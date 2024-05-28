hapabapa

It's been a rough couple of years for Wayfair (NYSE:W), but the company is focused on its rebound plan. The online furniture retailer, also the largest pure-play e-commerce vendor for furniture, has seen roughly ~flat stock price action this year. As it looks ahead to the second half of 2024, the company has a brand-new advertising campaign in place and notes that its y/y revenue declines have stopped.

The question now is: while Wayfair's management is bullish on its future, can the stock truly stage a turnaround?

Data by YCharts

All eyes on a second half rebound, as Wayfair plans a number of new growth initiates to revive growth

I last wrote a bearish article on Wayfair in mid-April, when the stock was still trading in the mid-$50s. Since then, the company has unveiled a new growth strategy for the second half of the year alongside releasing Q1 results - which, though poor and showcased a continuation of revenue declines, management signaled as the low point of the year and that conditions should improve from here.

With all this in mind, I think expectations have correctly reset lower for Wayfair and that the stock is poised for at least a small-scale turnaround: and acknowledging that, I'm boosting my rating on Wayfair to neutral.

First, a rundown on the company's turnaround plans:

Management is putting its weight behind a new marketing campaign, "Wayborhood." The campaign has already started running ads across traditional and social media formats, leveraging high-budget celebrities including an Olympian, social media influencers, and longtime brand ambassador Kelly Clarkson.

The company believes the second half of the year will see a category-based rebound. Management notes that life events and house moves prompt furniture re-buys, and after a long drought in the space, furniture and home goods companies are bound for a turnaround. This is the reason the company is spending tremendously on its "Wayborhood" campaign to revive growth in the second half.

Management notes that life events and house moves prompt furniture re-buys, and after a long drought in the space, furniture and home goods companies are bound for a turnaround. This is the reason the company is spending tremendously on its "Wayborhood" campaign to revive growth in the second half. Physical retail store. Wayfair opened its very first retail store in Willamette, IL just recently in late May. While certainly a cost adder for a company that made its name in e-commerce, there's a chance that having physical store outlets can legitimize Wayfair's brand in consumers' eyes, give it distinction versus Amazon and help it compete with the likes of Home Goods and IKEA.

Despite these aggressive expansion plans to return to growth, I do think it's also appropriate to maintain some level of caution here. To me, these are the core risks to keep in mind:

Sharp competition, especially from cheaper overseas manufacturers. Already domestically, Wayfair competes with a number of venerable vendors including Home Goods and Amazon; but overseas, both Chinese furniture makers and companies like IKEA appeal on the price front.

In part due to lack of brand recognition overseas, Wayfair has continued to invest in expanding overseas operations, but its international segment is dragging the overall company down on adjusted EBITDA.

The bottom line here: I'd continue to adopt a cautious stance on Wayfair going forward, but with the company indicating that Q2 will return to growth and with the number of initiatives the company has under its belt for the second half of this year, it's also challenging to bet against this name. I'd recommend keeping this on your watch list, but don't jump in just yet, as we need more clarity on the performance of Wayfair's growth initiatives before we can get comfortable with the longer-term story.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Wayfair's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earning highlights are shown in the snapshot below:

Wayfair Q1 results (Wayfair Q1 earnings release)

Wayfair's revenue continued to decline slightly at a -1.7% y/y pace in Q1 to $2.73 billion, though this did substantially beat Wall Street's expectations of $2.64 billion (-5% y/y) by a three-point margin.

Management also continues to emphasize its belief that despite revenue declines, Wayfair is picking up market share - it notes that the furniture category as a whole was down in the "low double digits" in Q1. Wayfair's number of orders remained ~flat at 10 million, while average order values declined slightly to $285 (the company no longer has a pricing lever to boost revenue as customers are finally pushing back on price inflation). The company also said Q1 was the sixth straight quarter of outperformance versus the broader furniture industry.

The good news here that made Q1 results well-received in the markets: the company hinted that Q1 was the low point of growth, and that Q2 will return to flat or positive y/y comps. Per CFO Kate Gulliver's remarks on the Q1 earnings call (key points highlighted):

We know there is a lot of attention around when we will finally see some stability in spending on home furnishings. And, while the timing of the inflection point is inherently uncertain, it’s important to remember that this is a category where consumers have now structurally underspent compared to typical patterns prior to the pandemic. We know that eventually the need reverts as life goes on. People get married. They have kids. Kids move out. The need for home furnishings never goes away, and over time, the category will rebound and return to its typical pattern of growth. Within that context, as we approach a back half of 2024 that comps over a declining macro for a category in 2023, we are excited to be launching the Wayborhood campaign with a new voice to get in front of our customers. As our shoppers are ready to get out and update their home, Wayfair will be top of mind [...] Beginning with the topline controlling for the timing of Way Day, which took place in April last year, quarter-to-date we are trending approximately flat year-over-year and expect to end the quarter flat to slightly positive."

From a profitability standpoint, note that Wayfair boosted its adjusted EBITDA to $75 million in the quarter, versus a -$14 million loss in the year-ago Q1. Adjusted EBITDA margins, meanwhile, saw 320bps of expansion to 2.7% in the quarter.

Wayfair adjusted EBITDA (Wayfair Q1 earnings release)

The company continues to expect achieving $600 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY24, and a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 10%+ driven by operating leverage and efficiencies on marketing, plus scale expansion overseas (international still incurred a -$46 million adjusted EBITDA loss, or a -14% adjusted EBITDA loss margin, in Q1; while domestic adjusted EBITDA of $125 million showed a much stronger 5% margin).

Key takeaways

Needless to say, a lot of unknowns sit on the horizon for Wayfair. The company is banking on both a macro rebound in the furniture category plus strong customer reaction to the company's marketing push and its first foray into physical retail stores. Given the company's messaging that Q2 is returning to growth as well as the leaps that Wayfair has made in adjusted EBITDA, it's hard to bet against this company - but at the same time, we should maintain caution and not bet the farm on this stock.