield of 7.8%.

After the Spirit merger, the company has an annualized free cash flow available for investments of roughly $825 million.

This massive investment capacity allows Realty Income to fund its growth plans without needing external capital, reducing reliance on debt or equity markets. Especially in this environment, that’s great news!

Additionally, the company has a first-year investment spread of more than 340 basis points, which is well above the historical average and reflects the benefits of funding a significant portion of investment volume through free cash flow, lowering the nominal cost of capital.

Hence, as we can see below, the company remains in great shape – despite elevated interest rates.

On top of having an A-rated balance sheet, it also has a track record of 30 consecutive annual dividend hikes, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

While 4.3% may not be a growth rate to write home about, it protects investors against inflation (more often than not) and comes with a 6% dividend yield, which is paid monthly.

If inflation comes down and interest rates normalize at lower levels, the stock is likely to benefit tremendously, as it would unlock a lot of value, with an implied $77 price target (based on a 17.5x AFFO multiple).

This implies a 48% upside, which we expect to be achieved over the next 3-5 years, depending on the pace of disinflation.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) – A 4.5%-Yielding Consumer Play

In the event of lower inflation and interest rates, self-storage is a fantastic place to be.

Because self-storage depends on people storing stuff they don’t need (to put it very bluntly), it depends on consumer sentiment and a strong housing market.

Elevated interest rates have pressured both of these things, which has hurt the stock price of Extra Space Storage, the largest self-storage operator in the United States.

Despite falling almost 40% from its all-time high, the company has returned 14.4% annually since January 2007. It also yields 4.5%, protected by an 85% AFFO payout ratio.

FAST Graphs

Even in the current environment, the company remains strong, ending the first quarter with a 93.2% occupancy rate. That’s a 50-basis point year-over-year improvement.

Additionally, Extra Space Storage has successfully implemented a revenue strategy that has increased the average move-in rate by roughly 8% from a seasonal low in January.

In general, the company, which has more than 280 million rentable square feet in 42 states, has outperformed its peers by a wide margin since 2011 when it comes to per-share core FFO.

While we also like Public Storage (PSA) and other self-storage REITs, EXR has truly figured out how to excel in an industry with extremely low entry barriers.

This includes strategic M&A, including the acquisition of Life Storage last year.

According to the company, the integration and performance of the acquired Life Storage properties have also contributed to Extra Space Storage's general attractiveness.

The Life Storage same-store pool has shown significant improvement, with revenue gaining 1.7% year-over-year and occupancy increasing to 92%. That’s a 220 basis point improvement over the previous year, which proves the EXR recipe for success still works.

Even better, after the merger, the company’s credit rating got upgraded to BBB+, which is just one step below the mighty A range.

Moreover, this year, analysts expect the company to keep per-share AFFO flat, potentially followed by a low-single-digit annual AFFO growth recovery.

We believe if inflation falls, the company’s recovery will be much stronger than current estimates suggest, as lower rates will likely trigger higher housing demand and consumer spending.

Historically, these events are not only bullish for self-storage but also reasons that make it the best-performing REIT segment (i.e., in 2021).

All things considered, EXR is one of our favorite REITs to buy on weakness, especially if it gets the tailwind from falling inflation.

In Closing

We fully expect the inflation rate to resume its downtrend as the year progresses.

As mentioned, a major factor keeping it elevated is the housing component that represents one-third of the entire CPI index.

While the Fed has maintained that it does not consider politics in decision-making, we think the coming presidential election will in reality factor into its reaction function.

We continue to see a moderation in housing inflation, driving core inflation lower through the rest of the year.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.

