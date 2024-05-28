Richemont: Solid Results Ahead, Buy Confirmed

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.21K Followers

Summary

  • Richemont saw growth in all regions and business areas, with the strongest performance in the retail channel and the Asia-Pacific region.
  • Richemont is moving on with a bolt-on M&A strategy and revenue diversification.
  • The company's base is much better than before, which might support a multiple re-rating. Our buy is confirmed.

Van Cleef and Arpels Fifth Avenue New York City

wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On 17/05/2024, Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF)(OTCPK:CFRUY) reported its fiscal year numbers. For our new readers, the company is one of the world's largest luxury players, with a significant market share

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.21K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CFRHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFRHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CFRHF
--
CFRUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News