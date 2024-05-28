Oleksii Liskonih

Earnings of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) will likely be slightly lower this year compared to last year, as loan growth will not be high enough to counter the growth of expenses. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $6.24 per share for 2024, down by just 2% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering a low dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I’m maintaining a hold rating on BancFirst Corporation stock.

Loan Growth Likely to Recover

BancFirst Corporation’s loan growth slowed to 1.7% during the first quarter of 2024, or 6.6% annualized, down from last year’s growth rate of 10.4% and the five-year compounded annual growth rate of 9.0%. For the remainder of the year, I think that loan growth can improve from the first quarter’s level and move closer to the historical average.

BancFirst Corporation operates mostly in Oklahoma, with some presence in Texas through subsidiaries, Pegasus Bank and Worthington National Bank. The unemployment rates in these states are low compared to their respective histories. Moreover, the unemployment is at par with the national average.

Data by YCharts

Although Oklahoma’s coincident economic activity index has been flattening in recent months, the index for Texas is still going strong, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Overall, I think the regional economy is at least as good as it has been in previous years; therefore, loan growth should revert to its historical average.

Moreover, the upcoming interest rate cuts can encourage loan growth, especially the growth of residential mortgages. Residential real estate is an important focus area for BancFirst Corporation, making up 20% of total loans.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1.8% every quarter till the end of 2024, leading to full-year loan growth of 7.2%. Further, I’m expecting other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 5,608 6,303 6,086 6,851 7,560 8,107 Growth of Net Loans 13.9% 12.4% (3.5)% 12.6% 10.3% 7.2% Other Earning Assets 2,150 1,945 2,381 4,460 3,732 4,001 Deposits 7,484 8,065 8,092 10,974 10,700 11,509 Total Liabilities 7,561 8,144 8,234 11,137 10,938 11,736 Common equity 1,005 1,068 1,172 1,251 1,434 1,595 Book Value Per Share ($) 30.2 32.2 35.3 37.4 42.8 47.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 25.0 27.1 30.3 31.4 36.9 41.7 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Expecting the Margin to be Rangebound

BancFirst Corporation’s net interest margin grew by three basis points in the first quarter of 2024 after dipping in each of the last three quarters of 2023. The management was able to expand the margin during the first quarter despite the continued deposit mix deterioration, which is quite an achievement. As depicted below, non-interest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits are currently at a multi-year low.

SEC Filings

I’m expecting the deposit mix deterioration to end once interest rates start declining later this year. Interest rate cuts will reduce the attractiveness of interest-bearing accounts relative to non-interest-bearing accounts, thereby stemming deposit migration.

However, interest rate cuts can also lower the average asset yield and thereby compress the net interest margin. Overall, I’m expecting the net interest margin to be rangebound in the last three quarters of 2024.

Expecting Earnings to be Slightly Lower This Year

My balance sheet and margin estimates lead to net interest income of $434 million, up 2% year-over-year. I’m also making the following assumptions to arrive at the earnings estimate.

I’m expecting the provision-expense-to-loan ratio to return to the 2022 level after remaining unusually depressed last year. I’m expecting non-interest income to grow at the average rate for the last two quarters. I’m expecting this year’s efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expenses divided by total revenue) to be the same as the average for the last two years.

My assumptions lead to an earnings forecast of $6.24 per share for 2024, down 2% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 282 307 316 374 424 434 Provision for loan losses 8 63 (9) 10 7 13 Non-interest income 137 137 170 184 185 181 Non-interest expense 241 258 286 310 332 339 Net income - Common Sh. 135 100 168 193 212 209 EPS - Diluted ($) 4.05 3.00 5.03 5.77 6.34 6.24 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Appear to be Subdued

BancFirst Corporation’s asset quality is quite strong with non-accrual loans making up just 0.54% of total loans, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Moreover, unrealized losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio totaled $68.7 million at the end of the last quarter, which is just 5% of the total equity book value.

Furthermore, BancFirst Corporation had a total capital ratio of 17.19% at the end of March, which was much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%. As a result, I think the company’s risk level is low and manageable.

Maintaining the Hold Rating

BancFirst Corporation is offering a dividend yield of 2.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.43 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 27.5% for 2024, which is close to the five-year average of 31%. Therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value BancFirst Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.27x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 25.0 27.1 30.3 31.4 36.9 Average Market Price ($) 56.0 45.5 64.5 90.6 88.1 Historical P/TB 2.24x 1.68x 2.13x 2.89x 2.39x 2.27x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $41.7 gives a target price of $94.5 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 9.0% upside from the May 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 2.07x 2.17x 2.27x 2.37x 2.47x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 41.7 41.7 41.7 41.7 41.7 Target Price ($) 86.1 90.3 94.5 98.6 102.8 Market Price ($) 86.7 86.7 86.7 86.7 86.7 Upside/(Downside) (0.6)% 4.2% 9.0% 13.8% 18.6% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.0x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 4.0 3.0 5.0 6.3 6.3 Average Market Price ($) 56.0 45.5 64.5 90.6 88.1 Historical P/E 13.8x 15.2x 12.8x 14.3x 13.9x 14.0x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $6.24 gives a target price of $87.4 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 0.9% upside from the May 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 12.0x 13.0x 14.0x 15.0x 16.0x EPS 2024 ($) 6.24 6.24 6.24 6.24 6.24 Target Price ($) 74.9 81.2 87.4 93.7 99.9 Market Price ($) 86.7 86.7 86.7 86.7 86.7 Upside/(Downside) (13.5)% (6.3)% 0.9% 8.1% 15.3% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $90.9, which implies a 5.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 7.0%.

In my last report on the company, which was issued in September 2023, I adopted a hold rating with a December 2023 target price of $85.2. The current market price is close to the market price at the time of that report’s issuance, so in hindsight, I’m glad I got my rating right last time. Based on the updated total expected return, I’m maintaining a hold rating on BancFirst Corporation.